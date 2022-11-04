Moody's upgrades Thoughtworks' ratings to Ba3 from B1 on continued strong financial performance and deleveraging; outlook stable

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating ("CFR") of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ("Thoughtworks") to Ba3 from B1 and the probability of default rating ("PDR") rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the senior secured first lien instrument credit rating at Thoughtworks, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc.) to Ba3 from B1. The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating remains unchanged. The outlook remains stable for both issuers.

The ratings action is based on the continued strong performance of the company and deleveraging, as a result of voluntary debt repayment, which improved the company's credit metrics. Demand for IT services remains very strong, supported by secular trends related to digitization, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, among other factors. Moody's believes that the company is poised to benefit from these very strong industry dynamics that will lead to larger scale, further strengthening of cash flow and lower leverage. The company has diversified its customer base and has been able to grow revenue that is now approaching $1.5 billion annually, with leverage likely to remain below 2.0x. The stable outlook is based on the assumption that the company will continue to maintain conservative financial policies.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: ThoughtWorks Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

..Issuer: ThoughtWorks, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ThoughtWorks Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: ThoughtWorks, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating reflects Thoughtworks' small scale relative to larger information technology ("IT") services providers, relatively moderate EBITDA margins when compared to other IT services companies and exposure to cyclical spend on IT projects by corporations. Thoughtworks' employs around 12,000 people and operates in 17 countries around the world. Despite strong revenue growth, revenue for the LTM June 2022 period was $1,225 million, which is small for the global information technology services industry. Thoughtworks competes against both larger, established global information services providers with significant resources, as well as smaller, niche-focused companies vying for market share in the outsourced software development market. Thoughtworks' long-standing relationship with a diversified customer base and history of strong revenue growth provide support despite the limited barriers to entry in the narrow market segment in which it competes. A moderate margin profile with EBITDA margins in the 20% area and Moody's expectations for cyclicality of demand from many of Thoughtworks' customers are additional negative credit factors. Thoughtworks' has sufficient utilization rates and given that the company needs to operate with some cushion there is limited scope to reduce costs without impairing earnings. Moody's expects free cash flow to be positive over the next twelve months, with free cash flow to debt before any debt paydown of over 40% for 2022 and, due to the growth expected, there will be some working capital expansion. Expectations for solid financial metrics, excellent liquidity and a positive demand environment are important factors supporting the Ba3 CFR given the company's limited scale and scope, competitive pressures, and potential revenue growth investments.

Thoughtworks operates in a competitive sector where the ability to hire and retain high quality talent is essential to drive revenue growth. Driven by the strong demand for digitalization the IT services sector overall is experiencing competition for talent that is amplified in certain specific skills sets. The rating also reflects the exposure to cyclicality where clients may stall or cancel IT projects in times of economic uncertainty or decline. Mitigating this exposure is Thoughtworks' customer, geographic and sector diversity that includes the public sector. Further constraints to the ratings include the frequent acquisitions that are likely to be undertaken by the company as it seeks to grow and expand service offerings, which exposes the company to integration risk. In addition, majority ownership by a financial sponsor elevates risks of shareholder distributions.

From a social risk perspective, Thoughtworks will likely benefit from demographic and societal trends that have led people to embrace technology and drive demand for tech-enabled services. Moody's believes this secular trend will continue for at least the next few years as digital adaptation increases. IT providers will continue to support increased productivity through technology. Demand for technology services will continue to increase as clients across all sectors of the economy increasingly demand new digital ways to conduct business. Failure to adopt technological advancement will result in competitive risks and disruption. Thoughtworks is well positioned to benefit from these social tailwinds. Thoughtworks is exposed to other social risks however, such as the availability of skilled human capital, which could result in higher employee and administrative costs, leading to margin erosion. A large part of the company's software development employees is based in India and China and as those countries develop there could be higher than expected wage pressure. Thoughtworks' governance risk is moderate. Apax Partners, the private equity sponsor, is the controlling equity owner of the company with approximately 63% of the equity.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that Thoughtworks will maintain excellent liquidity over the next twelve months. Internal sources of liquidity consist of a cash balance of approximately $175 million as of June 30, 2022 (pro forma for cash used to paydown term loan debt) and positive free cash flow generation of around $200 million over the next twelve months. These internal sources of cash provide more than sufficient coverage of the company's annual term loan amortization and capital expenditures, which historically was 2%-3% of revenue (Moody's adjusted capital expenditure). The company's revolver size is $165 million, which Moody's expects to remain undrawn. The revolver is subject to a springing leverage covenant that is applicable when utilization of the revolver is 35% or more. The term loan is not subject to any financial covenants.

The company's first lien credit facilities instrument ratings were determined using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and reflect an average family recovery rate assumption of 50%. The first lien debt represents the preponderance of the capital structure and is thus rated Ba3 (LGD3), the same as the corporate family rating. The capital structure consists of the $165 million revolver due 2026 and $401 million term loan due 2028. The rated debt is guaranteed by all U.S. subsidiaries and secured by a first priority perfected lien on all property and assets of the issuer and the guarantors, although the liens are limited to two-thirds of the capital stock of first tier foreign subsidiaries and ranked behind a small amount of priority trade claims and ahead of other unsecured claims.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Thoughtworks will be able to grow revenue in the high-teens area and EBITDA margin remains stable. Moody's expects revenue growth to be driven by continued demand from customers as they digitize their platforms and as technology plays an increasing role in overall business strategy for corporations across sectors. The outlook also incorporates the view that technology budgets for corporations will remain stable or grow over the next few years and that margins will remain solid in the 20% area. Moreover, the stable outlook assumes that there are no debt-funded distributions over the next two years and that any acquisitions undertaken will be small and tuck-ins that will be funded by internal cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) sustained, strong revenue growth that leads to increased scale, closer to higher-rated peers, while diversifying revenue sources and maintaining strong profitability with EBITDA margins in the high-teens percent range or above; 2) sponsor equity ownership falls below 50%, reducing associated governance risks, and 3) the company commits to conservative financial policies, with debt to EBITDA expected to remain below 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects 1) organic revenue growth to decline due to client losses or lower volume and demand for services, signaling a weakening competitive position; 2) debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 4.5x; 3) profitability to declines with EBITA margins trending toward 10%, or free cash flow to debt sustained below 15%; or 4) liquidity to deteriorate materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides information technology services to enterprises worldwide and is focused on agile software development, consulting and related tools and information. The company has over 12,000 employees and operates in 17 countries around the world, with approximately 40% of revenue generated in North America, which is its largest region, followed closely by APAC (33% of revenue). Thoughtworks generated total revenues of over $1.2 billion for the LTM June 2022 period. The company is controlled by affiliates of private equity sponsor Apax Partners. Apax acquired the company for approximately $785 million in October 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

