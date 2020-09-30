Moody's upgrades Technicolor's CFR to Caa2, appends Caa2-PD PDR with limited default designation

Outlook changed to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded Technicolor S.A.'s ("Technicolor" or "group") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa3 and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD/LD from Ca-PD. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the rating of Technicolor S.A.'s senior secured bank credit facilities at Ca. The Outlook has been changed to stable from negative. At the same time Moody's affirmed both, the Caa1 rating of the $119.8 million senior secured term loan raised by Technicolor USA, Inc. and the €349 million senior secured notes raised by Tech 6 and assigned a stable outlook to these issuers. The rating action reflects the completion of Technicolor's financial restructuring plan, and in particular, the execution of a debt-to-equity swap and a resulted €660 million equitization of the debt facilities originally maturing in 2023.

Moody's appended the company's Caa2-PD PDR with the "/LD" (limited default) designation as the company's debt-to-equity swap is viewed by Moody's as a distressed exchange which is an event of default under Moody's definition of default. Moody's will remove the "/LD" designation from the company's PDR after three days.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The completion of the restructuring has resulted in a reduction in the existing term loan B / RCF from a nominal value of €1,234 million to €574 million at the level of Technicolor S.A. The transaction has also resulted in a change of the shareholder holding structure with the lenders of the original term loan B and RCF becoming shareholders of Technicolor S.A. alongside the existing shareholders.

The upgrade of the CFR by 1 notch to Caa2 reflects (1) the €356 million debt reduction (equal to 17.5% of Technicolor's Moody's adjusted debt as of June 2020) leading to an expected gross leverage of 10.6x (June 2020 pro-forma for the transaction); (2) improvement in the company's liquidity thanks to the new money cash injection of €420 million; and (3) Moody's expectation that Technicolor's EBITDA will gradually recover during 2021 after the significant decline in H1 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the CFR continues to reflect Technicolor's scale and its leading market shares in the Connected Home and Entertainment Services businesses as well as its complementary geographical footprint and customer portfolio.

Nevertheless, the CFR positioning will likely remain constrained by (1) the expectation of negative free cash flows in the next 12 to 18 months; (2) the still weak, albeit improved, EBITA/interest cover ratio expected to be below 1.0x in the next 12 to 18 months; (3) challenging market environment for Technicolor's Production Services and DVD Services activities, owing to the coronavirus pandemic; (4) execution risk around the company's plans to reduce costs; and (5) Moody's expectation of limited covenant headroom at the first testing date in June 2021.

Moody's expects Technicolor's sales and EBITDA to start to recover in H2 2020 following a substantial decline experienced in the first half of the current year. Supported by a gradual lifting of the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the company's continued restructuring efforts, which have been already bearing its fruits as evidenced by improved profitability of the Connected Home segment in H1 2020. Moody's expects Technicolor's EBITDA will grow in the next 12 to 18 months reducing Moody's adjusted leverage to around 9.0x by year end 2021 as the film industry resumes production coupled with the expected strong movie release schedule and a reopening of key cinema markets in the US.

At the same time the rating reflects the uncertainty around recovery of the company's sales and earnings. In particular Technicolor's most profitable Production Services segment, which has been heavily hit in the course of H1 2020, will be susceptible to renewed lockdowns around the world and further film release delays should the coronavirus pandemic intensify.

Following the new money cash injection of €420 million, we positively note Technicolor's improved liquidity position. In our base case we expect that cash on balance sheet as of end FY 2020 will be in the range of €310-330 million, compared to €63 million as of June 2020. Moody's base case assumes a continued gradual recovery of Technicolor's sales and profitability in 2021, but restrictive social distancing measures around the world and obstacles in implementation of its cost-saving initiatives are the key downside risks to our base case.

The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of Technicolor remains weak. As per June 2020 Technicolor had €63 million cash on balance sheet. Following the New Money cash injection of €420 million (net of transaction costs), the company repaid in July the US Bridge facility (€98 million in principal outstanding at June 30, 2020) as well as the drawings under the ABL facility (€47 million outstanding at June 30, 2020). Technicolor has full availability under its $125 million undrawn ABL line, maturity of which was extended to December 2023 and the option to draw an incremental uncommitted amount of €50 million under either Technicolor USA or Tech 6. The new facilities have a maintenance net leverage covenant, which will be tested semiannually with the first test being June 2021. At that time, we expect the headroom to be very limited, given our expectation for a still weak second half 2020 and a good recovery in the first half of 2021.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

According to the current financing structure, we rate the €457 million new financing at Caa1, one notch above the CFR, reflecting its senior priority in the enforcement waterfall and the cushion provided by the reinstated TLB/RCF, which is rated at Ca. At the same time, the Caa1 rating of the new financing reflects subordination to the group's $125 million borrowing base facility. Moody's placed a PDR at the same level with the CFR, reflecting a 50% loss given default assumption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company achieves a sustainable recovery in profitability and free cash flow generation, improving its liquidity position and resulting in leverage reductions. Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (i) liquidity diminishes from post transaction levels; (ii) Technicolor's operating performance weakens further; or (iii) if the company does not deleverage from its current levels.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Technicolor S.A.

Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ca

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD /LD from Ca-PD

Assigned:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Tech 6

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

..Issuer: Technicolor USA, Inc.

Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. Technicolor generated revenues of around €3.8 billion and EBITDA (company-adjusted) of €324 million in 2019.

