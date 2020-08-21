Moody's upgrades SunOpta's CFR to B3; outlook Positive

$231 million of rated debt

Toronto, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded SunOpta Foods Inc.'s ("SunOpta") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and senior secured second lien notes rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The company's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

"The upgrade reflects the significant turnaround in SunOpta's operating results in the first half of 2020 which has reduced leverage to below 7x. The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SunOpta will continue to generate positive free cashflow and reduce leverage towards 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months", said Louis Ko, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SunOpta Foods Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SunOpta Foods Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SunOpta Foods Inc. (SunOpta, B3 positive) benefits from: (1) participation in the private label organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) food and plant-based beverage categories, which have attractive long-term growth prospects; (2) Moody's expectation that SunOpta's turnaround plan will continue to support EBITDA growth in in the next 12 months; (3) expectation that leverage will be sustained below 7x (6.4x LTM Q2 2020) over the next 12-18 months; and (4) maintenance of adequate liquidity. However, the company is constrained by: (1) its exposure to raw material price fluctuation which depend on the harvest season; (2) its concentration of sales in the US; (3) weak operating margins; and (4) its exposure to food safety recalls and liability claims.

SunOpta has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Sources are approximately $160 million while uses make up about $5 million. The company's liquidity sources consist of cash of about $2 million at Q2 2020, $148 million of availability under its $350 million ABL facility due March 2022, which is subject to a borrowing base and free cash flow expectation of about $10 million. Uses of liquidity include about $5 million of mandatory debt repayment. SunOpta is not subject to any financial maintenance covenant unless its availability falls below a certain threshold, when it will have to comply with a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be applicable in the next four quarters. SunOpta has some flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales. The company has no refinancing risk until 2022 when the ABL facility comes due.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that improved operating performance will continue to support further deleveraging towards 5.5x and positive free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects SunOpta to maintain at least adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if SunOpta demonstrates continued growth in its operating results, generates consistent positive free cash flow and sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 5.5x (6.4x LTM Q2 2020) and EBITA/Interest approaches 2x (1.1x LTM Q2 2020).

The rating could be downgraded if weak operational performance causes leverage to be sustained above 7x (6.4x LTM Q2 2020) and EBITA/Interest below 1x (1.1x LTM Q2 2020), or if liquidity becomes weak, possibly caused by continued negative free cash flow generation.

SunOpta monitors its social risks closely which includes the potential exposure it faces with respect to food safety and reputation risks associated with a product recall. SunOpta has demonstrated a good track record of responding to food safety issues and is compliant with all safety regulations related to employee safety and manufacturing safety standards in its manufacturing facilities.

SunOpta has a good governance track record with strong financial oversight. SunOpta is publicly traded on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange and has consistently complied with the regulatory and reporting requirements. SunOpta maintains a relatively conservative financial strategy, with a consistent dividend policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SunOpta Foods Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is focused on both procuring and processing non-genetically modified and organic ingredients from global sources (Global Ingredients segment), plant-based beverages, broths, and snacks (Plant-Based Foods and Beverages) and marketing of frozen fruits and manufacturing of fruit snacks (Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment), primarily in the US. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 27, 2020 was about $1.2 billion. SunOpta Inc. is publicly traded on both the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management and Engaged Capital, LLC own 20% and 16.5% of SunOpta's common stock, respectively.

