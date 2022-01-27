Moody's upgrades Summit Materials' CFR to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook stable

Approximately $2.0 billion of rated debt affected

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Summit Materials, LLC.'s (Summit Materials) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and the ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1. Moody's also affirmed the rating of the company's senior secured credit facility at Ba1. The outlook remains stable. Summit Materials' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained.

The rating upgrades reflect Moody's expectation of the continued strengthening of Summit Materials' credit profile following the steady improvement in operating performance, higher predictability of free cash flow, continued robust operating fundamentals and a commitment by the management team to maintain modest leverage.

"Over the past two years, Summit Materials has improved profitability, invested in the business, and paid down debt effectively balancing the interest of creditors with the interest of its shareholders." said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer. "Going forward, we expect this management team to remain committed to a conservative financial policy and for Summit Materials to benefit from continued robust operating fundamentals".

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Summit Materials, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summit Materials' Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong market position as a leading regional producer of construction materials in Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri and its vertically integrated asset base. In addition, Moody's rating is supported by the company's EBITDA margins, very good liquidity, improving credit metrics and commitment to modest leverage. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of its cement and ready-mix concrete businesses.

Summit Materials' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. At October 2, 2021, the company's liquidly was supported by $258 million in cash and a $345 million revolving credit facility, with borrowing capacity of $329.1 million remaining (net of $15.9 million of outstanding letters of credit). The revolver is also governed by a first lien net leverage ratio not to exceed 4.75x each quarter.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Summit Materials will steadily grow its revenue organically, maintain a good operating performance, generate solid free cash flow, and remain committed to reducing debt leverage. This is largely driven by Moody's view that the US economy will improve sequentially and remain supportive of the company's underlying growth drivers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x; adjusted retained cash flow to net debt is above 25%; the company maintains very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if: Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x; adjusted retained cash flow to net debt is approaching 15%; the company's operating performance and liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Summit Materials, LLC is a construction materials company with significant operations in Texas, Utah, Kansas, Missouri and Virginia. Founded in 2009, the company has become a major provider of construction materials products in the US and is currently ranked among the top 10 aggregate suppliers (measured by tonnage) and among the top 15 cement producers (measured by volume). Summit Materials is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol [SUM].

