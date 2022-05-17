Moody's upgrades Syniverse CFR to B3; outlook stable

Approximately $1.2 billion in rated debt securities affected

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Syniverse Holdings, LLC's ("Syniverse", fka Syniverse Holdings, Inc.) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The rating outlook was changed to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 19 August 2021. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B3 rating on Syniverse's senior secured first lien credit facility due 2027.

The rating actions follow Syniverse's announcement [1] yesterday that it had closed on the previously announced refinancing ($1.175 billion five-year credit facility due 2027), raised $340 million in new preferred equity, and entered a strategic partnership transaction with Twilio Inc. ("Twilio", Ba3 stable). Pursuant to this agreement, Twilio invested $750 million cash equity in exchange for a minority (~45%) stake in Syniverse and executed its previously negotiated wholesale agreement with the company. Moody's views governance considerations as integral to this ratings action.

The upgrades reflect the company's improved liquidity, significant debt reduction and enhanced financial flexibility as a result the completed transactions. Syniverse used the proceeds from the roughly $1.1 billion of new common and preferred equity capital (net of fees and expenses) to repay its existing debt, reducing its debt burden in half. For LTM Feb-2022, Moody's estimates pro forma LTM Debt/EBITDA of 5.6x down from 9.7x for the same period (both metrics are Moody's adjusted). The company's improved balance sheet enhances its financial flexibility to invest in growth. The benefits of reduced leverage are somewhat counterbalanced by the diminished business diversification because of the carveout of the North American messaging assets (that have stronger growth characteristics) from the new credit facility's collateral package.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Syniverse's B3 CFR reflects its high leverage, high interest burden, continued secular decline in the highly profitable CDMA business and execution risk in the company's newer growth segments. The company's collateral package now excludes the North American enterprise messaging assets, diminishing business diversification and the benefits of double-digit revenue growth potential of these assets. Though meaningfully improved from the debt repayment, Syniverse's leverage remains high at 5.6x (Moody's adjusted) LTM Feb-2022 proforma for the transactions. Moody's expects that Syniverse will operate with leverage of just under 5x (Moody's adjusted, with a 100% equity credit given to the preferred stock) over the next 12-18 months, with some improvements buoyed by EBITDA recovery from the pandemic. Syniverse garners credit support from its global reach, secure communication network, established business serving mobile network operators and enterprises globally and leading market positions with differentiated technology.

The B3 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facility ($1,025 million term loan due May 2027 and a $150 million revolver expiring February 2027) reflects the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, the term loan's ranking in the covenant-lite capital structure with all-bank debt. The first lien credit facility represents the preponderance of the capital structure and is thus rated the same as the CFR. The collateral package securing Syniverse's credit facility excludes the assets and associated cash flows that directly service the wholesale agreement with Twilio.

Syniverse is exposed to social risk. Given the company handles customer data, a cyber breach could cause legal, regulatory or reputation issues and increased operational costs. Syniverse had reported having a material security incident in 2021. Governance risks we consider in Syniverse's credit profile include a historic track record of an aggressive financial strategy employed by its financial sponsor that tolerates operating with high leverage and break-even to negative free cash flows for an extended time. Carlyle has the controlling shareholder position (~54% majority stake) and majority representation on the board of directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Syniverse will improve its leverage, grow its EBITDA in the 8%-10% range and maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should Syniverse profitably grow its revenue, maintain leverage under 5x and improve and sustain free cash flow to debt in excess of 10% (both Moody's adjusted).

The rating will be downgraded if the company fails to grow revenue or earnings, liquidity deteriorates, free cash flow turns negative, or leverage is expected to rise above 7x (Moody's adjusted).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Syniverse Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobile and wireless technology services to mobile network operators and enterprises globally. The company's pro forma LTM 2/2022 revenue was $447 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Syniverse and Twilio press release, dated 16 May 2022, Syniverse.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

