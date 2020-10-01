Moody's upgrades Terminix's CFR to Ba2, affirms sr sec at Ba1; outlook remains stable

About $1.1 billion of rated debt affected
New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
The ServiceMaster Company, LLC's ("Terminix") corporate family
rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba3, probability of default rating ("PDR")
to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and senior unsecured notes issued
by The ServiceMaster Company (Old) and The ServiceMaster Company Limited
Partnership to B1 from B2. The senior secured credit facility was
affirmed at Ba1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains
SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.
Today, the company announced it will use a portion of the $1.1
billion of net proceeds from the previously-announced sale of its
ServiceMaster Brands business to repay in full its $750 million
of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and about $51 million of senior
secured term loans. On October 5, publicly-traded
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("SERV" and
"TMX") will change its name to Terminix Global Holdings,
Inc. and trade under the ticker TMX upon completion of the ServiceMaster
Brands sale. The rating on the unsecured notes due 2024 will be
withdrawn when they are repaid.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Terminix's plan to repay its $750 million 5.125%
notes due 2024 reduces financial leverage pro forma for the sale of ServiceMaster
Brands by more than a turn to around 3.3 times from about 4.5
times, driving the corporate family rating upgrade to Ba2 from Ba3,"
said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for steady revenue from highly
recurring subscriptions, steady high teens EBITA margins,
moderately high financial leverage and steady free cash flow. Terminix
may pursue debt-financed acquisitions in excess of internally-generated
free cash flow to supplement organic revenue growth which comes mostly
from price increases. Debt to EBITDA could peak above 3.5
times immediately after an acquisition, but should return to around
3.0 times within 12 to 18 months of a transaction.
Terminix has made over $500 million in acquisitions since 2017.
In the 4th quarter of 2019, Terminix purchased of two of its largest
Copesan commercial pest control members for approximately $150
million. In September 2019, Terminix acquired Nomor Holding
AB for about $200 million, expanding its pest control scope
to Europe.
The company has limited organic net customer growth potential but leading
market positions and scale in residential termite and residential and
commercial pest management services. Recurring subscriptions and
high customer retention rates make revenues predictable. Profitability
has been pressured by service costs, investments in marketing and
technology and rising labor costs. Additional support comes from
good interest coverage with EBITA to interest around 3.5 times
and modest capital expenditure requirements.
All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments.
In addition, capitalized software costs are expensed.
There are environmental risks in the pest management business surrounding
the safe use of poisonous chemicals, and associated social and reputational
risks to the company should it mishandle them and cause harm. The
use of an illegal substance by a Terminix employee in St. John,
US Virgin Islands in 2015 caused two people to become severely disabled.
The incident led to about $100 million in fines and other costs
for Terminix.
Governance concerns include somewhat aggressive financial strategies including
the use of debt proceeds to make acquisitions. Financial statements
published at TMX may not fully reflect Terminix as TMX neither guarantees
the rated debt nor provides consolidating financial statements detailing
Terminix's financials. The ability for TMX to make investments
outside Terminix and receive restricted payments from Terminix,
among other structural considerations, are limited by the terms
of the secured debt agreements. The rating assumes that there are
no material assets or liabilities in entities between audited ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. and issuer The ServiceMaster Company,
LLC. The lack of complete transparency regarding the consolidation
of Terminix into TMX weighs on further ratings upside.
The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's assessment
of Terminix's liquidity profile as very good. Moody's anticipates
around $600 million of available cash including retained ServiceMaster
Brands sale proceeds, full availability of the company's $400
million revolving credit facility due 2024, which could be used
to fund acquisitions, and around $200 million of free cash
flow. These cash sources provide ample coverage of the limited
required debt repayment needs anticipated over the next 12 months.
Terminix may use a portion of its cash to repurchase its shares or fund
acquisitions. Flexibility within the revolver's springing first
lien leverage ratio is expected to remain wide.
The Ba1 rating on the senior secured revolver and term loan reflects the
Ba2-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment
of LGD3, reflecting their priority in Moody's modeled waterfall
of claims at default ahead of the unsecured debt. The credit facility
is secured by a first lien pledge of substantially all of the domestic
assets of the guarantor subsidiaries through secured upstream guarantees.
A 10% deficiency claim is assumed in Moody's LGD model to
account for the value of collateral pledged under around $100 million
of unrated vehicle financing arrangements.
The B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2038 reflects
the Ba2-PD PDR and a loss given default assessment of LGD6,
reflecting their structural subordination to all other rated debt and
unsecured operating company obligations because of the absence of upstream
guarantees from operating subsidiaries.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of debt to EBITDA around
3.0 times and free cash flow to debt above 10%. The
outlook also reflects expectation that Terminix may make debt-financed
acquisitions or fund shareholder returns in excess of free cash flow with
the net proceeds of future debt incurrence.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) no revenue
growth; 2) debt to EBITDA will be maintained above 3.5 times;
3) free cash flow will remain around 8% of debt or lower;
or 4) more aggressive financial policies.
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects: 1) increased geographic
scope and revenue scale and diversity through, for instance,
profitable revenue growth outside the US or a greater share of commercial
customers; 2) debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.0 times 3)
free cash flow to debt will remain in the mid-teens percentages
of total debt; 4) Terminix establishes a track record of conservative
financial policies; and 5) Terminix gains additional financial flexibility
by reducing the proportion of secured to total debt.
Moody's took the following rating actions and made the following outlook
statement:
..Issuer: The ServiceMaster Company, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
due 2024, affirmed at Ba1 (LGD3 from LGD2)
....Senior Secured Term Loan due 2026,
affirmed at Ba1 (LGD3 from LGD2)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
maintained SGL-1
....Outlook, is Stable
..Issuer: ServiceMaster Company (The) (Old)
....Senior Unsecured, upgraded to B1
(LGD6) from B2 (LGD6)
..Issuer: ServiceMaster Company LimitedPartnership(The)
....Senior Unsecured, upgraded B1 (LGD6)
from B2 (LGD6)
Terminix, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and based in Memphis,
TN, is a provider of termite and pest control services in North
America and Europe under brands including Terminix, Copesan and
Nomor through company-owned operations, Terminix franchises
and Copesan association members.
Moody's expects 2021 revenue of over $2 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edmond DeForest
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653