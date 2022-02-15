Moody's upgrades Tenaska Virginia Partners, LP to Baa1 from Baa2. Outlook is stable

Approximately $101 million of debt affected
New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P.'s (TVP) senior
secured rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook is stable.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of TVP's senior secured rating to Baa1 from Baa2 considers
TVP's long history of resilient financial performance, low
leverage on a competitive asset, and its return to strong operational
performance following an extended unscheduled outage in late 2020 through
early 2021. For well over ten years, TVP has demonstrated
steady financial performance with debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) typically
ranging between 1.40x to 1.50x, which we expect will
continue through final debt maturity in 2024. Over many years,
strong operating performance has supported TVP's steady financial
performance and TVP has resumed its high level of contract availability
following the unscheduled outage that ended in Q1 2021. Also given
the significant debt amortization in recent years, TVP has low leverage
for an efficient combined cycle power plant at around $114/kw of
debt that provides it with additional financial flexibility.
TVP's credit quality is further supported by long-term,
stable cash flows provided under a tolling agreement with Shell Energy
North America (US) L.P. (SENA, A2 stable).
The obligations of SENA under the tolling agreement are guaranteed by
Shell Oil Company (Shell, Aa3 stable). Also supporting TVP's
credit quality are typically strong operating performance under Tenaska
Operations, Inc. (Tenaska)'s oversight, the use of
proven technology, a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with
General Electric International, Inc. (GEI), and traditional
project finance structure. These strengths are balanced against
single asset risk, single counterparty risk, and carbon transition
risk.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that DSCR will range
between 1.40x to 1.50x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
TVP's rating could be upgraded if it can sustain DSCR above 1.90x
while also achieving consistently strong operating performance.
The rating could be revised downward if there were to be a multi-notch
downgrade of SENA's and/or Shell's ratings, the project experiences
operational problems or if TVP's DSCR falls below 1.40x on a sustainable
basis.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Tenaska Virginia Partners, LP (TVP) is an 885 MW, natural
gas and oil-fired, combined-cycle electric generation
facility located in Fluvanna County, Virginia. All of TVP's
cash flows are generated pursuant to a long-term tolling agreement
with Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (SENA,
A2 stable) whose obligations are guaranteed by Shell Oil Company (Shell,
Aa3 stable). The Project also benefits from a long-term
service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric International, Inc.
(GEI).
As of year-end 2021, the borrower had senior secured bonds
totaling approximately $101 million (originally $483.5
million).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Clifford J Kim
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653