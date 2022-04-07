Moody's upgrades TC Pipelines, LP to Baa1; outlook stable

Toronto, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from Baa2. At the same time, Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: TC PipeLines, LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TC PipeLines, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade reflects the significant amount of debt reduction at TCP which has led to a marked improvement in financial metrics," said Vice President - Senior Credit Officer Gavin MacFarlane. "We expect TCP's remaining maturities to be refinanced at parent TransCanada Pipelines Limited."

TCP's credit rating was upgraded as debt issued by TCP has declined to $850 million today from $1.65 billion at FYE 2020, including debt repayment of $450 million in Q4 2021. On a consolidated basis, TCP had $1.9 billion of adjusted debt at the end of the third quarter. Reducing third quarter debt by the $450 million debt repayment, the ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA improved to 3.2x from 4.2x over the last twelve months ending 30 September 2021. The company repaid $350 million of notes on 15 March 2021 and in the fourth quarter of 2021 pre-paid a $450 million term loan due in 2022. The company repaid these notes with a mixture of cash on hand and equity injections from its parent TransCanada Pipelines Limited (TCPL Baa1 stable). This leaves the company with $350 million of notes due in 2025 and $500 million of notes due in 2027. We expect these notes will be refinanced with a similar mix of cash on hand and equity injections. The reduction in debt follows the parents' acquisition of the 74.5% outstanding public units of TCP on 3 March 2021 in a share exchange valued at about $1.6 billion, resulting in TCP becoming an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary with stronger ties to its parent.

TCP's Baa1 rating reflects the low business risk of its contracted, FERC regulated natural gas pipelines. TCP also benefits from the diversity of its pipeline network, with each of its 8 pipeline interests having its own distinct competitive position. Following significant debt reduction in 2021, we forecast debt to EBITDA to remain in the 3x range for the next few years. Debt reduction was facilitated by the acquisition of all of the outstanding public units of TCP by its parent, which strengthened the ties between them and facilitated corporate actions like raising equity at TCP. TCP's credit rating also reflects the support it receives from its sponsor and the benefits of its operational and financial integration with TCPL. However, as an intermediate holding company that is structurally subordinated to its operating companies its credit quality is constrained by that of TCPL.

Outlook

TCP's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its current financial policies and not issuer any further debt and repay existing notes as they come due with a mix of cash on hand and equity injections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

The company's rating is limited by that of TCPL. An upgrade is unlikely unless TCPL is also upgraded.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A change in financial policies and material debt issuance could lead to a downgrade or a downgrade of TCPL .

TCP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that owns and operates eight regionally diverse natural gas pipeline systems. TCP has no employees of its own and all of its pipelines are operated by subsidiaries of TCPL. TCPL, a subsidiary of TC Energy Corp (Baa2 stable), is the primary debt issuing vehicle for the group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

These ratings were not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entity. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gavin MacFarlane

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

