Moody's upgrades Tullow Oil's Corporate Family Rating to B3; stable outlook

London, 20 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Tullow Oil plc's (Tullow Oil or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 rating under review for upgrade, its probability of default rating (PD) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD rating under review for upgrade and the rating of the $1,800 million guaranteed senior secured notes due in 2026 to B2 from B3 rating under review for upgrade. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Caa2 rating on the $800 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from ratings under review.

This concludes the review for upgrade initiated by Moody's on 29 April 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the successful completion of Tullow Oil's debt refinancing transaction, concluded in May 2021 in line with the previously announced terms, as well as Moody's expectation that the company will meet the oil price hedging condition under the new super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) by the end of 2021. The refinancing significantly reduced the company's refinancing risk and also reduced its gross debt level as some of the available cash has been used to repay debt.

The company issued $1.8 billion 5-year guaranteed senior secured first lien notes maturing in 2026. In addition to the first lien notes, the company has secured a $600 million super senior revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2024, consisting of a $500 million cash tranche and $100 million dedicated to a Letters of Credit Facility. The cash tranche of the RCF is currently undrawn and Moody's expects it to be largely undrawn in the foreseeable future. With the proceeds of the issuance and $630 million of available cash, the company repaid its previous drawings under the RBL of $1.43 billion, $300 million of convertible notes maturing in July 2021 and the $650 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2022. Moody's understands that Tullow Oil is close to fulfilling the requirement of hedging 75% of the oil production for the first two years and 50% of the third year at a floor price of $55/barrel of oil (bbl) with more than 80% of the required hedging volume already secured. The rating agency believes that given the current high oil price level, the risk that the company will not be able to successfully execute the remaining hedges by the end of 2021 is very low.

Although Tullow Oil's leverage measured in terms of E&P debt to average daily production remained very high at around $61,000 at the end of June 2021, Moody's expects further deleveraging to occur over the next 12-18 months on the back of stable production, favourable hydrocarbon pricing environment as well as the company's continued commitment to its conservative financial policy that prioritises debt reduction.

Under Moody's base case with a Brent oil price of $65/bbl in 2022 and $60/bbl in 2023, the company should generate Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.0 billion per year, notably above the $824 million generated in 2020 and $925 million, which the rating agency forecast for 2021. Moody's positively notes that the average floor of the hedging book is well within the rating agency's medium term price guidance of $50-$70/barrel of oil (bbl), which should maintain the company's EBITDA at around $800 million even under a more conservative oil price scenario of $50/bbl.

Despite the expected gradual improvement in Tullow Oil's financial profile, the B3 rating remains constrained by the company's small scale and high degree of asset and geographic concentration, as approximately 75% of production is derived from two operated fields, Jubilee and TEN, both located in Ghana (Government of Ghana, B3 negative). The rating is also constrained by the company's decommissioning liabilities, which amounted to $648 million as at 30 June 2021. Although asset retirement obligations represent relatively moderate 10% of total reported liabilities, the associated annual cash expenditure of around $100 million annually in 2021 and 2022 is high, therefore constraining cash flow generation. However, decommissioning expenditures are expected to be lower from 2023 onwards.

LIQUIDITY

Tullow Oil's liquidity position is adequate. Besides the materially reduced refinancing risk following the debt refinancing, Moody's assessment takes into consideration the company's (i) projected largely neutral Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation under the rating agency's base case at $65-60/bbl Brent price scenario in 2022-2023, (ii) retention of average unrestricted cash balances of around $150 - $250 million on balance sheet, as well as (iii) access to a committed $500 million cash tranche of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), which is currently undrawn. Moody's expects internally generated cash flows and available cash to sufficiently cover all of Tullow Oil's funding needs over the next 12-18 months, including the annual $100 million amortization of the senior secured notes due in May each year, starting in 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Tullow Oil's capital structure includes a $500 million cash tranche of the RCF due December 2024 and $1,800 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026 rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR. Both instruments benefit from guarantees by, and share pledges over, all material subsidiaries of Tullow Oil and are therefore essentially secured by all the reserves of the group. While they rank pari passu, in an enforcement scenario the RCF ranks ahead of the guaranteed senior secured notes.

The Caa2 rating on the $800 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes is two notches below the B3 CFR, reflecting the high amount of secured debt ranking ahead of the guaranteed senior unsecured notes following the refinancing.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tullow Oil will continue to conservatively manage its balance sheet, securing a substantial part of its production with commodity hedges and keeping its leverage comfortably within the boundaries of the B3 rating guidance.

Moody's also expects the company to apply its free cash flow generation primarily to debt reduction, while maintaining a healthy liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While an upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, positive rating pressure could result from rising operating profitability and improving FCF generation accompanied by a stronger liquidity profile. For an upgrade Moody's requires substantial deleveraging, such that E&P debt to average daily production falls below $30,000 and retained cash flow to gross debt improves to at least 15%. In addition, the rating upgrade potential is constrained by the company's significant exposure to Ghana (Government of Ghana, B3 negative) as Tullow Oil's rating would not exceed Ghana's rating by more than one notch.

Conversely, Tullow Oil's ratings could come under negative pressure if the company's adjusted indebtedness remains high, with E&P debt to total average daily production above $60,000 or if retained cash flow to debt falls below 10%. Weakening liquidity including a failure to address the 2025 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in London (UK), Tullow Oil plc is an independent exploration and production oil and gas company, with assets located in West Africa (Ghana, Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire) as well as contingent resources in Kenya and Guyana. The company holds 40licenses across 11 countries. In 2021, Moody's expects an average production (on a working interest basis) of approximately 60 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Tullow Oil is listed on the London, Irish and Ghana Stock Exchanges.

