Moody's upgrades Titan's CFR and senior secured rating to B2; outlook stable

New York, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for Titan International, Inc. ("Titan"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD and the senior secured rating to B2 from B3. The outlook is stable. Moody's also upgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

The rating upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that favorable demand growth in Titan's end markets, primarily agricultural equipment, will support continued strength in the company's credit metrics into 2023. "Higher production volumes for farm and construction equipment will support our expectation for Titan to maintain an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 6.5% and generate free cash flow to debt of at least 5% in both 2022 and 2023," said Mike Cavanagh, Moody's AVP-Analyst. "In addition, we believe Titan has taken appropriate structural changes to its operations over the last couple of years to position the company to better withstand the cyclicality that is inherent in its industry."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Titan International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Titan International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Titan's ratings reflect the significant volatility in the company's credit metrics given its exposure to cyclical end markets. Titan's operating performance is heavily dependent on demand for new farm and construction equipment and is concentrated with several large customers, although Titan maintains long-standing relationships as a key supplier of tires and wheels.

Moody's expects Titan's revenues to increase at least 15% in 2022 as demand for new agricultural and construction equipment remains strong. The demand for new equipment is supported by aging fleets of equipment, low inventory levels at dealers, very high farm commodity prices and healthy balance sheets for farmers. Moody's believes these tailwinds should support new equipment production well into 2023.

Titan's earnings have significantly improved as higher production volumes combined with structural cost saving actions from prior years have greatly improved Titan's fixed cost absorption across its manufacturing footprint. Moody's expects Titan to sustain an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 6.5% in 2022 and 2023, which is a marked improvement from a negative EBITA margin in 2019 and 2020.

Moody's expects Titan's debt/EBITDA to be slightly under 3x in 2022. At this level, Moody's believes Titan is better positioned to withstand a cyclical downturn in its end markets. However, Moody's believes the company could undertake a more aggressive financial policy over the next twelve months, including increasing shareholder returns, which could increase debt leverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for Titan to maintain its improved EBITA margin and generate positive free cash flow as strong end market demand persists over the next twelve months.

Titan's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects good liquidity. Moody's expects Titan to maintain a sufficient cash balance ($98 million at March 31, 2022) as well as good availability under its $125 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit facility. Moody's expects ABL usage to support seasonal working capital needs, particularly during the first quarter.

Free cash flow is expected to be at least 5% of total debt in both 2022 and 2023 as higher earnings more than offset ongoing working capital needs and higher capital expenditures. Despite a cash burn of $29 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, Titan has demonstrated improving cash conversion cycle times which we expect to be maintained going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Titan to sustain an EBITA margin in excess of 7%, including during a potential decline in production volumes. Further, prior to a rating upgrade, Moody's will consider the company's approach to financial policy, including the potential for debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns over the next twelve months. In addition, Moody's would expect debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 4x in order to contend with cyclical downturns in Titan's end markets.

The ratings could be downgraded if Titan's EBITA margin falls below 4%, for example through a softening in end market demand or inability to effectively manage higher input costs. The ratings could also be downgraded if Titan engages in a more aggressive financial policy of debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns that result in debt/EBITDA above 5.5x. Further, a weakening of liquidity, including an inability to generate positive free cash flow, could pressure the ratings.

Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, Titan (NYSE: TWI) is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products for off-highway vehicles. The company serves end markets in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer industries. Titan sells its products directly to OEMs as well as in the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and distributions centers. The company produces tires primarily under the Titan and Goodyear brand names. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, Titan reported revenue of about $1.9 billion.

