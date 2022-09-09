Moody's upgrades Sweetwater Union HSD's (CA) issuer rating to A2 and GOs to A1; outlook is stable

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Sweetwater Union High School District's (CA) issuer rating to A2 from Baa1 and general obligation rating to A1 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's assigned A1 ratings to the district's $11.2 million General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds), Election of 2006, Series 2022D-1 (Tax-Exempt Current Interest Bonds), $44.3 million General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds), Election of 2006, Series 2022D-2 (Tax-Exempt Capital Appreciation Bonds), $1.2 million General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds), Election of 2006, Series 2022D-3 (Federally Taxable Current Interest Bonds), $183 million General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds), Election of 2018, Series 2022A-1 (Tax-Exempt Current Interest Bonds), and $17 million General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds), Election of 2018, Series 2022A-2 (Federally Taxable Current Interest Bonds). Post issuance, the district will have about $623.1 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade recognizes the district's improved financial position as evident with moving from negative certification in fiscal 2018 to positive certification in fiscal 2022 as well as its reasonably strong balance sheet. The influx of recent one-time state and federal funds provides the district with financial flexibility over the next two to three years. The upgrade also reflects strong governance as evidenced by management's adopted policies and internal controls as well as implementation of prudent fiscal practices that will support fiscal health moving forward. The A2 issuer rating incorporates the district's average resident income, and strong property wealth supported by a $60.7 billion tax base. The rating also reflects management's strategy of spending down one-time funds while preserving adequate reserves. The district's elevated long-term liabilities ratio, moderate fixed costs as well as trend of declining enrollment, are factored into the rating.
The A1 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from its diverse regional economy which will continue to support strong property wealth and that management will continue to work on aligning ongoing revenue with ongoing expenditures, which will support adequate reserves and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material increases in reserves and liquidity
- Sizeable declines in the long-term liabilities ratio
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Larger declines in reserves and liquidity than currently projected
- Higher declines in enrollment than currently projected
- Significant increase in the long-term liabilities ratio
LEGAL SECURITY
The general obligation offering is secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district's boundary. San Diego County (Aaa stable) rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds will finance various capital improvement projects, including the moderation of facilities.
PROFILE
Sweetwater Union High School District is located on the Pacific coast in south San Diego County, California. It is governed by a five-member board and provides education for grades 7 through 12. The district operates 12 comprehensive high schools, one continuation high school, 10 middle schools, one junior high school, four adult education programs and four alternative education schools. The district's fiscal 2023 student enrollment is currently projected at 36,241.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alexandra Cimmiyotti
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael Wertz
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653