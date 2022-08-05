Moody's upgrades Stellantis to Baa2 from Baa3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term issuer and senior unsecured instrument ratings of Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis, or the company) to Baa2 from Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the company's other short-term ratings to (P)P-2, from (P)P-3. The outlook on the ratings changed to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Stellantis' progress in terms of margin and leverage improvements to levels that meet our criteria for the upgrade", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Stellantis. "The stable outlook reflects the company's strong liquidity and its high margins, which should be resilient at the level required for the Baa2 rating category, even at times of increasing headwinds related to product component availability, raw material as well as energy cost inflation and a deteriorating consumer sentiment", added Mr. Heck. "The rating upgrade furthermore reflects the continued realization of synergies following the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A., which should provide sufficient headroom even in a weaker macroeconomic environment", Mr. Heck continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In the first half of 2022, Stellantis' combined shipments decreased by 7%, primarily due to the higher impact of unfilled semiconductor orders this year. At the same time, net revenues increased by 17%, reflecting strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive currency translation effects. With this, the company-adjusted operating income margin increased further to 14.1%, after 11.4% in the first half of 2021 (pro forma). On a Moody's adjusted basis, after restructuring cost and one-offs, Stellantis's EBITA margin reached 10.4% in the last twelve months to June 2022, after 9.4% in 2021.

At the end of June 2022, Stellantis' debt (Moody's adjusted) declined to €39.4 billion, from €44.3 billion at the end of December 2021. This €4.9 billion decline was driven by the early repayment of the €6.3 billion credit facility with Intesa Sanpaolo in January 2022. The lower debt levels, combined with higher profitability lowered the company's debt / EBITDA to 1.8x at the end of June, compared to 2.5x at the end of December 2021.

Moody's expects that Stellantis' margins will come under pressure once global automotive production is less constrained from the global semiconductor shortage. Moreover, consumer sentiment will likely suffer from high price inflation, including higher energy prices and cost of living, and higher interest rates. In such environment, Stellantis' margins will be burdened, especially from 2023 on. At the same time, margins will be somewhat protected by lower one-offs and restructuring charges compared to 2022 and the company's highly competitive cost base which continues to benefit from ongoing synergy realisation.

The Baa2 long-term issuer rating is supported by (1) the company's strong and further improved credit metrics following the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (PSA); (2) the group's scale, ranking among the world's largest automotive manufacturers; (3) its degree of geographic diversity, including a large and balanced exposure to its two main markets of North America and Europe; (4) strong margin improvements due to the realization of sizeable merger synergies and a track record of price and cost discipline further supported by a flexible cost structure; (5) the group's strong liquidity profile and a disciplined financial policy.

The Baa2 long-term issuer rating is constrained by (1) the highly competitive nature of the automotive industry, especially in Europe, which weighs on growth and pricing activity; (2) the group's high reliance on the mature North American and European market, with very little exposure to growth markets, especially China, leading to a higher cyclicality compared to other Auto OEMs with a broader geographic portfolio; (3) potential challenges to fully integrate FCA and PSA and realize synergies, which are a complex and time-consuming process, notwithstanding the progress made so far; (4) substantial recurring structuring expenses resulting from the merger between FCA and PSA; (5) transition risk of the industry towards alternative fuel vehicles and autonomous driving technologies.

The stable outlook reflects that Stellantis' margins will be comfortably in the mid- to high-single digits (Moody's adjusted EBITA), even at times of recovered automotive production volumes and heightened competition, thanks to the company's efficiency measures and the realization of merger synergies. Following the €6.3 billion debt repayment in January 2022, the company's debt/EBITDA will likely be in a range of 2.0-2.5x (Moody's adjusted) even at times of a weakened consumer sentiment and lower profitability.

LIQUIDITY

Stellantis' liquidity profile is excellent. At the end of June 2022, Stellantis had €46 billion of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, Stellantis has access to an undrawn €12 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), comprising one €6 billion tranche with a 3 year tenor (due July 2025), and another €6 billion tranche with a 5 year tenor (due July 2027). Both tranches have an extension option of one year. The RCF has no financial covenants and no MAC clause.

These funding sources, totaling to approximately €58 billion will comfortably cover Stellantis' anticipated cash requirements for day-to-day needs (estimated at 3% of sales or approximately €5 billion), short-term debt maturities (approximately €5 billion over the next twelve months to June 2023) and potential dividend payments over the next 12 months (expected to be roughly in line with the €3.3 billion paid for 2021). We also expect that Stellantis will generate positive free cash flows, with cash from operations exceeding capex (Moody's estimates around €12 billion over the next four quarters).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to Baa1 would require a sustained track record of high profitability (after restructuring cost) whilst continuously investing in the renewal and upgrade of the product portfolio, also at times of an automotive industry environment where product for consumers availability is generally good and any pent-up demand for consumers has been satisfied.

More specifically, an upgrade would require Stellantis to achieve (i) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin (after restructuring cost) sustainably above 8%, and (ii) Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x, and (iii) consistently positive and robust free cash flow above €1.0 billion annually.

The rating could be downgraded to Baa3 if (i) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin (after restructuring) falling below 6%, or Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.5x, or (ii) free cash flow remained negative, or (iii) its liquidity profile were to weaken. Moreover, a sustained decline in Stellantis' market share would put pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe SENC

Upgrades:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Upgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)P-3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: GIE PSA Tresorerie

Upgrades:

....Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Stellantis Finance US Inc.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Stellantis N.V.

Upgrades:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Other Short Term, Upgraded to (P)P-2 from (P)P-3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72240. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Stellantis ranks among the world's largest automotive manufacturers by volume. Stellantis was created by the merger of FCA and PSA in January 2021. Its portfolio of automotive brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. In 2021, Stellantis had combined shipments (including JV's) of 6.1 million units, generated net revenues of €152 billion and achieved company-adjusted operating income of €18.0 billion (all figures on a pro forma basis).

Stellantis also provides financing to dealers and end-customers through its finance arms (1) Banque PSA Finance in joint ventures with Group Santander Consumer Finance, and with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, (2) FCA Bank S.p.A., a joint venture with Credit Agricole Consumer Finance S.A., and (3) Stellantis Financial Services US Corp.

