Moody's upgrades Targa's senior notes to Ba2 and changes outlook to positive; affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Targa Resources Corp.'s (Targa) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability Default Rating (PDR), and B1 secured bank facility rating. The outlook was changed to positive from stable, and the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was changed to SGL-2 from SGL-3. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Targa Resources Partners LP's (TRP) senior unsecured notes rating to Ba2 from Ba3, and assigned a positive outlook to TRP. Targa wholly owns TRP.

The change to a positive outlook reflects the company's expected strong earnings performance, meaningful free cash flow generation in 2021-22, and further reduction in leverage. The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain solid even in a scenario where the Permian production volumes affecting Targa's assets remain flat over the medium term.

"Targa's strong execution has been augmented by the resurgence in NGL prices and the company's timely completion of its growth projects, which is allowing it to focus on strengthening its balance sheet," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "With balanced financial policies and free cash flow generation, the company is well positioned to continue delevering further."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of TRP's unsecured senior notes ratings reflects our expectation of meaningfully reduced levels of revolver usage compared to higher usage in the past when Targa was completing its growth projects. TRP's senior notes are unsecured and the creditors have a subordinated claim to TRP's assets behind the senior secured revolving credit facility and the accounts receivable securitization facility. The obligations of the revolving credit facility and receivable securitization facility should not be material in size relative to the unsecured notes to warrant notching below the CFR, and therefore the senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, in line with the CFR.

Targa's senior secured credit facility is rated B1 as the debt at Targa is structurally subordinated to all the debts. Targa's credit facility is secured by substantially all of Targa's assets, which are essentially its equity ownership interests in TRP.

Targa's Ba2 CFR is supported by its sole ownership of TRP, its scale and EBITDA generation which has remained sizeable despite the volatile and low commodity prices, its track record of strong execution of growth projects, and the meaningful and growing proportion of fee-based margin contribution. Targa has increased geographic diversification, along with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and improved business diversification. Its dividend and capital spending reductions have increased free cash flow and will help reduce debt, which will improve its deleveraging efforts. These positive attributes are tempered by its material exposure to the gathering and processing business, volatility inherent in natural gas liquids (NGL) prices that makes earnings on its commodity sensitive contracts less predictable, and volume risk. Furthermore, Targa has a complex corporate structure with assets held in joint ventures, including those with Stonepeak Lonestar Holdings LLC (Lonestar, B1 stable). We expect Targa will use free cash flow and revolver borrowings to exercise its call option to purchase Lonestar's JV interests for roughly $900 million in early 2022. Targa also has had historically aggressive distribution policies, but has dramatically reduced its dividends since March 2020.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity through at least mid-2022. At March 31, 2021, Targa had $249 million of cash, as well as $595 million available ($75 million of borrowings outstanding) under its $670 million senior secured revolver due June 2023. TRP had $2.1 billion of availability under its revolver which is also due June 2023. Targa is solely reliant on distributable cash flow from TRP to fund its common and preferred unit distributions. We expect Targa to continue to reduce debt balances in 2021-22 through the free cash flow generated from substantial cuts to Targa's capital spending and dividends. Both Targa and TRP were in compliance with the covenants governing their revolving credit facilities. The Targa revolver requires that consolidated debt/EBITDA be no greater than 4x. Covenant calculations exclude TRP debt, and we expect Targa will maintain compliance. The TRP revolver requires maintenance of EBITDA to interest expense of at least 2.25x and debt to EBITDA no greater than 5.5x. TRP's leverage covenant calculations exclude the secured debt at Targa and borrowing under its accounts receivable securitization. Secondary liquidity is limited as the majority of the partnership's assets are pledged to the senior secured creditors.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Targa will continue to focus on capital discipline and meaningfully reduce debt over the near to medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Targa's CFR could be upgraded to Ba1 if consolidated leverage is sustained comfortably below 4.5x, dividend coverage remains strong, and its business mix continues decreasing its exposure to commodity price risk. The ratings could be downgraded if consolidated leverage is over 5.5x or if the company's business profile or financial policy becomes more aggressive.

Targa Resources Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Targa Resources Partners LP, operates a portfolio of midstream energy assets that include, gathering pipelines, gas processing plants, NGL pipeline, NGL fractionation units, and a marine import/export facility on the Gulf Coast.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

