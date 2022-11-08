Moody's upgrades TTF Holdings, LLC's (dba Soliant) CFR and senior secured ratings to B1 from B2 on strengthened financial performance; outlook is stable

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded TTF Holdings, LLC's (dba "Soliant") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B1 from B2, and probability of default rating ("PDR") to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded Soliant's senior secured first-lien instrument ratings to B1, including a $30 million revolving credit facility and a $500 million term loan. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects Soliant's increased size, improved profitability and cash flow generation capacity. The company has more than doubled its scale since its 2019 separation from Adecco Group AG (Baa1 stable), with $920 million in revenue as of the 12 months ending September 2022, reflecting a strong competitive position. Soliant is a leader within the niche special education and healthcare markets it serves. Improved EBITDA margins around 20% (Moody's adjusted) and Moody's expectation for sustained growth and governance policies that keep financial leverage below 4.5x also support the ratings upgrade. Soliant's ability to identify and invest in staffing segments that command high margins is credit positive.

Despite the prevailing wage inflation and shortages in the labor market, the company has been able to expand its profitability by passing on rising costs to clients. Soliant's strategy targets low and mid population density locations with favorable market dynamics that limit competition and support profitability. Established customer relationships and an extensive database of candidates create barriers to entry. Despite the inherently cyclical and short-term nature of the staffing industry, Soliant's focus on highly specialized (less volatile) segments supports revenue stability. A mostly variable cost structure also mitigates cyclical concerns. Strong margins with minimal capex requirements result in healthy cash flow generation.

The ratings are constrained by governance considerations, namely Moody's expectation that the private equity owner will employ opportunistic financial policies that increase debt/EBITDA towards levels around 4.5x from the current 2.3x (Moody's adjusted) when financing conditions improve. Soliant is a strong player in the niche markets it serves, but growth and profitability could be pressured if larger staffing companies with deep pockets entered these markets. The company is exposed to economic cycles, particularly in the healthcare segment, which generated 51% of LTM revenue as of September 2022. Soliant has substantially exceeded recent financial forecasts, a credit positive, but the overperformance also highlights the potential volatility of the business.

Soliant's very good liquidity position reflects Moody's expectation for healthy cash flow, with FCF/debt above 14% over the next 12-18 months, along with its $30 million revolving facility (undrawn) and modest cash on hand. Moody's expects run-rate operating cash flow generation over $75 million annually, well in excess of the annual 1% term loan amortization requirement and capex needs. The first-lien revolver includes a 6.5x springing covenant when the drawn amount exceeds 35%. Moody's expects Soliant will maintain an ample cushion against the covenant test. The $30 million revolver will cover any seasonal cash flow needs stemming from the nine-month education calendar and associated volatility in working capital.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for revenue growth rates in the high single-digit range over the next 12-18 months, after exceptional double-digit growth during the last two years as Soliant benefitted from acute labor shortages across its target markets. Moody's expect healthcare bill rates will normalize from peak levels in early 2022, but remain above pre-covid amounts. Declining healthcare bill rates will be offset by growth in the education segment, which will benefit from more stable rates, new client wins and additional positions across existing school clients. Profitability is likely to contract from historically high levels as healthcare bill rates normalize, partially offset by a larger contribution from the higher margin education segment and strong growth in virtual and outsourcing solutions. Moody's expects EBITDA margins in the 19% - 20% range and debt/EBITDA sustained around 2.3x over the next 12-18 months, in the absence of leveraging transactions (all metrics Moody's adjusted). Moody's anticipates healthy free cash flow with FCF/debt above 14% (Moody's adjusted, net of dividend distributions), as strong growth offsets the negative impact of rising interest rates. Results could weaken in the event of a prolonged macroeconomic recession, but Moody's expects Soliant will sustain appropriate credit metrics for the current rating levels.

The B1 ratings on Soliant's first-lien senior secured credit facilities, including a $30 million revolver and a $500 million term loan, reflect both the probability of default rating of B1-PD and the Loss Given Default assessment of LGD3. The senior secured first-lien credit facilities benefit from secured guarantees from all existing and subsequently acquired wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries. Given the lack of other meaningful debt in the capital structure, the facilities are rated in line with the B1 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if scale increases, enhancing Soliant's competitive position and further diversifying its revenue profile, and the company improves its governance characteristics, including demonstrating a track record of more moderate financial policies. A ratings upgrade would require Moody's to expect that debt-to-EBITDA will remain under 3.5x, and that the company will sustain good liquidity with FCF/debt above 15% (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth or profitability diminish materially compared to historical levels, due to increased competition, saturation in the niche segments Soliant serves, or other factors impacting the business model. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues more aggressive financial policies, such that Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5x. Diminished liquidity, including FCF/debt below 8%, could also lead to a ratings downgrade (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Soliant, based in Atlanta, GA, is a specialized staffing and outsourcing services provider. The company sources and deploys skilled contractors to public schools, hospitals and life sciences companies. Soliant operates solely in the US and is owned by private equity sponsor Olympus Partners, which purchased the company following the separation from global staffing provider Adecco Group AG in 2019. Revenue for the twelve months ending September 2022 was $920 million.

