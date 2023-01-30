Moody's upgrades Suffolk County, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to A3 from Baa2 & lease rating to Baa1 from Baa3; outlook positive

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Suffolk County, NY's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to A3 from Baa2 and its lease appropriation rating to Baa1 from Baa3. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The county has approximately $1.9 billion in debt. The outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A3 reflects the dramatic improvements in the county's financial position. The combination of improved and conservative budgeting as well as a post-pandemic economic shift (such as the rise of hybrid work) has led to outperforming revenues and material surpluses. The county has also been able to cease cashflow borrowing. Notably, the county has not needed to use ARPA funding to accomplish this.

The A3 rating also incorporates numerous other factors. Suffolk County is wealthy and growing with relatively modest leverage. Historically, however, the county has relied on the use of non-recurring revenues, deferment of portions of pension payments and significant cash flow borrowing to maintain operations, but has largely eliminated these practices in the last few years and paid off all outstanding pension deferrals in 2022. That said, the reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenue remains a challenge.

Governance is also a driver of this rating. Historically, the county has been challenged to balance recurring expenses with recurring revenue, and sales taxes had historically underperformed budget projections. Ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and budgeting, however, have born fruit and governance can now be considered more of a strength than a weakness. The county's ability to maintain this fiscal discipline will have a major impact on its credit profile going forward.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects both the county legislature's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge supporting debt service.

The Baa1 lease rating is notched once from the county's issuer rating reflecting the risk of non-appropriation by the county, the essential nature of the financed asset (the H. Lee Dennison Building is the county's main administrative building), and adequate legal provisions for bondholders. The county intends to call these bonds and repay them in full in November 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectations that although the county will face material challenges in an uncertain global and national economy, it is well positioned to continue its conservative budgeting which, in turn, would allow it to continue strengthening its finances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvements in financial position, reflected in improvement of GAAP basis fund balance position and liquidity

- Consistently structurally balanced operations - Material decrease in leverage - Increases in resident wealth and income or economic growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves or liquidity

- Return to cash flow borrowing - Material increase in leverage absent commensurate revenue growth - Declines in resident wealth and income or economic growth

LEGAL SECURITY

Suffolk's GOLT bonds are backed by the county's faith and credit general obligation pledge supported by its authority to levy property taxes as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

The lease appropriation bonds are backed by the county's obligation to pay debt service subject to appropriation.

PROFILE

Suffolk County is located on Long Island mostly within commuting distance of New York City (Aa2 stable). The county comprises the eastern two thirds of Long Island and has approximately 1.5 million residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Douglas Goldmacher

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Valentina Gomez

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

