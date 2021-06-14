Moody's upgrades Traeger's CFR to B2; Outlook is stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded TGP Holdings III LLC's (Traeger) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also assigned B2 (LGD4) ratings to the company's proposed new credit facilities which include a $125 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, a $510 million 7-year senior secured term loan and a $50 million 7-year senior secured delayed draw term loan. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new facilities will be used to refinance existing debt and for general operating needs including potential future acquisitions. Upon closing of the new facilities and repayment of the existing facilities, Moody's plans to withdraw the B2 ratings on the existing revolving credit facility and first lien term loans and also withdraw the Caa2 on the existing second lien term loans.

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 follows Traeger's stronger operating performance and credit metrics as well as continued momentum that Moody's expects will be sustained throughout 2021 and 2022. Traeger generated strong sales during the pandemic and Moody's expects that the company will continue to exhibit good operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months as it focuses on its direct to consumer business and expands its relationships with large national retailers and e-commerce companies. Demand for the company's grills and pellets increased during the pandemic as consumers cooked more at home and spent less of their disposable income on dinning out and travel. Moody's expects most of this demand will remain despite food services reopening as the company expands its distribution channels and consumers cook more at home than prior to the pandemic. Additionally, the strong US housing market will continue to support demand for grills in suburban areas where grilling is more prevalent. Moody's expects that Traeger is on pace to improve sales by approximately 30% in 2021 and low single digits in 2022, however macro headwinds -which include inbound transportation and commodities- and higher labor and marketing costs will dampen EBITDA margins such that they are lower by around 200 basis points compared to 2020. Moody's further expects that Debt-to-EBITDA will decline to around 4.25x over the next 12 to 18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain stable operating performance and that credit metrics will remain within the rating category over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expect the company's leverage will be maintained at around 4.25x debt to EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months barring any dividend payments or acquisitions. However, given the uncertainty that persists with the pandemic and any pullback that may follow, the company will need to demonstrate a disciplined financial policy in line with operating performance.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

New Assignments:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TGP Holdings III LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

TGP Holdings III LLC's corporate family rating of B2 reflects the company's moderate leverage, modest scale, narrow product focus, limited product and geographic diversification, and risks associated with private equity ownership. The discretionary nature of the company's relatively expensive grills and accessory products is also a constraint. Traeger's credit profile benefits from its leading market share within the niche wood pellet grill industry and solid brand strength driven by high product quality and very good liquidity. Traeger also has a sizable consumables business of pellets, rubs and sauces that is more resilient to cyclical downturns. Operating performance was strong in 2020 because more consumers stayed at home and spent more on home-based entertainment and food. There are risks to the sustainability of this performance as easing of the pandemic will lead to consumers returning to a more normalized level of away-from-home activities.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because of exposure to discretionary spending.

As proposed, the new $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility, the $510 million senior secured term loan facility, and the $50 million senior secured delayed draw facility are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the sum of the greater of $127 million and 100% of LTM EBITDA , plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket (the greater of $63.5 million and 50% of LTM EBITDA), plus unlimited amounts subject to a Maximum Total Net First Lien Leverage Ratio of 4.25x (if pari passu secured).

Amounts up to the greater of $63.5 million and 50% of LTM EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company improves and sustains a higher level of operating profits and expands on product and geographic diversification. An upgrade would also be warranted if the company can generate higher free cash flow with good levels of reinvestment, and sustain debt to EBITDA below 4.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance or liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or if debt to EBITDA increases above 5.0x for a prolonged period of time.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TGP Holdings III LLC (TGP) owns Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC (Traeger). Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC is a designer and marketer of wood pellet grills and grilling accessories primarily to consumers in the U.S. market. The company is principally owned and controlled by private equity firm AEA Investors following a 2017 leveraged buyout. Revenue for the last twelve-month period ended September 2020 was about $487 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

