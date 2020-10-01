Moody's upgrades Terminix's CFR to Ba2, affirms sr sec at Ba1; outlook remains stable

About $1.1 billion of rated debt affected

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded The ServiceMaster Company, LLC's ("Terminix") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba3, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and senior unsecured notes issued by The ServiceMaster Company (Old) and The ServiceMaster Company Limited Partnership to B1 from B2. The senior secured credit facility was affirmed at Ba1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

Today, the company announced it will use a portion of the $1.1 billion of net proceeds from the previously-announced sale of its ServiceMaster Brands business to repay in full its $750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 and about $51 million of senior secured term loans. On October 5, publicly-traded ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("SERV" and "TMX") will change its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. and trade under the ticker TMX upon completion of the ServiceMaster Brands sale. The rating on the unsecured notes due 2024 will be withdrawn when they are repaid.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Terminix's plan to repay its $750 million 5.125% notes due 2024 reduces financial leverage pro forma for the sale of ServiceMaster Brands by more than a turn to around 3.3 times from about 4.5 times, driving the corporate family rating upgrade to Ba2 from Ba3," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for steady revenue from highly recurring subscriptions, steady high teens EBITA margins, moderately high financial leverage and steady free cash flow. Terminix may pursue debt-financed acquisitions in excess of internally-generated free cash flow to supplement organic revenue growth which comes mostly from price increases. Debt to EBITDA could peak above 3.5 times immediately after an acquisition, but should return to around 3.0 times within 12 to 18 months of a transaction.

Terminix has made over $500 million in acquisitions since 2017. In the 4th quarter of 2019, Terminix purchased of two of its largest Copesan commercial pest control members for approximately $150 million. In September 2019, Terminix acquired Nomor Holding AB for about $200 million, expanding its pest control scope to Europe.

The company has limited organic net customer growth potential but leading market positions and scale in residential termite and residential and commercial pest management services. Recurring subscriptions and high customer retention rates make revenues predictable. Profitability has been pressured by service costs, investments in marketing and technology and rising labor costs. Additional support comes from good interest coverage with EBITA to interest around 3.5 times and modest capital expenditure requirements.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments. In addition, capitalized software costs are expensed.

There are environmental risks in the pest management business surrounding the safe use of poisonous chemicals, and associated social and reputational risks to the company should it mishandle them and cause harm. The use of an illegal substance by a Terminix employee in St. John, US Virgin Islands in 2015 caused two people to become severely disabled. The incident led to about $100 million in fines and other costs for Terminix.

Governance concerns include somewhat aggressive financial strategies including the use of debt proceeds to make acquisitions. Financial statements published at TMX may not fully reflect Terminix as TMX neither guarantees the rated debt nor provides consolidating financial statements detailing Terminix's financials. The ability for TMX to make investments outside Terminix and receive restricted payments from Terminix, among other structural considerations, are limited by the terms of the secured debt agreements. The rating assumes that there are no material assets or liabilities in entities between audited ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and issuer The ServiceMaster Company, LLC. The lack of complete transparency regarding the consolidation of Terminix into TMX weighs on further ratings upside.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's assessment of Terminix's liquidity profile as very good. Moody's anticipates around $600 million of available cash including retained ServiceMaster Brands sale proceeds, full availability of the company's $400 million revolving credit facility due 2024, which could be used to fund acquisitions, and around $200 million of free cash flow. These cash sources provide ample coverage of the limited required debt repayment needs anticipated over the next 12 months. Terminix may use a portion of its cash to repurchase its shares or fund acquisitions. Flexibility within the revolver's springing first lien leverage ratio is expected to remain wide.

The Ba1 rating on the senior secured revolver and term loan reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3, reflecting their priority in Moody's modeled waterfall of claims at default ahead of the unsecured debt. The credit facility is secured by a first lien pledge of substantially all of the domestic assets of the guarantor subsidiaries through secured upstream guarantees. A 10% deficiency claim is assumed in Moody's LGD model to account for the value of collateral pledged under around $100 million of unrated vehicle financing arrangements.

The B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2038 reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and a loss given default assessment of LGD6, reflecting their structural subordination to all other rated debt and unsecured operating company obligations because of the absence of upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of debt to EBITDA around 3.0 times and free cash flow to debt above 10%. The outlook also reflects expectation that Terminix may make debt-financed acquisitions or fund shareholder returns in excess of free cash flow with the net proceeds of future debt incurrence.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) no revenue growth; 2) debt to EBITDA will be maintained above 3.5 times; 3) free cash flow will remain around 8% of debt or lower; or 4) more aggressive financial policies.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects: 1) increased geographic scope and revenue scale and diversity through, for instance, profitable revenue growth outside the US or a greater share of commercial customers; 2) debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.0 times 3) free cash flow to debt will remain in the mid-teens percentages of total debt; 4) Terminix establishes a track record of conservative financial policies; and 5) Terminix gains additional financial flexibility by reducing the proportion of secured to total debt.

Moody's took the following rating actions and made the following outlook statement:

..Issuer: The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, affirmed at Ba1 (LGD3 from LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan due 2026, affirmed at Ba1 (LGD3 from LGD2)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, maintained SGL-1

....Outlook, is Stable

..Issuer: ServiceMaster Company (The) (Old)

....Senior Unsecured, upgraded to B1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD6)

..Issuer: ServiceMaster Company LimitedPartnership(The)

....Senior Unsecured, upgraded B1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD6)

Terminix, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and based in Memphis, TN, is a provider of termite and pest control services in North America and Europe under brands including Terminix, Copesan and Nomor through company-owned operations, Terminix franchises and Copesan association members.

Moody's expects 2021 revenue of over $2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

