Moody's upgrades Toro's ratings (Senior Unsecured to Baa2); outlook positive

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
its ratings for The Toro Company ("Toro"), including
the company's senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3. The
ratings outlook remains positive.
The ratings upgrades reflect Toro's strong recent track record of
growth, both organic and through acquisition that has enhanced the
company's scale as well as its diversity of end-markets and
offerings. Moody's believes that favorable tailwinds will
persist, supporting continued growth over the next 12-18
months. Further, Moody's expects deleveraging following
the recent acquisition of The Intimidator Group such that debt/EBITDA
will decline to the 2.0x range.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Toro Company (The)
....7.8% debentures due June
2027, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
....6.625% senior notes due
May 2037, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Toro Company (The)
....Outlook, Remains Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Toro's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong brand
recognition, product innovation and diversified geographic footprint.
These characteristics solidify the company's strong market position in
the turf maintenance market. Further, the company has made
strides in diversifying its product offerings, particularly within
its professional segment that constitutes approximately three quarters
of the company's sales. Moody's expects that the diversification
will lower the company's overall seasonality. Moody's also expects
that the company will continue to follow a balanced capital allocation
policy with its strong cash generation providing the company with latitude
to fund acquisitions and shareholder remuneration with internal sources
of cash rather than borrowings.
At the same time, Toro's revenue scale (annual sales approximate
$4.0 billion) is moderate compared to some other large industrial
manufacturers, and it has inherent seasonality, particularly
in its landscaping and irrigation end-markets. Further,
Moody's expects macro-economic related supply chain and inflationary
cost pressures to continue to present near-term headwinds to profit
margins.
The positive outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the company
will continue to maintain a conservative leverage profile while making
and integrating acquisitions that enhance scale and diversity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Toro continues to increases its revenue
scale and product diversity. Strong cash flow to debt and debt/EBITDA
maintained at or below 2.0x could also lead to an upgrade.
Weakening market conditions, increasing competitive threats or more
aggressive financial policies that lead to weakening profit margins and
cash flow or debt/EBITDA that is sustained above 3.0x could pressure
the ratings downward.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, Toro designs, manufactures,
and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services,
turf and micro irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and residential
yard care products worldwide. The company also manufactures and
markets snow and ice management products and rental and specialty construction
equipment including underground construction equipment. Revenues
approximate $4.0 billion.
