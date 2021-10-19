Moody's upgrades Tinkoff Bank's deposit ratings to Ba2 and affirms BCA at ba3

London, 19 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded Tinkoff Bank's long-term local and foreign currency
bank deposit ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured debt rating
to Ba2 from Ba3. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the
bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Ba1/NP from
Ba2/NP, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment)
to Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) from Ba2(cr)/NP(cr). Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the bank's ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA, B3(hyb) hybrid subordinated debt rating and Not Prime short-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings. The outlook remains
positive.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of Tinkoff Bank's ratings reflects Moody's view that
the probability of the bank's deposits benefiting from support from the
Central Bank of Russia (CBR) should it be needed is now high. This
results in one notch of uplift to the bank's deposit ratings from its
BCA of ba3. The upgrade follows the CBR's announcement on 11 October
2021 that it formally designated Tinkoff Bank as a systemically important
financial institution (SIFI). [1]
The affirmation of Tinkoff Bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects
its diversifying revenue base; robust loss-absorption capacity
underpinned by solid earnings generation; flexible business model,
profitable through the credit cycle; and sound liquidity buffer,
supported by short asset duration and low reliance on wholesale funding.
At the same time, the ratings remain constrained by the bank's
exposure to unsecured consumer lending, active business growth,
and regulatory and competitive pressure in Russia.
Being designated systemically important bank, Tinkoff Bank is a
subject to the tightened regulatory requirements that apply to systemically
important banks in accordance with the Basel III standards, including
the capital surcharge, liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding
ratio. Systemic importance gives the bank the right to apply for
a committed credit line facility from the CBR, which can be used
both to meet its liquidity coverage ratio requirement and for liquidity
support, in case of need.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook on Tinkoff Bank's long-term deposit and senior
unsecured debt ratings reflects the bank's strengthening business diversification,
with an increasing share of non-credit business revenue,
which makes its earnings less cyclical and underpins its loss-absorption
capacity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on Tinkoff Bank's BCA could be driven by further improvement
in business diversification or strengthening of its credit profile with
a reduction of asset risk and higher capital adequacy. A downgrade
of Tinkoff's ratings is unlikely given the positive outlook. Downward
pressure on the bank's BCA could arise if Tinkoff Bank's credit profile
weakens as a consequence of an unexpected deterioration of any of its
financial fundamentals.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Tinkoff Bank
Upgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to Ba1(cr) from Ba2(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3, Outlook Remains Positive
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3, Outlook Remains Positive
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba3
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposit Rating
s, Affirmed NP
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3(hyb)
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] http://www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?id=33505
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
