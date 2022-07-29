Moody's upgrades Target Hospitality's 2nd lien notes to B2 from Caa1; outlook remains stable

$340 million of rated notes upgraded

New York, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Arrow BidCo LLC's 9.5% senior secured second lien notes due March 2024 to B2 from Caa1 and assigned to Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality" or "Target") a B1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), a B1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and a speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") of SGL-1. The outlook is stable for both issuers. The CFR, PDR and SGL assigned to Arrow BidCo LLC were withdrawn.

The rating actions follow the announcement of a large contract in the government segment of Target under which the company will provide additional housing and related services to the US government for humanitarian aid missions. The expanded contract includes minimum revenue commitments that will increase revenue significantly for 2022 and 2023. Moody's expects cash flow and credit metrics to also improve. Moody's expects leverage to decline to 1.1x by the end of 2022 from 2.9x as of the end of March 2022 and liquidity to improve further over the next 12 to 15 months.

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Target Hospitality Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Arrow BidCo LLC

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Arrow BidCo LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Arrow BidCo LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Target Hospitality Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Target Hospitality's moderate leverage of 2.9x as of March 2022 (Moody's adjusted) that Moody's expects to decline to 1.1x by the end of 2022, narrow operating scope and exposure to the politically-sensitive government-sponsored humanitarian assistance market (about 75% of expected 2022 revenue) and volatile oil and gas industry (about 25% of anticipated revenue for 2022). The ratings are further constrained by high levels of customer concentration that could result in earnings volatility. Target's largest two customers accounted for approximately 35% and 19% of revenues, respectively, for 2021 and the top five represented 68% of 2021 revenue. With the new humanitarian contract award, revenue will be further concentrated, with over 60% of revenue for 2022 from the expanded contract. Although there are minimum revenue provisions incorporated in the contract, it is not guaranteed beyond the initial one-year term. Therefore, there is risk that the counterparty will not renew the contract unless demand for humanitarian assistance housing continues to remain at elevated levels and there is ongoing political support for the contract. Contracts with oil and gas customers have longer contracts lengths, which provides some mitigation to the shorter government contracts.

Moody's expects revenue for 2022 to increase to over $500 million as activity in the oil and gas sector remains strong and from revenue earned under the expanded humanitarian contract. Target benefits from strong EBITDA margins of over 50%, so expected revenue growth and steady profit margins should reduce debt leverage to 1.1x by the end of this year. Free cash flow to debt is expected to be approximately 50% for this year. Capital expenditures for the new contract will be funded by the US government, which is a long-term benefit for the company. Utilization and average daily rates will also improve as a result of the expansion and increased demand for beds that Moody's expects will continue through 2023.

Target Hospitality's ratings benefit from its 'take or pay' contracts which are further supported by high client retention rates. Target's oil and gas revenue base is contracted for multiple years with large blue-chip oilfield services companies and large investment grade integrated energy companies. The contracts with oil and gas customers are also characterized by exclusivity provisions under which Target's customers exclusively use the company's services for all of their employee housing and hospitality services needs across geographies where the company's services are present. Target has maintained a client renewal rate of at least 90% over the last five years.

The debt instrument ratings reflect Target's B1-PD PDR and the expected loss for the individual instruments. The rated debt is issued by Arrow Bidco LLC, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of publicly traded Target. The upgrade of the rating assigned to the senior secured notes to B2 from Caa1 reflects the B1-PD PDR and a Loss Given Default assessment of LGD4. The notes are positioned behind the unrated asset-based lending ("ABL") facility and ahead of all other creditors in Moody's hierarchy of claims at default. The notes are secured by a second priority lien on all assets of the company and guaranteed on a secured, second lien basis by all current and future subsidiaries, as well as by Target Hospitality Corp.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that Target's liquidity profile will be very good over the course of 2022 and into 2023. Cash at the end of March 2022 was approximately $6 million, while the company had full availability under its unrated $125 million ABL facility that matures in September 2023. Moody's expects free cash flow to be around $115 million this year, which further supports the strong liquidity profile. The ABL credit agreement contains springing covenants- a minimum fixed charge coverage of 1.0x and total net leverage ratio of 4.0x, tested if the availability under the facility falls below $15.6 million or 12.5% under the line cap. Currently, the borrowing base is $200 million and the revolver notional size is $125 million, which implies that the company has the ability to increase the size of availability, should it be required. Growth capex will step up in 2022 as the company builds out the additional capacity and is projected to be approximately $150 million and funded by the US government according to the terms of the new contract. Maintenance capex is within $5 million to $8 million annually.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that revenue will grow to over $500 million in FY 2022, which is a growth of approximately 75% from FY 2021 revenue, while Target maintains a very good liquidity profile. The outlook also incorporates our anticipation for solid energy prices that will support demand for lodging and hospitality services from its oil and gas sector customers. Moody's currently expects medium term oil prices to range from $50 to $70 per barrel. The outlook does not incorporate any debt funded acquisitions or distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: (1) revenue continues to grow, (2) the company gains new multi- year contracts and is able to diversify end markets beyond the oil and gas sector and government sector that reduces customer concentration, (3) debt-to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 3.0x, and (4) free cash flow-to-debt is sustained above 15%. In addition, the company would need to maintain very good liquidity and maintain a balanced financial policy with respect to acquisitions and shareholder returns.

The ratings could be downgraded if: (1) adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 5x (Moody's adjusted); (2) occupancy, average daily rates and utilization rates decline significantly, (3) the level of contracted revenue declines significantly thus reducing the visibility of cash flows, or (4) free cash is lower than Moody's current expectation, thus increasing the reliance on the ABL facility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH), headquartered in The Woodland, Texas, provides turnkey specialty rental workforce lodging and hospitality solutions in North America. The company provides vertically integrated lodging and catering services mainly to oil and gas companies that operate in the Permian Basin and Bakken. Target also serves the government sector where it provides its services to immigration related facilities in Texas. Target Hospitality is controlled by affiliates of private equity sponsor TDR Capital LLP, which own approximately 63% of the company. The company generated revenue of $291 million in 2021.

