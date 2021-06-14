Moody's upgrades Targa's senior notes to Ba2 and changes outlook to positive; affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Targa Resources Corp.'s (Targa) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
Ba2-PD Probability Default Rating (PDR), and B1 secured bank
facility rating. The outlook was changed to positive from stable,
and the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was changed to SGL-2
from SGL-3. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Targa
Resources Partners LP's (TRP) senior unsecured notes rating to Ba2
from Ba3, and assigned a positive outlook to TRP. Targa wholly
owns TRP.
The change to a positive outlook reflects the company's expected strong
earnings performance, meaningful free cash flow generation in 2021-22,
and further reduction in leverage. The ratings affirmation reflects
Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain solid even in a scenario
where the Permian production volumes affecting Targa's assets remain
flat over the medium term.
"Targa's strong execution has been augmented by the resurgence in
NGL prices and the company's timely completion of its growth projects,
which is allowing it to focus on strengthening its balance sheet,"
said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "With
balanced financial policies and free cash flow generation, the company
is well positioned to continue delevering further."
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded
to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of TRP's unsecured senior notes ratings reflects our
expectation of meaningfully reduced levels of revolver usage compared
to higher usage in the past when Targa was completing its growth projects.
TRP's senior notes are unsecured and the creditors have a subordinated
claim to TRP's assets behind the senior secured revolving credit facility
and the accounts receivable securitization facility. The obligations
of the revolving credit facility and receivable securitization facility
should not be material in size relative to the unsecured notes to warrant
notching below the CFR, and therefore the senior unsecured notes
are rated Ba2, in line with the CFR.
Targa's senior secured credit facility is rated B1 as the debt at Targa
is structurally subordinated to all the debts. Targa's credit facility
is secured by substantially all of Targa's assets, which are essentially
its equity ownership interests in TRP.
Targa's Ba2 CFR is supported by its sole ownership of TRP, its scale
and EBITDA generation which has remained sizeable despite the volatile
and low commodity prices, its track record of strong execution of
growth projects, and the meaningful and growing proportion of fee-based
margin contribution. Targa has increased geographic diversification,
along with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and improved
business diversification. Its dividend and capital spending reductions
have increased free cash flow and will help reduce debt, which will
improve its deleveraging efforts. These positive attributes are
tempered by its material exposure to the gathering and processing business,
volatility inherent in natural gas liquids (NGL) prices that makes earnings
on its commodity sensitive contracts less predictable, and volume
risk. Furthermore, Targa has a complex corporate structure
with assets held in joint ventures, including those with Stonepeak
Lonestar Holdings LLC (Lonestar, B1 stable). We expect Targa
will use free cash flow and revolver borrowings to exercise its call option
to purchase Lonestar's JV interests for roughly $900 million
in early 2022. Targa also has had historically aggressive distribution
policies, but has dramatically reduced its dividends since March
2020.
The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity
through at least mid-2022. At March 31, 2021,
Targa had $249 million of cash, as well as $595 million
available ($75 million of borrowings outstanding) under its $670
million senior secured revolver due June 2023. TRP had $2.1
billion of availability under its revolver which is also due June 2023.
Targa is solely reliant on distributable cash flow from TRP to fund its
common and preferred unit distributions. We expect Targa to continue
to reduce debt balances in 2021-22 through the free cash flow generated
from substantial cuts to Targa's capital spending and dividends.
Both Targa and TRP were in compliance with the covenants governing their
revolving credit facilities. The Targa revolver requires that consolidated
debt/EBITDA be no greater than 4x. Covenant calculations exclude
TRP debt, and we expect Targa will maintain compliance. The
TRP revolver requires maintenance of EBITDA to interest expense of at
least 2.25x and debt to EBITDA no greater than 5.5x.
TRP's leverage covenant calculations exclude the secured debt at Targa
and borrowing under its accounts receivable securitization. Secondary
liquidity is limited as the majority of the partnership's assets are pledged
to the senior secured creditors.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Targa will continue
to focus on capital discipline and meaningfully reduce debt over the near
to medium term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Targa's CFR could be upgraded to Ba1 if consolidated leverage is sustained
comfortably below 4.5x, dividend coverage remains strong,
and its business mix continues decreasing its exposure to commodity price
risk. The ratings could be downgraded if consolidated leverage
is over 5.5x or if the company's business profile or financial
policy becomes more aggressive.
Targa Resources Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary
Targa Resources Partners LP, operates a portfolio of midstream energy
assets that include, gathering pipelines, gas processing plants,
NGL pipeline, NGL fractionation units, and a marine import/export
facility on the Gulf Coast.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Arvinder Saluja, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653