Moody's upgrades Tenet Healthcare's CFR to B1, outlook stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) upgraded Tenet Healthcare Corporation's (“Tenet”) Corporate Family Rating to B1 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded the company's senior unsecured debt to B3 from Caa1 and its Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. Tenet's senior secured first lien and second lien debt ratings were affirmed at B1. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

The upgrade of the Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's continuing improvement in leverage over the past few years and Moody's expectations that the company will continue to operate with moderate leverage. Debt/EBITDA was 5.3 times as of December 31, 2021 and Moody's expects leverage will remain in the low five times range over the next 12 to 18 months. The upgrade also reflects the company's recent decision that it will retain its Conifer Health Solutions business rather than pursue a spinoff or other corporate action. While Conifer is a modest part of the company it does generate a significant level of free cash flow as it is a relatively asset-lite model compared to Tenet's Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Center businesses.

The upgrade of the senior unsecured rating reflects the one-notch upgrade in the Corporate Family Rating. The affirmation of the B1 senior secured rating reflects that the preponderance of debt in the capital structure is senior secured and therefore the B1 senior secured rating is appropriately positioned at the same level as the B1 Corporate Family Rating.

The upgrade to the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectations that Tenet will operate with very good liquidity. Absent material M&A or further debt paydown Moody's expects Tenet will maintain health liquidity. Year end 2021 cash was appx $1.4 billion pro-forma for the repayment of Medicare Advance payments and deferred payroll tax payments. The company also has a significant amount of committed funding capacity with $1.8 billion available for borrowing under its $1.9 billion asset based credit facility as of December 31, 2021.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Tenet Healthcare Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tenet Healthcare Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tenet Healthcare Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tenet's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with moderately high financial leverage over the next 12-18 months with adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained in the low 5-times range. Debt/EBITDA as of December 31, 2021 was 5.3 times. The B1 CFR rating also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will generate free cash flow in the $800 million to $1 billion range (after distributors to non-controlling interests and excluding the one-time impact of the repayment of Medicare Advances) over the course of 2022. The rating is supported by Tenet's significant scale and good diversity. The company is well diversified by state and payor though with some concentration Moody's estimates around 60% of licensed beds are located in Texas, Florida and California. Tenet's ambulatory surgery and revenue cycle management businesses add business diversity. The ambulatory surgery business in particular will benefit from longer-term trends that favor services being done on an outpatient basis and has become a larger portion of the company's revenues over the past few years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Tenet will continue to operate with significant scale and diversity over the next 12-18 months while maintaining moderately high financial leverage. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that the company is likely to utilize free cash flow to fund acquisitions, at a pace consistent with past history.

ESG considerations are material to Tenet's credit profile. With respect to governance, Tenet has generally exhibited aggressive financial policies, marked by persistently high, though improving, financial leverage. As a for-profit hospital operator, Tenet also faces high social risk. Beyond COVID-19, the affordability and price transparency of hospitals and the practice of balance billing have garnered substantial social and political attention. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Tenet's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance weakens or if financial policies were to become more aggressive though material debt-funded acquisitions or more aggressive returns to shareholders. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 5.75 times or if free cash flow after non-controlling interest distributions were to materially decline.

The ratings could be upgraded if Tenet can realize the additional benefits from its recent cost and operating initiatives, including increased profit margins. Further, the ratings could be upgraded if Tenet sustains and improves its free cash flow generate and reduces leverage. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 5 times for an extended period.

Tenet, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the largest healthcare providers by revenue in the US. The company operates 60 hospitals and operates or has an interest in approximately 550 other healthcare facilities including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Through Conifer Health Solutions the company provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services. FY 2021 revenues exceeded $19 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

