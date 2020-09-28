Moody's upgrades Topgolf's CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
Topgolf International, Inc.'s (Topgolf) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD, and the first lien credit
facility ratings (including a senior secured revolver and term loan) to
Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
The upgrade of Topgolf's ratings reflect the recent improvement in liquidity
due to $100 million of additional preferred equity with a commitment
for another $80 million in preferred equity by the end of 2020.
Additionally, the company received an amendment to obtain covenant
relief from its lenders and a small shareholder loan was converted to
preferred equity. While Topgolf will continue to be substantially
impacted by the pandemic and leverage is expected to increase further
in the near term, Moody's expects the enhanced liquidity will
better position the company to manage through the impact of the pandemic.
Future development of additional facilities is expected to slow after
existing facilities under construction are completed to help manage liquidity.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Topgolf International, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Topgolf International, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Topgolf's Caa1 CFR reflects negative LTM EBITDA levels and very high leverage
which Moody's expects will deteriorate further in the near term,
before improving in 2021 and 2022. All of Topgolf's locations
have reopened after being closed due to the pandemic, but are operating
below normal levels. Topgolf's gameplay and food and beverage
segment are expected to recover faster than the event business which will
take longer to recover. Topgolf has expanded the number of locations
over the past several years which increases the company's scale and geographic
diversity. The venues are high quality and typically significant
in size which provides a unique experience to its guests and materially
differentiates it from basic driving ranges and golf courses. While
revenue generated from Topgolf's venues account for most of its revenue,
the company also has several other smaller divisions including Media,
Swing Suite, Toptracer, and an international licensing division.
Topgolf's business will remain cyclical and will compete for discretionary
consumer income with an increasing array of alternative entertainment
options. The large number of pro forma add backs to EBITDA for
one-time startup costs and run rate operating performance of new
locations is also a negative. In addition, the terms of the
preferred equity, which include a liquidity demand notice,
elevates uncertainty in the future. While operating performance
is expected to improve, Moody's expects some consumers will
maintain social distancing and avoid large crowds so a recovery to prior
levels is not expected until at least 2022. The very high leverage
level will also leave Topgolf vulnerable to any future period of underperformance
or reduced consumer activity as a result of the pandemic or weak economic
conditions.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Topgolf's credit
profile is the company's very aggressive financial policy historically
given the development strategy of building and opening several new facilities
without a fully funded business plan. The reduced development plan
going forward and additional liquidity provided by equity investors are
expected to lead to a less aggressive financial strategy and provide adequate
liquidity, although additional development is projected in future
years after conditions improve.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. The credit profile reflects the impact
on Topgolf of the deterioration in credit quality the pandemic has triggered,
given the company's exposure to consumer entertainment. This has
left the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions.
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of improving performance
but operating losses and cash usage is expected to continue in the near
term due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on Topgolf's attendance
levels and revenues. As locations currently under construction
are opened in 2021 and existing facilities recover Moody's projects
leverage will decline toward the 7x range, but free cash flow is
expected to remain negative in the near term.
Topgolf's liquidity position is adequate following the $100 million
of new preferred equity with another $80 million expected by the
end of 2020. Topgolf had $160 million drawn under its $175
million revolving credit facility and $77 million of cash on the
balance sheet as of Q2 2020. Moody's expects negative free cash
flow to continue until 2022 due to the lingering disruptions caused by
the pandemic and the need to complete construction of new locations.
Topgolf recently executed an amendment that provides a covenant waiver
period through Q1 2022, but will be subject to a minimum liquidity
test of $30 million.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely as long as the coronavirus limits the ability to
operate Topgolf's venues at normal capacity. Leverage levels expected
to be sustained below 7x, positive free cash flow generation,
and the expectation that the company would remain in compliance with its
covenants would also be required.
The ratings could be downgraded due to elevated concerns about the potential
for default or a distressed exchange arising from a period of weak operating
performance. A continuing deterioration of the company's liquidity
position or inability to obtain an amendment to its financial covenant
in the future, if needed, would also lead to a downgrade.
Topgolf International, Inc. currently owns and operates 61
golfing centers (58 in the US and 3 in the UK) as of September 2020 with
8 additional facilities under construction in the US. There are
also 2 international franchise venues located in Australia and Mexico.
The company has a Swing Suites offering that provides a simulated golf
experience, its Toptracer golf tracking technology for traditional
driving ranges, courses and broadcasters as well as its Media division.
The company is privately owned by a group of investors that include WestRiver
Group, Providence Equity Partners, Dundon Capital Partners,
Callaway Golf and Fidelity Research and Management. Reported revenue
LTM as of Q2 20 was over $800 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
