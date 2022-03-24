Moody's upgrades TMF's CFR to B2; outlook is stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded TMF Sapphire Midco B.V.'s (TMF) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to B1 from B2 the instrument ratings of the €950 million backed senior secured first lien term loan and €150 million backed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF), and upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2 the instrument rating on the €200 million backed senior secured second lien term loan, all at the level of TMF Sapphire Bidco B.V. The outlook on both entities was changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects expectations for continued improvement in TMF's operating performance and credit metrics. The company has demonstrated meaningful resilience in operations and the ability to generate free cash flow (FCF) in the past two years. Good execution with respect to organic growth, complemented by selective bolt-on M&A, and strict cost control contributed to significant expansion in EBITDA and lower leverage, with Moody's-adjusted Debt/ EBITDA (excluding overdraft) declining to 6.4x in 2021 from 8.1x in 2019. Leverage at close to 6.5x in 2021 is high for its B2 rating, but somewhat mitigated by the resilience of the business, with a high level of recurring revenue, and the company's good liquidity.

TMF's B2 CFR benefits from the company's resilient business model, with around 90% of recurring revenue, and its low sensitivity to the business cycle, as shown by moderate growth in its revenues and high margins during 2008 through 2010 and in 2020. The company has an established track record of operating in the industry with long-standing customer relationships, which create barriers to entry. In addition, because of its global network in 85 jurisdictions, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of cross-selling opportunities with existing clients to new locations. Furthermore, the low capital requirements inherent in the company's business model support good FCF; TMF generated positive FCF in 2020 and 2021, which Moody's expects to continue over the next several years.

Nonetheless, Moody's expects the business environment to remain volatile given the uncertainties posed by a multitude of factors including lower economic growth, rising inflation and a shortage of professionals. In addition, the rating reflects regulatory and legal risks inherent to the industry. Finally, TMF's private equity ownership, which typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value, also constrains the rating.

LIQUIDITY

TMF has good liquidity, supported by the €50 million of cash balance (net of bank overdrafts) as of the end of December 2021 and its €150 million RCF due in 2025, of which €117 million is available and €33 million is used for bank guarantees, and Moody's expectation of continued positive FCF generation.

The RCF has one springing covenant (first-lien net leverage, a maximum of 9.50x versus the actual 5.3x as of the end of December 2021) that is tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. We expect the company to be in compliance with the springing covenant at all times.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 rating for the pari passu-ranked backed senior secured first lien term loan and the RCF is one notch above the B2 CFR of TMF, which reflects the seniority of these facilities in relation to the Caa1 backed senior secured second lien term loan and the unsecured lease rejection claims. The company's facilities benefit from guarantees from a number of guarantors, which together represent no less than 70% of TMF's consolidated EBITDA.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that earnings growth, based on the assumption that the company can successfully pass through most wage price increases to its customers, together with contribution from bolt-on acquisitions, will result in Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA (excluding overdraft) around 6.0x, and continued positive FCF, with FCF/debt (excluding overdrafts) of 3%, in the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also assumes that TMF does not undertake material debt-funded acquisitions, return capital to shareholders, or otherwise change its financial policy such that leverage is likely to exceed 6.5x Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) or FCF to turn negative on a sustained basis. Finally, it incorporates Moody's expectation that TMF will retain its good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if strong earnings growth or a shift to a more conservative financial policy results in adjusted Debt/EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) sustainably below 5.0x and Moody's adjusted FCF/Debt above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations for Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA (excluding overdrafts) above 6.5x or FCF reducing towards zero for a sustained period of time, or if liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. (TMF) is a global provider of business process services for companies (65% of revenue), financial institutions, including funds and capital markets (30%), and family offices (5%) in more than 85 jurisdictions, with reported revenue of €650 million and a company-adjusted EBITDA of €199 million in 2021. The company's Global Entity Management (GEM) business line represents about 40% of its revenue and provides services associated with the creation and administration of financial vehicles, the administration of structures for corporates and high-net-worth individuals, and the administration of alternative investments, especially for the private equity and real estate sectors. The Accounting & Tax (A&T) and the HR & Payroll (HRP) business lines generate about 40% and 20% of revenue, respectively, and provide accounting, tax and administrative (including payroll) services for companies. Since 2018, TMF has been owned by funds ultimately controlled by CVC Capital Partners, while its current and previous management hold an aggregate stake of less than 10%.

