Moody's upgrades Tulane University, LA's issuer and debt ratings to A1; outlook is stable

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A2 the issuer and revenue bond ratings of Tulane University, LA. The rating action affects $748 million. Concurrently, we have assigned an A1 to the proposed $175 million in Revenue and Refunding Bonds (Tulane University of Louisiana Project) Series 2023. These bonds will be issued through the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A1 from A2 incorporates Tulane's notable strengthening of brand and strategic position in recent years. This is reflected in material improvement in yield rates on accepted students, continued strengthening in net tuition per student revenue with a declining tuition discount rate, ongoing growth in research, and favorable fundraising results. These factors have driven operating revenue to $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2022 (ending June 30). Financial resources also support credit quality, with total cash and investments reaching $2.2 billion in fiscal 2022 following a period of sustained growth aided by investment returns and donor support. Management's commitment to improved operating performance and consistent gains in unrestricted liquidity support Tulane's very good financial discipline. Improved financial policy, management credibility and track record under Moody's ESG framework are key drivers of the rating action. While this operating discipline has yielded steady growth in monthly liquidity to 141 days cash on hand at fiscal 2022 year end, liquidity remains below A peers. Financial leverage is elevated, but still manageable, with proforma debt service coverage around 2x. The university's exposure to tropical weather events and its health care enterprise also weigh on credit quality.

The assignment and upgrade of the revenue bond ratings to A1 incorporates the issuer rating and unsecured general obligation characteristics of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Tulane's disciplined revenue growth and trend of steady operating performance, with measured additional debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained further strengthening of operating performance, debt service coverage, and liquidity

-Ongoing evidence of additional improvement in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in net tuition revenue, research, and philanthropic success

-Material increase in overall wealth levels relative to operations and debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Marked reduction in unrestricted liquidity

-Sustained weakening of operating performance, with EBIDA margins of under 10%, and debt service coverage

-Increased risk associated with the healthcare enterprise

USE OF PROCEEDS

The series 2023 bonds are expected to generate approximately $146 million in proceeds that will be used to invest in capital facilities, specifically a housing project, with the remainder used to fund capitalized interest, and to refund existing maturities for savings.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university. There is a negative pledge on university property apart from certain property already encumbered. Under the prior Loan Agreements, Tulane is subject to limitations on additional general obligation debt, including a pro forma test of Unrestricted Assets to Unrestricted Liabilities of at least 1.40x, and that Gross Tuition Revenues and Fees shall be at least 1.40x pro forma Maximum Annual Debt Service.

PROFILE

Tulane University is a large comprehensive private research university located in New Orleans, Louisiana. The university's nine academic schools are primarily located on two academic campuses. In fiscal 2022, the university had operating revenue of $1.3 billion. In fall 2022, Tulane enrolled around 13,400 full-time equivalent (FTEs).

