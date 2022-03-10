Moody's upgrades Tendam's CFR to B1; outlook stable

Paris, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Spanish apparel retailer Tendam Brands S.A.U.'s (?Tendam? or ?the company?) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from the B2. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, and the company's senior secured notes due 2024 to B2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects Tendam's good operational performance in 2021 and its substantially stronger credit metrics than initially expected, which have recovered to almost pre-pandemic levels" says Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Vice-President Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Tendam. Despite our expectations of more difficult trading conditions in the next 12 months owing to the current high inflationary environment and uncertain economic prospects in Europe in relation to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, we believe that Tendam will be able to withstand a stress to its cost base and on consumer purchasing power, thanks to its good liquidity and strong credit metrics, which we expect will remain commensurate with a B1 rating", adds Mr Leglise.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is primarily driven by Tendam's strong recovery in its key credit metrics in fiscal 2021. At end-November 2021, the company's leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) improved to around 4.3x, pro forma the reimbursement of the State guaranteed loan (ICO) of €132.5 million in February 2022, compared to over 11x in fiscal 2020. Moody's expects the company's Q4-2021 trading performance to be strong given the absence of major shopping restrictions in the company's core Iberian markets, translating into a leverage of around 3.0x at the end of fiscal 2021 (year ending 28 February 2022), which would strongly position Tendam in the B1 rating category. Moody's also expects the company's interest cover (measured as Moody's-adjusted EBIT to interest expense) to be strong at around 2.6x in fiscal 2021, and trending towards 3.0x thereafter. Tendam also benefits from good liquidity, supported by positive free cash flow (FCF) expected at around €120 million in fiscal 2021, and forecasted to be between €40 million and €60 million per year from fiscal 2022.

This improvement in credit metrics and liquidity reflect the company's strong operating performance, with sales and EBITDA recovering to pre-crisis levels, as witnessed during recent quarters. Moody's expects Tendam's key credit metrics to remain broadly stable over the next 18 months, driven by (1) the absence of major shopping restrictions expected in Europe in the next 12-18 months, including in Spain, (2) the company's recent strategic initiatives, notably further development of its digital and customer analytic capabilities, to leverage the company's already large customer base, and (3) the recent launch of three new brands targeting women aged between 30-45 years old, primarily focused on sustainable products and largely sold online. Tendam also continues to develop its online marketplace, with the addition of well-known brands for the coming seasons. Moody's believes these strategic initiatives will support sales and will add diversification in terms of product offering, which was historically skewed towards formal menswear.

However, the ongoing inflationary environment could constrain the company's earnings growth. This is because it could become harder to pass on labour and supply chain costs than in 2021 if consumers' disposable income becomes squeezed by rising higher energy costs. In a stress case scenario, consisting of Tendam losing access to earnings and cash flow from its Russia/Ukraine operations and a decline in earnings owing to high inflationary pressures stemming from higher raw material, freight and labor costs as well as deteriorating consumer sentiment, Moody's forecasts that the company's leverage could increase slightly above 3.5x in fiscal 2022, but below the 4.0x gross leverage trigger, which Moody's believes is key to maintaining the company's B1 rating. Moody's would expect FCF to remain breakeven to positive, interest cover to stay above 2.0x and liquidity to remain good.

The company has some exposure to Russia, where it has 50 directly operated stores, representing less than 2% of the company's sales, and an indirect exposure to Ukraine, through a franchise partner, for a total of 17 stores. The company indicated that local operations are temporarily suspended. Moody's estimates that the overall credit impact, including cash held locally, is negligible, and will not materially affect the company's credit metrics in the next 12-18 months, even when assuming Tendam loses access to earnings and cash flow from this region.

Tendam's B1 CFR reflects (i) the company's solid track record of earnings growth and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, which Moody's expects at around €120 million in fiscal 2021, and ranging between €40 million and 60 million per year going forward; (ii) its strong brand awareness and differentiated market position in the Spanish apparel market; (iii) above-peer EBITDA profitability, underpinned by an efficient supply chain and a successful omnichannel distribution model; and (iv) its good liquidity and balanced financial policy historically.

However, the rating is constrained by (i) the company's exposure to fashion risk, discretionary spending, and the cyclical nature of the industry; (ii) its high dependency on the competitive and highly fragmented Spanish apparel market; and (iii) exposure to ongoing supply chain challenges and a high cost inflation environment which might adversely impact the company's sales and earnings in the next 12 to 18 months.

Tendam's liquidity is good. Pro forma the reimbursement of the ICO loan made in February, the company had about €105 million of cash available as at end-November 2021, and its €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF) was largely undrawn, it is only used for €6 million for rent guarantees. The company generated FCF (as adjusted by Moody's) of around €100 million in the 12 months period ended 30 November 2021, mostly driven by a recovery in earnings and positive working capital inflows. Moody's expects FCF to remain solid, between €40 million and €60 million per year from fiscal 2022, reflecting stable earnings and despite a catch-up in capital expenditures. The company does not have any debt maturities, until September 2024, when the senior secured notes will mature. The RCF will mature in March 2024.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Tendam's sales and earnings will remain broadly stable despite the high inflation environment, supported by cost savings initiatives achieved in 2020-21 and thanks to a growing contribution from the online segment and the company's new brands. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that Tendam will generate positive FCF and will maintain a good liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the senior secured notes due September 2024 is one notch below the CFR. This notching is explained by the relatively larger amount of priority liabilities, including the €200 million super senior RCF that rank ahead of the senior secured notes. The senior secured notes are also structurally subordinated to Tendam's non-debt liabilities, including sizeable trade payables of around €243 million. The bond is secured by certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. However, in relation to the senior secured bond there are some guarantee limitations, because Tendam Retail SA and its subsidiaries act as partial guarantors for an amount capped by the outstanding balance of intercompany loan, which amounted to €32 million as at 28 February 2021.

The company's probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD is in line with the CFR. The PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a capital structure comprising senior secured bonds, a super senior RCF and State guaranteed loans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given today's rating action and the inflationary pressures that could pressure earnings, further positive rating pressure is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. However, overtime, positive pressure could develop if the company generates sustained LFL revenue growth, EBITDA and margin improvement, and continues reducing its debt such that Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is sustainably maintained below 3.0x and EBIT/interest expense rises above 3.0x. An upgrade would also require the maintenance of positive FCF and good liquidity.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Tendam's ratings if the company's operating performance declines (as a result of negative like-for-likes or material decrease in profit margins). Similarly, Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if Tendam were unable to maintain adequate liquidity or its financial policy became more aggressive, with FCF turning negative, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA remained above 4.0x on a sustainable basis or adjusted EBIT/interest expense fell sustainably below 2.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Tendam Brands S.A.U. (Tendam), headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is an international apparel retailer with presence in more than 80 countries worldwide, although with a predominant presence in Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Mexico and the Balkans. The company designs, sources, markets, sells and distributes fashionable premium apparel for men and women at affordable prices. The company currently operates several complementary brands, including (1) Women'secret; (2) Springfield; (3) Cortefiel; (4) Pedro del Hierro (PdH); (5) the outlet brand Fifty; and the recently launched brands (6) Hoss Intropia; (7) Slow Love; and (8) High Spirits. In the 12 months to 30 November 2021, the company reported revenue and EBITDA (company adjusted, pre-IFRS 16) of €1 billion and €130 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guillaume Leglise

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454