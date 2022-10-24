Moody's upgrades Transocean's CFR to Caa1; stable outlook

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Transocean Inc.'s (Transocean) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD and changed its outlook to stable from negative. Transocean's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

"Sustained improvement in offshore drilling fundamentals has improved Transocean's cash flow outlook and our view on the overall recovery of its debt, supporting the ratings upgrade," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "The company has adequate liquidity to manage through its near-term maturities and Transocean's rising contract backlog and improving credit metrics also contribute to its stable outlook."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Transocean's upgrade to Caa1 CFR and Caa2 PDR reflects sustained oil price strength that has improved offshore fundamentals and higher utilization of equipment leading to higher day rates for offshore drilling rigs, improving the company's cash flow and reducing its default risk. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term debt maturity obligations. Additionally, its improving backlog and materially higher day rates imply an increasing rig fleet value and overall recovery on the company's debt. These fundamental improvements and rising interest coverage support the change in the outlook to stable.

Transocean's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high debt leverage, and our view on overall recovery on the company's debt. Although Transocean's credit metrics are improving, they still remain weak, making the company highly reliant on continued strengthening of offshore drilling fundamentals for its capital structure to become sustainable. The company's high debt levels and complex capital structure raise the risk for future transactions that could be viewed as distressed exchanges, particularly if industry fundamentals or investor sentiment changes, which is reflected in the Caa2 PDR.

Transocean benefits from its revenue backlog of over $7.3 billion and the company's measures to maintain high levels of revenue efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance operational utilization of its active rigs. The company has alleviated some pressure on its liquidity by entering into credit agreements with the shipyard to finance all or a portion of the final payments expected to be owed upon the delivery of its two rigs, Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan. While these financing arrangements enhance the company's liquidity, they also increase the company's debt burden. Transocean has adequate liquidity to satisfy its near-term maturities, but the company has substantial refinancing risk for the maturities beyond 2024.

Moody's expects Transocean to maintain adequate liquidity as reflected in its SGL-3 rating because of its still sizable cash balance and borrowing availability under its committed credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $729 million of cash and full availability under its $1.33 billion senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2023. In July 2022, the credit agreement was amended to reduce the revolver commitment size to $774 million, with $600 million of the $774 million revolver commitment maturity extended to June 2025, while the commitment for the remaining $174 million expires in June 2023. Moody's expects Transocean to meet its cash needs through 2023 from its operating cash, cash on hand and revolver borrowings. The credit agreement contains several financial covenants including maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 0.60:1.00, minimum liquidity of $500 million, minimum guarantee coverage ratio of 3.00x and minimum collateral coverage ratio of 2.1x. Moody's expects that the company will remain in compliance with its covenant requirements although cushion for compliance will remain tight. Transocean has approximately $300 million of secured and unsecured notes due in 2023 and approximately $ 900 million due in 2024.

The B1 rating on Transocean's revolving credit facility reflects its superior position in Transocean's capital structure relative to the guaranteed unsecured notes and the unsecured notes, given its security interest in some of Transocean's rigs and strong collateral cushion in the form of a 2.1x collateral coverage ratio covenant requirement.

The Guardian Notes, the Pontus Notes, the Poseidon Notes and the Sentry Notes are rated B2, two notches above the Caa1 CFR and one notch below the revolver's B1 rating. The B2 rating reflects these Notes' respective security interest in only one or two rigs and the cash flow generated from their drilling contracts, and the potential for any residual claims from these Notes to become subordinated to secured claims at Transocean, which has provided unsecured guarantee to these notes.

The Caa1 rating on the SPGNs is the same as the Caa1 CFR, reflecting these notes' position in Transocean's complex capital structure and our view on recovery. The SPGNs are subordinated to the outstanding secured debt and the company's undrawn $774 million secured revolving credit facility. The SPGNs are senior to the previously issued PGNs and the senior unsecured notes. They have a priority claim because of the guarantees from Transocean's structurally senior guarantors, effectively giving these notes a priority claim to the assets held by Transocean's operating and other subsidiaries compared to Transocean's PGNs and senior unsecured notes.

The Caa3 rating on PGNs is two notches below the Caa1 CFR, reflecting the secured debt, Senior Guaranteed notes (unrated) and Senior Guaranteed Exchangeable bonds (unrated), to which the PGNs are subordinated. The PGNs are senior to the unsecured notes and have a priority claim, because of the guarantees from Transocean's intermediate holding company subsidiaries, effectively giving these notes a priority claim over the unsecured notes to the assets held by Transocean's operating and other subsidiaries.

Transocean's remaining senior unsecured notes are rated Ca, reflecting their lack of security or subsidiary guarantees leaving them at the bottom of the capital structure in terms of priority.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Transocean's ratings would require the continued improvement in offshore fundamentals leading to substantially higher EBITDA, improved liquidity, reduced leverage and refinancing risk. Interest coverage above 2x could be supportive of an upgrade.

Transocean's ratings could be downgraded if the company's interest coverage drops below 1x or if commodity prices weaken significantly resulting in a deterioration in offshore drilling fundamentals. Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's view on the company's overall debt recovery or specific debt instrument recovery is reduced.

Transocean Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd., a leading international offshore drilling contractor operating in every major offshore producing basin around the world.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD1) from B3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ca (LGD5) from C (LGD6)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Ca (LGD5)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Transocean Pontus Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Poseidon Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Sentry Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Transocean Guardian Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Transocean Guardian Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Transocean Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Transocean Pontus Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Transocean Poseidon Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Transocean Sentry Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

