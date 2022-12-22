Moody's upgrades Stena AB's CFR to B1 from B2; outlook stable

Stockholm, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Stena AB's ("Stena") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, its probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from Caa1. Furthermore, Moody's upgraded the backed senior secured notes rating of subsidiary Stena International S.A. to Ba3 from B1. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The upgrade of the CFR to B1 from B2 was prompted by a reduction in financial leverage driven partly by the continued strong performance of Stena's ferry business Stena Line but also significantly improved prospects for its tanker and drilling divisions" says Daniel Harlid, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and the lead analyst for Stena AB. "The rating continues to benefit from its long track record of managing a diverse set of businesses as well as its conservatively leveraged and relatively low risk portfolio of Swedish rental residential properties" Mr Harlid added. "A higher degree of performance stability and further improved credit metrics could support further positive rating pressure in the medium term", Mr. Harlid continues.

A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following a significant recovery of Stena's shipping-related businesses during the last twelve months, Stena AB's key credit metrics for the last twelve months that ended in September 2022 were the strongest on record since 2017. This was facilitated by a very strong tanker market, increased efficiency and profitability of the ferry business and a return to positive EBITDA for Stena Drilling. This led to leverage as measured by gross debt / EBITDA returning below 7.0x (6.9x) and RCF / Net debt returning to double digit percentages (10.2%) and FFO coverage increasing to 3.7x. The upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that these metrics will be sustained despite a weaker macroeconomic environment. The rating action also positively incorporates Stena's sizeable and conservatively leveraged real estate portfolio of Swedish rental residential properties, a highly regulated market in terms of rent setting which results in very low vacancy and asset value risk (in relative terms). Moody's notes that the company has a long track record of being conservative when valuing real estate properties.

Although some key credit metrics are still weak for the B1 rating category, Moody's expects continued strengthening over the next quarters. Moody's considers however that Stena's leverage reflected in debt / EBITDA of 6.9x on Moody's-adjusted basis for the twelve months that ended 30 September 2022 is inflated by (1) its real estate business which is responsible for 26% of debt but only 15% of EBITDA and (2) Stena Drilling with 17% of debt but only 8% of EBITDA (all on a twelve month trailing basis). Both of these businesses typically carry higher leverage than Stena's other shipping assets.

Free cash flow generation continues to be negative, driven by significant growth investment activities of the company. Having said that, Moody's standard calculation of free cash flow does not include proceeds from asset sales which are a significant source of cash resources for Stena, totalling SEK14.2 billion over the last five years. Moody's also positively notes Stena's track record of repeatedly realizing profits from vessel and property divestments, which over the last five years amounted to SEK4.0 billion.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Stena's senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR, reflecting the contractual subordination to the secured debt existing within the group. The reduction to one notch from two notches reflects the increasing benefit in terms of potential recovery for unsecured creditors of the company's sizeable and conservatively leveraged real estate portfolio in Stena Property and its investment holdings through Stena Addactum, which is owned by the parent Stena AB. As Stena AB is part of the restricted group and guarantees all of its debt, all of its underlying assets have been considered in Moody's LGD assessment, while Stena Property and its investment holdings are considered as a factor for the CFR, but the related debt is not included in the LGD. The senior secured notes issued by Stena International S.A. are rated Ba3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting their security largely in the form of drilling assets and their structurally senior position ahead of the senior unsecured bonds issued by Stena AB.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is anchored in Moody's expectations on continued strengthening of the group's profitability, in particular supported by growth for Stena Bulk (its tanker and LNG business) as well Stena Drilling. Moody's expects Stena's credit metrics to further improve in line with our expectations for the B1 rating category.

LIQUIDITY

Stena's liquidity profile is adequate, supported by SEK9.3 billion in cash, short term investments and marketable securities as well as SEK11.2 billion in availability under various RCFs end of September 2022. Although capex is expected to be around SEK8 billion during 2023, Moody's understand a significant part to be uncommitted. Liquidity is however somewhat constrained by sizeable debt maturities equivalent to SEK9 billion during the first quarter of 2024 which Moody's however expects will be refinanced in a timely manner. Despite the current adverse market environment, Moody's foresees the company being able to respect its covenants under its RCFs. Moody's further positive acknowledges Stena's extended debt maturity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Stena's ratings could develop following (1) progressive deleveraging of the group's balance sheet, with total consolidated debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.0x, (2) retained cash flow/net debt approaching mid-teens in percentage terms, (3) interest coverage improving measured as (FFO + Interest Expense) / Interest Expense toward 4.0x, and (4) preservation of a solid liquidity profile supported by a progression of free cash flow generation.

Negative pressure could build following (1) sustained debt / EBITDA above 7.0x; (2) sustainably interest coverage, measured as (FFO + Interest Expense) / Interest Expense, below 2.5x; (3) deterioration of Stena's cash flow generation, reflected in retained cash flow / net debt below 10% or (4) a deterioration of the group's free cash flow generation and weakening of Stena's liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Stena AB

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 from Caa1

..Issuer: Stena International S.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stena AB

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Stena International S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72792. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Stena AB (Stena) is one of the largest privately owned groups in Sweden (100% owned by the Olsson family). In 2021, the group generated consolidated turnover of SEK36.7 billion and EBITDA of SEK9.3 billion. Stena is a holding company, which controls the group's five business divisions (1) Stena Line, the group's ferry operator; (2) Stena Drilling, the group's offshore drilling company; (3) Shipping Operations (comprising Stena's RoRo, Bulk and LNG operations, as well as Northern Marine, the fleet manager); (4) Stena Property, the group's real estate company; and (5) Adactum, the group's investment arm. Stena Property and Stena Adactum are outside of the restricted group, as defined by the terms and conditions of the indentures governing Stena's bonds.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

