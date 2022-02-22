Moody's upgrades Sunoco's rating to Ba2; stable outlook

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Sunoco LP's (SUN) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, its Probability of Default Rating (PR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to Ba3 from B1. SUN's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects Sunoco's ability to grow margins and EBITDA by wringing costs out of its business, despite pandemic-driven demand declines for gasoline and diesel in 2020 and only partial recovery in 2021," said John Thieroff, Moody's analyst. "These improvements and continued volume growth have allowed SUN to reduce debt leverage to about 4.5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis, a level we believe is sustainable and consistent with the Ba2 CFR."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Sunoco LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sunoco LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects SUN's position as one of the largest distributors of motor fuels in the US, the strength of its Sunoco retail brand and the geographic reach and revenue stability accruing from its dominant business, wholesale motor fuel distribution. SUN generates a relatively stable fixed margin, which it expects to average 11-12 cents per gallon over the medium term on its gallons distributed. In recent years SUN has gained a measure of margin stability by largely exiting retail fuel and merchandise and growing its presence in more predictable midstream businesses, such as terminals and storage tanks. In 2021, the company recovered more than half of the volumes lost in 2020 from the pandemic; recovery in gasoline volumes is expected to continue gradually over the next twelve to eighteen months. SUN benefits from its ability to capitalize on its scale in the highly fragmented wholesale motor fuels distribution business. Margins are further supported by the fixed margin, take-or-pay supply contract SUN has with 7-Eleven, Inc. (Baa2 stable) that runs through 2033; volumes under this contract account for about 1/4 of the company's total in a typical year.

Moody's believes that SUN will continue to be acquisitive, with an appetite for logistics assets such as terminals and storage tanks that support the distribution business in the company's more attractive markets. Moody's expects that SUN will adhere to its stated long-term leverage target of around 4x (about 4.5x including Moody's standard operating lease adjustments) and that acquisitions will be funded in a way that doesn't cause leverage to rise above 4.5x. SUN's exposure to volumetric risk in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels leaves it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and a long-term secular decline in motor fuels consumption. As a distributor with a large network, SUN is well-positioned to shifting to cleaner fuels as demand for them grows.

SUN's Ba3 senior unsecured notes are guaranteed by substantially all of SUN's domestic subsidiaries. The notes are rated Ba3, or one notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflective of their junior position relative to the priority claim of its $1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility.

Moody's regards SUN as having good liquidity as indicated by its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, principally a function of its $1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility. At December 30, 2021 SUN had $25 million of cash on hand and pro forma for the Gladieux acquisition the revolver had $771 million drawn. Since the beginning of 2021, the revolver has been used to fund about $440 million in acquisitions and partially fund the repurchase of the remaining $436 million outstanding on its 2023 notes. However, Moody's doesn't expect the company to need to rely on it in any material way to fund operations. SUN's next upcoming debt maturity is its $600 million 6% notes due in 2027. The revolver expires in July 2023 and Moody's expects it to be extended in the normal course.

SUN's outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation of continued gradual recovery in demand for motor fuels and adjusted leverage in the neighborhood of 4.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if growth and acquisition activity remains biased toward more stable midstream activities, adjusted debt/EBITDA consistently remains under 3.5x and maintain strong distribution coverage. Ratings could be downgraded should leverage increase above 4.5x or should distribution coverage fall below 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sunoco LP (SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP, which also owns 34% of SUN's common units. SUN is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

