Moody's upgrades Tullow Oil's Corporate Family Rating to B3; stable outlook

London, 20 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Tullow Oil plc's
(Tullow Oil or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1
rating under review for upgrade, its probability of default rating
(PD) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD rating under review for upgrade
and the rating of the $1,800 million guaranteed senior secured
notes due in 2026 to B2 from B3 rating under review for upgrade.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Caa2 rating on the $800
million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook
on all ratings has changed to stable from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for upgrade initiated by Moody's on 29 April
2021.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrade reflects the successful completion of Tullow Oil's
debt refinancing transaction, concluded in May 2021 in line with
the previously announced terms, as well as Moody's expectation
that the company will meet the oil price hedging condition under the new
super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) by the end of 2021.
The refinancing significantly reduced the company's refinancing
risk and also reduced its gross debt level as some of the available cash
has been used to repay debt.
The company issued $1.8 billion 5-year guaranteed
senior secured first lien notes maturing in 2026. In addition to
the first lien notes, the company has secured a $600 million
super senior revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2024,
consisting of a $500 million cash tranche and $100 million
dedicated to a Letters of Credit Facility. The cash tranche of
the RCF is currently undrawn and Moody's expects it to be largely
undrawn in the foreseeable future. With the proceeds of the issuance
and $630 million of available cash, the company repaid its
previous drawings under the RBL of $1.43 billion,
$300 million of convertible notes maturing in July 2021 and the
$650 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes maturing in April
2022. Moody's understands that Tullow Oil is close to fulfilling
the requirement of hedging 75% of the oil production for the first
two years and 50% of the third year at a floor price of $55/barrel
of oil (bbl) with more than 80% of the required hedging volume
already secured. The rating agency believes that given the current
high oil price level, the risk that the company will not be able
to successfully execute the remaining hedges by the end of 2021 is very
low.
Although Tullow Oil's leverage measured in terms of E&P debt
to average daily production remained very high at around $61,000
at the end of June 2021, Moody's expects further deleveraging
to occur over the next 12-18 months on the back of stable production,
favourable hydrocarbon pricing environment as well as the company's
continued commitment to its conservative financial policy that prioritises
debt reduction.
Under Moody's base case with a Brent oil price of $65/bbl
in 2022 and $60/bbl in 2023, the company should generate
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.0
billion per year, notably above the $824 million generated
in 2020 and $925 million, which the rating agency forecast
for 2021. Moody's positively notes that the average floor
of the hedging book is well within the rating agency's medium term
price guidance of $50-$70/barrel of oil (bbl),
which should maintain the company's EBITDA at around $800
million even under a more conservative oil price scenario of $50/bbl.
Despite the expected gradual improvement in Tullow Oil's financial
profile, the B3 rating remains constrained by the company's
small scale and high degree of asset and geographic concentration,
as approximately 75% of production is derived from two operated
fields, Jubilee and TEN, both located in Ghana (Government
of Ghana, B3 negative). The rating is also constrained by
the company's decommissioning liabilities, which amounted
to $648 million as at 30 June 2021. Although asset retirement
obligations represent relatively moderate 10% of total reported
liabilities, the associated annual cash expenditure of around $100
million annually in 2021 and 2022 is high, therefore constraining
cash flow generation. However, decommissioning expenditures
are expected to be lower from 2023 onwards.
LIQUIDITY
Tullow Oil's liquidity position is adequate. Besides the
materially reduced refinancing risk following the debt refinancing,
Moody's assessment takes into consideration the company's
(i) projected largely neutral Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation under the
rating agency's base case at $65-60/bbl Brent price
scenario in 2022-2023, (ii) retention of average unrestricted
cash balances of around $150 - $250 million on balance
sheet, as well as (iii) access to a committed $500 million
cash tranche of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), which is currently
undrawn. Moody's expects internally generated cash flows
and available cash to sufficiently cover all of Tullow Oil's funding
needs over the next 12-18 months, including the annual $100
million amortization of the senior secured notes due in May each year,
starting in 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Tullow Oil's capital structure includes a $500 million cash
tranche of the RCF due December 2024 and $1,800 million guaranteed
senior secured notes due 2026 rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR.
Both instruments benefit from guarantees by, and share pledges over,
all material subsidiaries of Tullow Oil and are therefore essentially
secured by all the reserves of the group. While they rank pari
passu, in an enforcement scenario the RCF ranks ahead of the guaranteed
senior secured notes.
The Caa2 rating on the $800 million guaranteed senior unsecured
notes is two notches below the B3 CFR, reflecting the high amount
of secured debt ranking ahead of the guaranteed senior unsecured notes
following the refinancing.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tullow Oil will continue
to conservatively manage its balance sheet, securing a substantial
part of its production with commodity hedges and keeping its leverage
comfortably within the boundaries of the B3 rating guidance.
Moody's also expects the company to apply its free cash flow generation
primarily to debt reduction, while maintaining a healthy liquidity
profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While an upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, positive rating
pressure could result from rising operating profitability and improving
FCF generation accompanied by a stronger liquidity profile. For
an upgrade Moody's requires substantial deleveraging, such
that E&P debt to average daily production falls below $30,000
and retained cash flow to gross debt improves to at least 15%.
In addition, the rating upgrade potential is constrained by the
company's significant exposure to Ghana (Government of Ghana, B3
negative) as Tullow Oil's rating would not exceed Ghana's
rating by more than one notch.
Conversely, Tullow Oil's ratings could come under negative
pressure if the company's adjusted indebtedness remains high,
with E&P debt to total average daily production above $60,000
or if retained cash flow to debt falls below 10%. Weakening
liquidity including a failure to address the 2025 maturities at least
12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc
....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded
to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B2 from B3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Tullow Oil plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in London (UK), Tullow Oil plc is an independent exploration
and production oil and gas company, with assets located in West
Africa (Ghana, Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire) as well as contingent
resources in Kenya and Guyana. The company holds 40licenses across
11 countries. In 2021, Moody's expects an average production
(on a working interest basis) of approximately 60 thousand barrels of
oil equivalent. Tullow Oil is listed on the London, Irish
and Ghana Stock Exchanges.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sven Reinke
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
