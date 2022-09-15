Moody's upgrades Syneos' CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Syneos Health, Inc. ("Syneos"), including the Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3 and the Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the senior unsecured ratings to B1 from B2. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 senior secured credit facility ratings. There is no change to Syneos' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

"The ratings upgrade reflects material growth of Syneos' scale and service offering coupled with ongoing improvement in the company's credit metrics," stated Vladimir Ronin, Moody's lead analyst for the company. "While over the last couple of quarters Syneos has experienced significant reduction in enterprise value, in large part due to meaningful decline in book-to-bill ratio within the clinical solutions segment, Moody's expects Syneos will stabilize the metric and deliver at least mid-single digit earnings growth over the next 12-18 months. In addition, despite recent weakness in the share price, Moody's anticipates that the company will maintain a conservative financial policy," continued Ronin.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Syneos Health, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Syneos Health, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Syneos Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Syneos' Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's considerable size, geographic footprint, and strong market positions as both a pharmaceutical contract research organization (CRO) and provider of commercialization services. The ratings are also supported by the company's very good liquidity, including meaningful free cash flows. The ratings reflect Moody's expectation for moderate financial leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x. Moody's does not anticipate material debt repayment and believes that most cash flow will go towards share repurchases and tuck-in acquisitions. While earnings will grow as result of favorable underlying market dynamics, Syneos' credit profile also encompasses the risks inherent in the pharmaceutical services industry, including project delays and cancellations. Moody's also expects the company to successfully address its approaching debt maturities.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that Syneos will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is supported by cash of approximately $106 million as of June 30, 2022, as well as Moody's expectation that Syneos will generate meaningful free cash flow of over $400 million over the next 12 months. Syneos' liquidity is further supported by roughly $551 million of availability under the company's $600 million revolving credit facility expiring in August 2024. The credit agreement contains a 4.5x maximum first lien leverage ratio. Moody's anticipates that Syneos will maintain ample cushion under the covenant.

The first lien senior secured bank facilities are rated Ba2, in line with the Corporate Family Rating. Although there is a layer of loss absorption provided by $600 million of unsecured notes due 2029, which are rated B1, the presence of a $400 million accounts receivable securitization facility limits the degree of up-notching on the senior secured credit facilities. Syneos' use of the securitized receivables facility has grown over time, and reduces the value of the collateral securing the credit facilities, which includes receivables not securitized through the receivables facility.

Social and governance considerations are material to Syneos' rating. Social risk considerations relate to pharmaceutical drug pricing, which could have both positive and negative effects for Syneos. Drug pricing pressure in the US may spur the need for Syneos' customers to invest more heavily in R&D, which would be a benefit. However, legislation that reduce drug prices such as the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act could also have a negative impact on Syneos if pharmaceutical customers look to trim expenses or reduce the scope of existing projects. Additionally, large mergers could result in customer consolidation/pricing pressure. Governance risk considerations include Syneos' appetite for share repurchases and debt-financed acquisitions including those that bring execution risk. This is partly mitigated by progress to date at deleveraging in line with publicly communicated target range of 3.5x-4.0x, on management's basis.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Syneos will stabilize its book-to-bill ratio, grow earnings in the mid-single digits over the next 12 to 18 months and sustain debt/EBITDA below 4.5 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Syneos demonstrates improvement in its book-to-bill ratio along with consistent revenue growth, stable profit margins and strong liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3.5 times.

Moody's could downgrade Syneos' ratings if company's book-to-bill ratio experiences further declines such that operating performance significantly weakens, or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company executes material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, resulting in debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.5 times. Failure to address approaching debt maturities could result in downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Syneos Health Inc., headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is a leading global fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization providing outsourced clinical development, medical affairs and commercial services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Syneos' main area of focus is late-stage clinical trials. The company reported revenues of approximately $5.4 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

