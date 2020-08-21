Moody's upgrades SunOpta's CFR to B3; outlook Positive

$231 million of rated debt
Toronto, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SunOpta Foods Inc.'s
("SunOpta") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, probability
of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and senior
secured second lien notes rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The company's
SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.
The outlook was changed to positive from stable.
"The upgrade reflects the significant turnaround in SunOpta's operating
results in the first half of 2020 which has reduced leverage to below
7x. The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SunOpta
will continue to generate positive free cashflow and reduce leverage towards
5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months", said Louis Ko,
Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: SunOpta Foods Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: SunOpta Foods Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
SunOpta Foods Inc. (SunOpta, B3 positive) benefits from:
(1) participation in the private label organic and non-genetically
modified (non-GMO) food and plant-based beverage categories,
which have attractive long-term growth prospects; (2) Moody's
expectation that SunOpta's turnaround plan will continue to support EBITDA
growth in in the next 12 months; (3) expectation that leverage will
be sustained below 7x (6.4x LTM Q2 2020) over the next 12-18
months; and (4) maintenance of adequate liquidity. However,
the company is constrained by: (1) its exposure to raw material
price fluctuation which depend on the harvest season; (2) its concentration
of sales in the US; (3) weak operating margins; and (4) its
exposure to food safety recalls and liability claims.
SunOpta has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Sources are approximately
$160 million while uses make up about $5 million.
The company's liquidity sources consist of cash of about $2 million
at Q2 2020, $148 million of availability under its $350
million ABL facility due March 2022, which is subject to a borrowing
base and free cash flow expectation of about $10 million.
Uses of liquidity include about $5 million of mandatory debt repayment.
SunOpta is not subject to any financial maintenance covenant unless its
availability falls below a certain threshold, when it will have
to comply with a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x. Moody's
does not expect the covenant to be applicable in the next four quarters.
SunOpta has some flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.
The company has no refinancing risk until 2022 when the ABL facility comes
due.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that improved operating
performance will continue to support further deleveraging towards 5.5x
and positive free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's also expects SunOpta to maintain at least adequate liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if SunOpta demonstrates continued growth
in its operating results, generates consistent positive free cash
flow and sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 5.5x (6.4x
LTM Q2 2020) and EBITA/Interest approaches 2x (1.1x LTM Q2 2020).
The rating could be downgraded if weak operational performance causes
leverage to be sustained above 7x (6.4x LTM Q2 2020) and EBITA/Interest
below 1x (1.1x LTM Q2 2020), or if liquidity becomes weak,
possibly caused by continued negative free cash flow generation.
SunOpta monitors its social risks closely which includes the potential
exposure it faces with respect to food safety and reputation risks associated
with a product recall. SunOpta has demonstrated a good track record
of responding to food safety issues and is compliant with all safety regulations
related to employee safety and manufacturing safety standards in its manufacturing
facilities.
SunOpta has a good governance track record with strong financial oversight.
SunOpta is publicly traded on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange
and has consistently complied with the regulatory and reporting requirements.
SunOpta maintains a relatively conservative financial strategy,
with a consistent dividend policy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
SunOpta Foods Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario,
Canada, is focused on both procuring and processing non-genetically
modified and organic ingredients from global sources (Global Ingredients
segment), plant-based beverages, broths, and
snacks (Plant-Based Foods and Beverages) and marketing of frozen
fruits and manufacturing of fruit snacks (Fruit-Based Foods and
Beverages segment), primarily in the US. Revenue for the
twelve months ended June 27, 2020 was about $1.2 billion.
SunOpta Inc. is publicly traded on both the NASDAQ and the Toronto
Stock Exchange. Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management
and Engaged Capital, LLC own 20% and 16.5%
of SunOpta's common stock, respectively.
