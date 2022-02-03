Moody's upgrades The Knot CFR to B2 from B3, affirms first-lien debt rating at B2 upon refinancing announcement; outlook stable

$662 million of rated debt

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded The Knot Worldwide Inc.'s ("The Knot", formerly known as WeddingWire) corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3, and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating assigned to the senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 and assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $50 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility due 2028. The outlook is stable.

The net proceeds from a proposed $175 million upsizing of the senior secured first-lien term loan to $611 million from $437 million will be used to repay in full The Knot's $175 million senior secured second-lien term loan. Moody's anticipates withdrawing ratings on the existing revolver due 2023 and the second-lien term loan when they are repaid.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: The Knot Worldwide Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

New Assignments:

..Issuer: The Knot Worldwide Inc.

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, assigned B2 (LGD3)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: The Knot Worldwide Inc.

.GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Knot Worldwide Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of The Knot's CFR to B2 from B3 reflects Moody's expectation for accelerating revenue growth in 2022 versus 2021's nearly 10% revenue growth, demonstrating the company's operational resiliency and the stability of its end markets through the COVID pandemic. As the crisis eases, a geographically broad-based upswing in domestic wedding planning is supporting vendors' commitment to advertising on The Knot's website, which is used by couples preparing for their nuptials. Moody's believes an acceleration in The Knot's revenue growth, toward 20%, is likely in 2022 through a combination of diversifying product offerings and smartly improving subscriber revenue renewal rates in core local marketplaces.

Revenue and profit margin rate growth have helped drive down Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage towards an estimated 6.0 at year-end 2021, as compared with approximately 11.0 times at the end of 2020, a year in which revenue had fallen almost 7%. Moody's expects the measure to improve by another half turn in 2022, while free cash flow will improve into the high single digits as a percentage of debt, which is strong compared to many other B2-rated service-industry issuers.

Moody's recognizes The Knot's favorable business model, through which revenue forfeited because of pandemic-induced postponed wedding plans is not lost permanently but is, rather, largely delayed. A subscription-driven revenue model provides a moderately stable baseline of sales. The Knot's model has demonstrated resilience through the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue fell by about 7% in 2020, a year in which total industry spend on weddings fell by more than 50%. Total spend rebounded in 2021 by more than 70%, and is expected to grow again this year, by 40%. Moody's expects a sustained operational rebound.

The company's ratings are supported by its strong competitive position in the online wedding services marketplace, a position that was cemented by WeddingWire's late-2018 combination with XO Group, the owner of the high-profile The Knot online marketplace. Despite the strong competitive position, Moody's notes too that The Knot's sub-$400 million revenue scale is small compared to most B2-rated services industry issuers.

Governance considerations include private-equity ownership which generally employ aggressive financial strategies and substantial cost-cutting measures, largely through reductions in headcount. Moody's expects the company to pursue shareholder-friendly activities typical of a private equity controlled firm.

The CFR upgrade also reflects an improvement in The Knot's liquidity profile, which Moody's views as very good, given continued healthy cash balances that have averaged nearly $80 million for the four quarters of 2021, and current full availability under the extended $50 million revolver. As a result of the proposed replacement of expensive second-lien debt with cheaper incremental first-lien debt, Moody's anticipates that The Knot will save some $10 million of annual interest expense on the roughly $50 million amount it reported for the LTM period ended September 30, 2021. A static, springing maximum first-lien net leverage covenant, set at 8.1 times, is applicable to the revolver once drawn in excess of 40%. Given expected revenue growth, margin stability and a lighter interest burden that will drive higher free cash flows, Moody's does not expect the company will need to draw under the revolver in 2022. However, Moody's anticipates that The Knot would remain well in compliance with the maximum first-lien net leverage test if it is measured.

The B2 ratings assigned to the senior secured first-lien revolver and term loan incorporate The Knot's overall probability of default, reflected in the B2-PD PDR, and a loss given default assessment of LGD3. Since as a result of the refinancing all debt at The Knot will be senior secured first-lien debt, the first-lien class's rating reflects directly the B2 CFR. Therefore, Moody's has affirmed the current B2 instrument rating on The Knot's expanded first-lien term loan. The credit facilities benefit from secured guarantees of the borrower's parent and its current and future material domestic subsidiaries.

The stable outlook anticipates Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage will fall to 5.5 times by the end of 2022, while free cash flow as a percentage of debt will approach the high-single digits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to demonstrate significant top-line growth and if Moody's expects that debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted) will remain around 5.0 times, while EBITDA-less-capex coverage of interest expense is sustained above 2.5 times. Additionally, the company, given private equity ownership, must demonstrate restraint with regard to debt funded growth initiatives and maintain balanced, predictable financial strategies in order to be considered for an upgrade.

Alternatively, the ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth slows, liquidity deteriorates, or Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Knot, controlled by private equity firm Permira, is a leader in the online wedding services marketplace. Moody's expects 2022 revenue of over $375 million.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

