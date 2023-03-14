Moody's upgrades Terex's CFR to Ba3, sr secured to Baa3, sr unsecured to B1; outlook stable

Approximately $1.2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Terex Corporation's ("Terex") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba3 from B1, probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, senior secured rating to Baa3 from Ba1, and senior unsecured rating to B1 from B2. The outlook was changed to stable from positive. Moody's left the company's speculative grade liquidity rating unchanged at SGL-1.

"The upgrade of Terex's ratings reflect our view that debt-to-EBITDA will remain low and the company will see free cash flow of more than $100 million per annum over the next few years," said Brian Silver, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Terex Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Terex Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Terex's ratings reflect good scale, healthy customer and geographic diversification and well established brands with solid market positions. Although a decline in demand is not anticipated over the next 12 to 18 months, Terex does have exposure to cyclical end-markets where demand for its Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) products can shift rapidly. Debt-to-LTM EBITDA at December 31, 2022 is low at 2.0 times and is expected to remain relatively flat for 2023.

Moody's expects Terex will have 3% topline growth in 2023 from price increases. However, supply chain issues will continue to constrain production volume. Although profit margin has strengthened over the last two years, Moody's expects moderate margin deterioration in 2023 resulting from cost inflation and execution challenges and operating inefficiencies as the company moves into a new permanent manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Terex will transition into the company's Monterrey, Mexico facility with some operational disruption that will weaken 2023 margin. Moody's also expects debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained around 2.0 times.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that Terex will have very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expect the company to have roughly $100 million of free cash flow in 2023 that will add to $304 million of cash the company had at December 31, 2022. Terex also has $423 million of availability on a $600 million revolving credit facility that expires in April 2026. The revolver has springing covenants that are tested when borrowings exceed 30% of the facility amount ($180 million) requiring minimum interest coverage of 2.5 times ratio and maximum senior secured leverage of 2.75 times. We do not expect the covenants will be tested over the next twelve months despite the company being only $3 million away from the testing threshold. However, if the covenants were tested we would expect the company to be in compliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Terex grows revenue and diversifies its business while EBITA margin approaches 12%. The company would also need to maintain very good liquidity, including restoring revolver availability, and maintain conservative financial policies for a rating upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if supplier challenges become more of a concern, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.0 times or liquidity weakens, including negative free cash flow. Also, if the company implements a more aggressive financial policy with an increased focus on acquisitions or shareholder returns, the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is a global manufacturer of material processing and lifting products and services. The company reports in two business segments: Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP).

