Moody's upgrades Takecare Bidco's CFR to B2 from B3; outlook stable

Paris, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Takecare Bidco's (Sante Cie or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's has also upgraded to B2 from B3 the ratings on the €530 million backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due June 2028 and on the €90 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due December 2027, both borrowed by Takecare Bidco. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade of the ratings to B2 reflects the company's sustained improvement in earnings with high organic revenue growth of 8% to 10% driven by market share gains, resilient and relatively higher margins compared to rated peers, which led to a marked reduction in financial leverage in 2022 to 6.2x from 7.1x in 2020 despite the current high cost inflation environment.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sante Cie's B2 CFR is supported by (1) the company's good market positions in the fragmented French homecare services market; (2) its track record of solid organic growth driven, among others, by partnerships with other healthcare providers; (3) the growth potential of the French homecare services market, backed by favorable demographics and the shift to homecare; (4) Sante Cie's overall high degree of revenue visibility, supported by social security reimbursements and the stability of the patient portfolio; and (5) resilient margins, supported by the ability to generate economies of scale and limit the impact of tariff cuts.

Conversely, the B2 rating is constrained by the company's (1) still small size with revenue amounting to €390 million as of LTM December 2022; (2) high exposure to ongoing tariff cuts in the French and German homecare services markets; (3) currently high leverage, which stands at 6.2x as of end December 2022 and expected to reduce towards 5.5x in the next 12 to 18 months; (4) active M&A strategy, which might delay any deleveraging going forward; and (4) high capital spending requirements, which constrain free cash flow generation.

Sante Cie's revenue continued to grow in 2022 (+10.5% on organic basis compared to the same period last year) driven by all the company's segments including respiratory (39.6% of 2022 revenue), infusion (21.5%), insulin (19.8%), nutrition (5%) as well as the recently added segments UrgenceMed and Dialysis (1%). The German subsidiary Aposan, which was acquired in 2020, grew revenue by 13% in 2022. Leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, continued to improve and decreased from 6.9x in 2021 to 6.2x in 2022. Also, Sante Cie's free cash flow to debt increased to 4.5% in 2022 from 0.7% in 2021 driven by profitability improvements and positive development of working capital over the period. Interest coverage metrics, measured as Moody's-adjusted EBITA to interest expense, improved to 2.7x as of end 2022, from 2.4x in 2021.

In the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Sante Cie to further grow organically by increasing its market share and to continue to maintain good margins, despite pricing pressure which characterizes the sector. Moody's expects the company will reduce further its financial leverage towards 5.5x by 2024 driven by a mix of volume growth and continuously improving operating efficiency. As Sante Cie plans to continue to expand its home care service offering and its geographical footprint in France and Germany, Moody's expects the company to continue to grow through mainly bolt-on acquisitions as done over 2021 and 2022. Moody's understands that in case of larger acquisitions, such as Aposan in 2020, the sponsor would support the transaction through an equity injection.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity is adequate and supported by (1) around €54 million of cash on balance at end of December 2022 (14% of revenue), (2) €50 million availability under the €90 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility, (3) expected positive FCF for the next 12-18 months and (4) long dated debt maturities since the backed senior secured revolving credit facility matures in December 2027 and the backed senior secured term loan B matures in June 2028.

Sante Cie's FCF generation is constrained by large capital expenditure. These investments mostly include capex to finance the purchase and renewal of medical devices that the company installs for its patients. For the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects the company to generate €10 to €15 million Moody's-adjusted FCF.

The debt documentation includes a covenant (Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio < 9x), for the benefit of the lenders to the backed senior secured revolving credit facility, tested when the revolving credit facility is drawn by more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured term loan B and the backed senior secured revolving credit facility are ranking pari passu and are rated B2 in line with the CFR in the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. Moody's treats the convertible bonds issued by Takecare Bidco as equity for the purpose of our credit metrics calculation.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Sante Cie will be able to maintain credit metrics commensurate with the B2 rating over the next 18 months on the back of at least stable earnings in 2023 and continued but slower EBITDA growth thereafter, leading to a Moody's adjusted leverage decreasing towards 5.5x by 2024. The stable outlook also assumes positive free cash flow generation capacity at all times and at least an adequate liquidity profile with comfortable headroom under its financial covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the rating if Sante Cie's Moodys-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 5.0x while the company grows its earnings further and successfully executes its business strategy, including the smooth integration of bolt-on acquisitions; its Moodys-adjusted FCF/debt remains above 5%; and there are no adverse changes in the company's strategy or financial policy.

We could downgrade the rating if Sante Cie's Moodys-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains above 6.0x; profitability deteriorates because of competitive, regulatory or pricing pressure; Moodys-adjusted FCF remains negative for a prolonged period; or financial policy becomes more aggressive with regard to debt-financed acquisitions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Takecare Bidco

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Takecare Bidco

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

