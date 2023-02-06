Moody's upgrades Traverse Midstream to B2

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Traverse Midstream Partners LLC's (Traverse Midstream) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Traverse Midstream's proposed $1.28 billion senior secured term loan B maturing in 2028. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to repay its existing Term Loan B, pay down outstanding borrowings under its Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility, and cover transaction fees & expenses. "The proposed transaction refinances Traverse Midstream's entire debt load, substantially improving its debt maturity profile," said Senior Credit Officer John Thieroff. "Traverse Midstream will also benefit from the added liquidity achieved by terming out the borrowings under its fully drawn revolver. Though leverage remains high, the company's capital needs are limited and the cash flow generation from its equity stakes in two gas pipelines is highly consistent."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Traverse Midstream's B2 CFR is supported by the stable cash flow generated by its 35% non-operating ownership interest in Rover Pipeline LLC (Rover), which it owns through wholly-owned Traverse Rover LLC and Traverse Rover II LLC, and secondarily by its 25% non-operating interest in the Ohio River System LLC (ORS) natural gas trunk pipeline. Both of these assets provide critical egress from the transportation-constrained Appalachian basin and benefit from long-term contracts that cover a high percentage of capacity. Rover's contribution to Traverse Midstream's consolidated EBITDA far outdistances that of ORS, and is the principal source of cash flow influencing its ratings.

The rating is constrained by the company's high debt leverage, with debt/EBITDA likely to remain above 6x and FFO/debt below 10% into 2024. Leverage will gradually improve, the function of a cash flow sweep of 75% of available cash to the extent leverage exceeds 4.5x. Under the Rover joint venture agreement, Rover is required to distribute all free cash flow to its partners. Rover and ORS themselves are unlevered. Current contracted firm transportation volumes on Rover account for almost 90% of Rover's 3.425 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) authorized capacity, and are buttressed by long-dated, take-or-pay shipper contracts with an average remaining life of about 11 years. However, the weighted average rating of Rover's contracted shippers of Ba2 is a constraint implicit in Traverse Midstream's rating.

The ratings also reflect the incorporation of the Minority Holding Companies Methodology as a secondary methodology into the analysis of Traverse Midstream. The methodology describes the general principles for assessing entities such as Traverse Midstream whose activities are limited to owning non-controlling interests in non-financial corporate entities. Considerations discussed in the methodology include subordination risk between the non-controlling owner and the underlying operating company, the stability of the operating company's distributions and coverage, and the extent of the non-controlling owner's influence on the governance of the operating company. Traverse Midstream's ratings are notched from Rover's credit profile which incorporates the credit quality of its shipper counterparties. The ratings also consider Traverse Midstream's strong ability to influence the joint ventures. It has blocking rights that prohibit key changes at the Rover level including debt incurrence, asset sales, changes in project scope and any modification of distribution policies.

The proposed $1.28 billion Term Loan maturing in February 2028 is rated B2, the same as the CFR. The $50 million Revolver expiring in 2028 has a super priority preference over the Term Loan. However, given small size of the Revolver as compared to the Term Loan, the Term Loan is rated the same as the CFR.

Traverse Midstream's liquidity is adequate. It maintains a $50 million super priority senior secured revolving credit facility established for additional short-term liquidity, which will be undrawn at the close of the proposed offering (currently fully drawn.) The stable nature of Traverse Midstream's cash flow and minimal maintenance capital needs provide the company with sufficient cash to consistently meet its ordinary needs. The proposed term loan has an excess cash flow sweep of 75% (changed from the prior 100% requirement) when debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x, modestly improving Traverse Midstream's ability to build cash on its balance sheet. Both the Term Loan B and the secured revolver share a 1.4x minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant, which Moody's expects to be met. The revolver expires in 2028, also when the proposed term loan matures.

Traverse Midstream's stable outlook reflects the predictable nature of its cash flow and Moody's expectation that leverage will continue to gradually improve.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prospects for a ratings upgrade over the near-term are limited by Traverse Midstream's high leverage and the gradual pace of expected deleveraging. Debt/EBITDA below 5.5x or FFO/debt above 10% could support a rating upgrade. Ratings could be downgraded if Traverse Midstream if leverage increases above 7x or if the credit quality of Rover's contracted shippers deteriorates markedly.

Traverse Midstream Partners LLC is wholly-owned by The Energy and Minerals Group (EMG. Founded in 2006, EMG is a private equity firm based in Houston, Texas which invests in companies operating in the natural resources, energy, infrastructure, mining and minerals sectors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

