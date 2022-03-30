Moody's upgrades Sugarhouse CFR to B2; stable rating outlook

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz, L.P.'s ("Sugarhouse") Corporate Family Rating to B2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. The company's $300 million 5.875% senior secured first lien notes due May 2025 were upgraded two-notches to B2 from Caa1. Sugarhouse's $50 million 3rd amended senior secured priority revolver due May 2025 is not rated. The rating outlook is stable.

The upgrade of Sugarhouse's CFR to B2 from B3 considers that through a combination of EBITDA growth and absolute debt reduction, the company has reduced its leverage to below the level required for an upgrade. Debt-to-EBITDA for the latest 12-months ended 30-Sep-2021 was 5.1x, which is below 6.0x upgrade factor. Moody's believes the lower leverage is sustainable given the expected continuation of the company's good operating performance and positive free cash flow profile.

The upgrade also considers that there are no near-term debt maturities until 2025 when the company's senior secured notes and revolver come due. In July 2021, Sugarhouse amended its super-priority revolver to reduce the commitment amount by $45 million, to $50 million from $95 million, and extended the maturity to May 2025 from May 2022. No amounts were outstanding when the extension occurred and the reduction in part reflects the company's cash balance and positive free cash flow.

The upgrade also considers the fact that as the online business becomes a larger part of Sugarhouse's overall revenue – it now accounts for almost half – it is a lower margin business than Sugarhouse's brick and mortar casinos. As a result, Sugarhouse's EBITDA margin has and will continue to fall behind its peers. Partly mitigating this concern is that the online business, which has done well through the coronavirus pandemic, provides a level of downside protection in the event Rivers Philadelphia closes for any reason in the future. Additionally, the online business is less capital intensive than brick and mortar casinos, and will continue to be a positive free cash flow contributor.

In addition to the one-notch upgrade of Sugarhouse's CFR, the two-notch upgrade of the company's senior secured first lien notes considers that the amount of potential priority debt ahead the notes has been reduced since the revolver limit was reduced to $50 million.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sugarhouse's B2 Corporate Family Rating considers the company's well established market position in the densely populated Philadelphia metro area. Sugarhouse is located about two miles northeast of the city center and is one of only two gaming facilities allowed in the city of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia market is one of the largest local gaming markets in the US. Also supporting the rating is the company's limited capital spending needs, which benefits the company's free cash flow and financial flexibility.

Key credit concerns include that Sugarhouse's single asset profile makes it more vulnerable to regional economic swings, supply additions, promotional activity and earnings compression. As a single property, Sugarhouse faces more risk of earnings volatility relative to multi-property larger and more geographically diverse gaming entities. Earnings at the physical casino have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels in part because of the additional competition in the local market from the opening of Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia in January 2021. Growth in Sugarhouse's online gaming has nevertheless helped limit the EBITDA deficit.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Sugarhouse remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Sugarhouse also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance factors include the inherent risk related to concentrated and private ownership. Sugarhouse is majority-owned and controlled by Neil Bluhm, his family, and Greg Carlin. This is offset partly by the company's historically demonstrated commitment to manage its leverage in a relatively conservative manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook considers that Sugarhouse will generate positive free cash flow of between $20 million and $30 million annually going forward that it can use to manage its leverage profile. The stable outlook also considers the company's willingness and ability to maintain a relatively moderate level of leverage prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and repayment of a previous revolver well in advance of its expiration. In Moody's view, this shows a strong commitment on Sugarhouse's part to manage its leverage in a relatively conservative manner. The stable outlook also assumes competition from other forms of entertainment will begin to open more fully that will put pressure on revenue growth and margins throughout calendar 2022. Also, economic concerns including inflation and its impact on consumer discretionary income could also pressure revenue and margins.

A ratings upgrade requires that Sugarhouse continues to generate stable market share, consistent and positive free cash flow, achieve and maintain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0x, and adhere to financial policies that maintain low leverage. The company's ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance, a deterioration in liquidity, or an inability to achieve and sustain debt-to-EBITDA on an LTM basis below 6.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sugarhouse owns Rivers Philadelphia is located on the Delaware waterfront, and is one of three casinos in the Philadelphia area, but the only one inside the city limits. Parx Casino in Bensalem, Bucks County, Valley Forge Casino Resort in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Harrah's Philadelphia in Chester, Delaware County, and Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia are located outside the city limits. The company generated net revenue of $369 million for the latest 12-month period ended 30-Sep-2021.

