Moody's upgrades Toro's senior unsecured rating to Baa1; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for The Toro Company ("Toro"), including the company's senior unsecured debt rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The ratings upgrade reflects Toro's continued strong top line growth supported by healthy demand and price realization, supplemented by acquisitions. Moody's believes that the company will maintain its historically conservative financial leverage while accommodating shareholder remuneration and acquisitions. Further, Moody's expects financial leverage to remain in the 2x range.

The change in the outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that Toro will maintain a well-balanced fnancial policy, supported by conservative fnancial leverage and continued strong cash generation.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Toro Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Toro Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Toro's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong brand recognition, product innovation and diversified geographic footprint. These characteristics solidify the company's strong market positions in its diverse end markets that range from lawn and turf maintenance to golf and underground & specialty construction markets. Further, the company possesses a diverse product offering, particularly within its professional segment that constitutes approximately three quarters of the company's sales. Moody's expects that the company will continue to follow a balanced capital allocation policy with its strong cash generation providing the company with latitude to fund acquisitions and shareholder remuneration. Acquisitions will supplement organic revenue growth, enhancing scale and diversity.

At the same time, Moody's expects macroeconomic related supply chain and inflationary cost pressures to continue to present near-term headwinds to profit margins. Additionally, there is inherent seasonality in the company's business, particularly in its landscaping and irrigation end-markets. Lastly, slower GDP growth will limit growth in the residential segment following record demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's considers that the company maintains good corporate governance, exemplified by a long track record of maintaining a well-balanced capital allocation policy. The company's conservative financial profile mitigates the seasonality of certain of the company's end-markets.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the company will execute on its healthy backlog while maintaining a conservative leverage profile and well-balanced financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Toro continues to increase its revenue scale and product diversity. Strong cash flow to debt and maintenance of conservative financial policies with debt/EBITDA sustained at or below 2.0x could also lead to an upgrade.

Weakening market conditions, increasing competitive threats or more aggressive financial policies that lead to reduced profit margins and cash flow or debt/EBITDA that is sustained above 2.5x could pressure the ratings downward.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, Toro designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf and micro irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and residential yard care products worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets snow and ice management products and rental and specialty construction equipment including underground construction equipment. Revenues approximate $4.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

