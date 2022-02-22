Moody's upgrades Sunoco's rating to Ba2; stable outlook

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Sunoco LP's (SUN) Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, its Probability of Default
Rating (PR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and its senior unsecured
notes rating to Ba3 from B1. SUN's Speculative Grade Liquidity
(SGL) rating remains SGL-2. The outlook is stable.
"The upgrade reflects Sunoco's ability to grow margins and
EBITDA by wringing costs out of its business, despite pandemic-driven
demand declines for gasoline and diesel in 2020 and only partial recovery
in 2021," said John Thieroff, Moody's analyst.
"These improvements and continued volume growth have allowed SUN
to reduce debt leverage to about 4.5x on a Moody's-adjusted
basis, a level we believe is sustainable and consistent with the
Ba2 CFR."
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Sunoco LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sunoco LP
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 CFR reflects SUN's position as one of the largest distributors
of motor fuels in the US, the strength of its Sunoco retail brand
and the geographic reach and revenue stability accruing from its dominant
business, wholesale motor fuel distribution. SUN generates
a relatively stable fixed margin, which it expects to average 11-12
cents per gallon over the medium term on its gallons distributed.
In recent years SUN has gained a measure of margin stability by largely
exiting retail fuel and merchandise and growing its presence in more predictable
midstream businesses, such as terminals and storage tanks.
In 2021, the company recovered more than half of the volumes lost
in 2020 from the pandemic; recovery in gasoline volumes is expected
to continue gradually over the next twelve to eighteen months.
SUN benefits from its ability to capitalize on its scale in the highly
fragmented wholesale motor fuels distribution business. Margins
are further supported by the fixed margin, take-or-pay
supply contract SUN has with 7-Eleven, Inc. (Baa2
stable) that runs through 2033; volumes under this contract account
for about 1/4 of the company's total in a typical year.
Moody's believes that SUN will continue to be acquisitive, with
an appetite for logistics assets such as terminals and storage tanks that
support the distribution business in the company's more attractive
markets. Moody's expects that SUN will adhere to its stated long-term
leverage target of around 4x (about 4.5x including Moody's standard
operating lease adjustments) and that acquisitions will be funded in a
way that doesn't cause leverage to rise above 4.5x.
SUN's exposure to volumetric risk in the wholesale distribution of motor
fuels leaves it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and a long-term
secular decline in motor fuels consumption. As a distributor with
a large network, SUN is well-positioned to shifting to cleaner
fuels as demand for them grows.
SUN's Ba3 senior unsecured notes are guaranteed by substantially
all of SUN's domestic subsidiaries. The notes are rated Ba3,
or one notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflective of their junior position
relative to the priority claim of its $1.5 billion secured
revolving credit facility.
Moody's regards SUN as having good liquidity as indicated by its SGL-2
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, principally a function of its
$1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility. At
December 30, 2021 SUN had $25 million of cash on hand and
pro forma for the Gladieux acquisition the revolver had $771 million
drawn. Since the beginning of 2021, the revolver has been
used to fund about $440 million in acquisitions and partially fund
the repurchase of the remaining $436 million outstanding on its
2023 notes. However, Moody's doesn't expect the company to
need to rely on it in any material way to fund operations. SUN's
next upcoming debt maturity is its $600 million 6% notes
due in 2027. The revolver expires in July 2023 and Moody's expects
it to be extended in the normal course.
SUN's outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation of continued gradual
recovery in demand for motor fuels and adjusted leverage in the neighborhood
of 4.5x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if growth and acquisition activity remains biased
toward more stable midstream activities, adjusted debt/EBITDA consistently
remains under 3.5x and maintain strong distribution coverage.
Ratings could be downgraded should leverage increase above 4.5x
or should distribution coverage fall below 1x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Sunoco LP (SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that
include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience
stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors
located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well
as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's
general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP, which also owns
34% of SUN's common units. SUN is headquartered in
Dallas, Texas.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
