Moody's upgrades Tinkoff Bank's deposit ratings to Ba2 and affirms BCA at ba3

London, 19 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Tinkoff Bank's long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured debt rating to Ba2 from Ba3. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Ba1/NP from Ba2/NP, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) from Ba2(cr)/NP(cr). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, B3(hyb) hybrid subordinated debt rating and Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings. The outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Tinkoff Bank's ratings reflects Moody's view that the probability of the bank's deposits benefiting from support from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) should it be needed is now high. This results in one notch of uplift to the bank's deposit ratings from its BCA of ba3. The upgrade follows the CBR's announcement on 11 October 2021 that it formally designated Tinkoff Bank as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI). [1]

The affirmation of Tinkoff Bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects its diversifying revenue base; robust loss-absorption capacity underpinned by solid earnings generation; flexible business model, profitable through the credit cycle; and sound liquidity buffer, supported by short asset duration and low reliance on wholesale funding. At the same time, the ratings remain constrained by the bank's exposure to unsecured consumer lending, active business growth, and regulatory and competitive pressure in Russia.

Being designated systemically important bank, Tinkoff Bank is a subject to the tightened regulatory requirements that apply to systemically important banks in accordance with the Basel III standards, including the capital surcharge, liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio. Systemic importance gives the bank the right to apply for a committed credit line facility from the CBR, which can be used both to meet its liquidity coverage ratio requirement and for liquidity support, in case of need.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Tinkoff Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the bank's strengthening business diversification, with an increasing share of non-credit business revenue, which makes its earnings less cyclical and underpins its loss-absorption capacity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Tinkoff Bank's BCA could be driven by further improvement in business diversification or strengthening of its credit profile with a reduction of asset risk and higher capital adequacy. A downgrade of Tinkoff's ratings is unlikely given the positive outlook. Downward pressure on the bank's BCA could arise if Tinkoff Bank's credit profile weakens as a consequence of an unexpected deterioration of any of its financial fundamentals.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Tinkoff Bank

Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Ba1(cr) from Ba2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3, Outlook Remains Positive

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3, Outlook Remains Positive

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Rating s, Affirmed NP

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3(hyb)

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

[1] http://www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?id=33505

