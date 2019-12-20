Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Statkraft AS Related Research Credit Opinion: Statkraft AS: Update to credit analysis following updated strategy Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Statkraft AS Announcement: Moody's: EMEA unregulated utilities 2019 outlook changed to positive as profits move higher Announcement: Moody's: Decarbonisation targets boost power demand but extend Nordic capacity surplus Rating Action: Moody's withdraws Statkraft AS's short-term (P)P-2 ratings Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Statkraft's ratings to A3; stable outlook 20 Dec 2019 London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the senior unsecured ratings of Statkraft AS (Statkraft). The outlook on all the ratings is stable. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating upgrade recognises the material strengthening of Statkraft's financial position in recent years and Moody's expectation that Statkraft will be able to maintain financial metrics at a higher rating level, under the rating agency's estimates for Nordic power prices over the period to 2022, as the company executes on its growth strategy in renewable technologies. The strengthened financial position follows the measures taken by the group to support credit quality over the period from December 2015 to December 2018 that were initiated in response to a challenging operating environment. Statkraft's net debt of around NOK15 billion at September 2019 was 60% lower than at December 2015, when it was NOK37 billion. The divestment proceeds from exiting offshore wind accounted for the majority of this reduction. Whilst Moody's expects that leverage will increase as Statkraft executes on its growth strategy announced in July 2018, the rating agency considers that the impact will be moderated by Nordic power prices trading in the range €32-42/MWh over the period to 2022, at or slightly below current levels. Furthermore, Statkraft currently has significant financial flexibility at the A3 rating level with Funds From Operation (FFO) / Net Debt over 90% at September 2019 compared to Moody's ratio guidance of at least in the high twenties in percentage terms on a sustained basis. As a large fixed-cost hydro generator, Statkraft is particularly sensitive to changes in wholesale power prices with this exposure expected to increase from 2021 onwards. This is because the majority of Statkraft's Nordic long term industrial contract, totalling around 18-19TWh per annum currently, expire in 2020 and, to-date, only around 3TWh per annum of new long-term contracts post 2020 have been entered into since 2017. Moody's estimates that a €1/MWh change in European power prices will impact Statkraft's EBITDA by around NOK500 million (around €50 million) per annum from 2021, based on unhedged output of around 50TWh in a typical year (currently 35-40TWh). Nordic system prices have been at or above €40/MWh in 2018 and 2019, compared to below €30/MWh in the years 2015-17. Whilst Statkraft has earnings volatility associated with Nordic power prices and volatile hydro output, this is partially mitigated through the company's control over many of the country's reservoirs and the company's aforementioned long-term contracts. In addition, when hydrological conditions are weak, there is a much greater offsetting benefit to power prices in the region (as seen in 2018) than elsewhere in Europe as hydro accounts for over half of the region's output in a typical year. The high tax rate and dividend payout ratio on Norwegian hydropower (around 50%, we estimate, and 85%, respectively) also smooth the impact on Statkraft's FFO and retained cash flow (RCF) respectively. Moody's expects that Statkraft will continue to undertake M&A activity over the years to 2025 as it executes upon its strategy announced in July 2018 ('powering a green future'). We expect the vast majority of the growth investment to be in renewable energy sources, in particular onshore wind, solar and hydropower, and primarily outside of the Nordic region (after the Fosen wind farm in Norway is completed). Whilst these investments will provide some earnings diversification, they may also expose Statkraft to higher country risk. However, Moody's expects that the majority of the group's earnings will continue to come from Nordic hydropower where Statkraft has the lowest cost of hydro production of major European producers, around €10/MWh all-in or €7-8/MWh cash cost based on Moody's estimates. In light of Statkraft's 100% ownership by the Government of Norway (Aaa stable), the company falls under Moody's rating methodology for Government-Related Issuers and its A3 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from its standalone credit quality (or baseline credit assessment) of baa2, based on Moody's assessment of strong support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of strong support takes account of Statkraft's national importance as the country's main power producer and that the government reduced the dividend payout ratio (from 85% to 25%) for all Statkraft's non Norwegian hydropower earnings in May 2017. RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will increase as Statkraft executes its growth strategy but that the company will continue to meet the rating agency's ratio guidance for the current rating of FFO / Net Debt at least in the high twenties in percentage terms. This ratio guidance could be amended as the company executes on delivering its investment strategy and the risk profile of its business evolves. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Upward rating pressure is not expected in the near term given (1) Statkraft's track record of adjusting the pace and scale of its investment ambition in line with its financial capacity; and (2) the company's stated growth ambitions in renewable technologies by 2025. However, upward rating pressure could develop if Statkraft exhibited a track record of maintaining FFO / Net Debt of at least in the high thirties in percentage terms on a sustainable basis assuming no change in business risk. Downward rating pressure is unlikely over the next couple of years given (1) Statkraft's significant financial flexibility at the current rating level; and (2) Moody's expectation that Nordic power prices will be sustained around current levels, assuming normal hydrological conditions, on the back of higher carbon prices. However, downward rating pressure would develop if (1) FFO / Net Debt was expected to fall below the high twenties in percentage terms on a sustained basis; or (2) the government was to significantly reduce its support for Statkraft. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Statkraft AS Upgrades: .... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Statkraft AS ....Outlook, Remains Stable The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. 