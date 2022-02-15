Moody's upgrades Tenaska Virginia Partners, LP to Baa1 from Baa2. Outlook is stable

Approximately $101 million of debt affected

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P.'s (TVP) senior secured rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of TVP's senior secured rating to Baa1 from Baa2 considers TVP's long history of resilient financial performance, low leverage on a competitive asset, and its return to strong operational performance following an extended unscheduled outage in late 2020 through early 2021. For well over ten years, TVP has demonstrated steady financial performance with debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) typically ranging between 1.40x to 1.50x, which we expect will continue through final debt maturity in 2024. Over many years, strong operating performance has supported TVP's steady financial performance and TVP has resumed its high level of contract availability following the unscheduled outage that ended in Q1 2021. Also given the significant debt amortization in recent years, TVP has low leverage for an efficient combined cycle power plant at around $114/kw of debt that provides it with additional financial flexibility.

TVP's credit quality is further supported by long-term, stable cash flows provided under a tolling agreement with Shell Energy North America (US) L.P. (SENA, A2 stable). The obligations of SENA under the tolling agreement are guaranteed by Shell Oil Company (Shell, Aa3 stable). Also supporting TVP's credit quality are typically strong operating performance under Tenaska Operations, Inc. (Tenaska)'s oversight, the use of proven technology, a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric International, Inc. (GEI), and traditional project finance structure. These strengths are balanced against single asset risk, single counterparty risk, and carbon transition risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that DSCR will range between 1.40x to 1.50x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TVP's rating could be upgraded if it can sustain DSCR above 1.90x while also achieving consistently strong operating performance.

The rating could be revised downward if there were to be a multi-notch downgrade of SENA's and/or Shell's ratings, the project experiences operational problems or if TVP's DSCR falls below 1.40x on a sustainable basis.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Tenaska Virginia Partners, LP (TVP) is an 885 MW, natural gas and oil-fired, combined-cycle electric generation facility located in Fluvanna County, Virginia. All of TVP's cash flows are generated pursuant to a long-term tolling agreement with Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (SENA, A2 stable) whose obligations are guaranteed by Shell Oil Company (Shell, Aa3 stable). The Project also benefits from a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric International, Inc. (GEI).

As of year-end 2021, the borrower had senior secured bonds totaling approximately $101 million (originally $483.5 million).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

