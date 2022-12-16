Moody's upgrades Tianqi Lithium to B2; outlook remains positive

Hong Kong, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to B2 from B3 Tianqi Lithium Corporation's corporate family rating (CFR).

The outlook remains positive.

"The upgrade of Tianqi Lithium's rating reflects the strengthening of its capital structure after its second listing in Hong Kong and the subsequent material debt repayments over the past six months. In addition, we expect that the company, supported by favorable industry fundamentals, will continue to generate good operating cash flow," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that if Tianqi Lithium continues its strong operating performance in terms of revenue and profitability, as well as prudent financial management, these factors could sustain the improvement in its credit profile," says Ho.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tianqi Lithium's B2 rating considers the company's solid position in the lithium chemical industry and good profitability, which are driven by its supply of low-cost lithium minerals.

However, the company's rating also reflects its volatile operating performance, and the company is yet to demonstrate a track record of prudent financial management.

The company's rating is also constrained by its product concentration in lithium minerals and lithium chemicals, exposure to regulatory risks and low effective ownership of its upstream lithium mineral business.

Tianqi Lithium's leverage rose significantly following its acquisition of a 23.8% stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM, Baa1 stable) in December 2018, which brought its total stake in SQM to 25.9%. Tianqi Lithium's stake in SQM reduced to 22.2% as of the end of 30 June 2022, a decline that partly reflected SQM's capital increase in April 2021.

Moody's expects Tianqi Lithium's financial leverage — as measured by total debt to EBITDA and with SQM accounted for on an equity method basis — to remain below 1.0x over the next 12-18 months, similar to the level the agency expects in 2022. The continued strong leverage will be supported by an increase in EBITDA and a steady level of debt.

The company's EBITDA increase is mainly attributable to a rise in lithium chemical sales volumes, which reflect growth in demand for lithium chemicals driven by higher end-market demand, mainly relating to electric vehicles. Moody's expects end-market demand related to electric vehicles to remain robust, reflecting the rise in electric vehicle penetration globally.

Moody's expects Tianqi Lithium's revenue to rise about 15%-17% over the next 12-18 months from the level the agency expects in 2022 to about RMB44 billion-RMB46 billion, mainly reflecting higher lithium chemical sales volumes driven by continued strong demand.

Likewise, the company's profitability, as measured by the EBITDA margin, will remain broadly stable at around 82%-84% over the next 12-18 months as compared with the level the agency expects in 2022, mainly reflecting broadly stable average lithium chemical prices.

Tianqi Lithium's effective stake in its upstream lithium mineral resource, the Greenbushes mine in Australia, reduced to 26% from 51% following IGO Limited's attainment of a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd (TLEA) in 2021. However, Tianqi Lithium has retained control over a majority of TLEA's board member appointments, which tempers the risks associated with its lower stake in, and access to, its subsidiary's cash flow. Revenues from the sale of lithium mineral from the Greenbushes mine made up 31% of Tianqi Lithium's consolidated revenue during the first six months of 2022.

Tianqi Lithium's liquidity is very good. Moody's expects that the company's cash holding of RMB6.7 billion as of 30 September 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB6.4 billion, capital spending and dividend payments over the same period. In July, the company completed its second listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and raised net proceeds of about HKD13 billion. In the same month, the company used proceeds from its second listing to repay the outstanding borrowings related to its SQM investment of HKD8.9 billion. In November, it also repaid its USD300 million bond that matured in the same month.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a very highly negative credit impact on Tianqi Lithium. This mainly reflects the company's very highly negative exposure to governance risk because of its aggressive financial policy and weak management track record. The company's exposure to highly negative environmental and moderately negative social risks reflects the wider chemical industry's exposure to environmental and social risks and its exposure to lithium chemicals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Tianqi Lithium (1) demonstrates a track record of prudent financial management in terms of investments, acquisitions and shareholder distributions, (2) sustains its solid operations in terms of revenue and profitability, supported by a favorable industry environment, and (3) maintains a strong liquidity position.

On the other hand, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if (1) the company's operating performance weakens meaningfully or (2) its financial policy becomes more aggressive in terms of investment, acquisitions or shareholder distributions as the company pursues growth in scale and market position.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Tianqi Lithium Corporation is a lithium chemical producer that mines, makes and sells lithium minerals and lithium chemicals. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in August 2010 and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in July 2022.

