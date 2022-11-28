Moody's upgrades Turkish Airlines' BCA to b3 from caa1; affirms B3 CFR

DIFC - Dubai, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi's ("Turkish Airlines") Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b3 from caa1. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Turkish Airlines' BCA upgrade to b3 from caa1, CFR affirmation at B3 and PDR affirmation at B3-PD, reflects the company's continued strengthening in operating metrics and cash flows during 2022. This has led to a material reduction in short term debt and total debt levels as well as an improvement in its liquidity position, which is considered as a key consideration in Moody's governance analysis. Turkish Airlines continues to rollover part of its debt maturities but has reduced Moody's adjusted short term debt by $0.7 billion to $3.7 billion and total debt by $3.4 billion to $13.4 billion levels (including $9.9 billion of lease liabilities) as of September 2022 from December 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

Turkish Airlines' passenger volume recovery and the number of flights it offers have been more resilient than EMEA's industry average because of the company's large network, supportive fleet mix and favorable geographical location, which makes it easier for the company to tackle demand in a profitable manner. Total revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was 37% above the 2019 levels with passenger revenue 24% above in the same period. Moody's expects operating performance and financial results to continue improving as yields remain high, the company grows its operating fleet and it benefits from the rapid ramp up in capacity during the last 18 months. However, macroeconomic risks are increasing for the passenger airline industry as the risk of recession rises and affect demand volumes. Additionally, there is a risk that current geopolitical tensions might lead to higher than expected oil prices during a recession.

The credit fundamentals of Turkish Airlines suggest a higher rating level and the company for the last 12 months ended 30 September 2022 had Moody's adjusted RCF/Debt of 29.5% and Debt/EBITDA of 2.9x. However, the company's corporate family rating and BCA are constrained by the Government of Turkiye's B3 rating because the company is materially exposed to Turkiye's political, legal, fiscal and regulatory environment. Moody's classifies Turkish Airlines as a government-related issuer (GRI) because of the Government of Turkiye's 49.12% ownership stake held through its sovereign wealth fund. GRI considerations for Turkish Airlines incorporates 'moderate' government support assumption and 'high' dependence assumption.

Turkish Airlines' B3 CFR continues to reflect the company's scale and competitive position with a well-diversified passenger revenue base and its role as the national flag carrier; track record of managing through challenging operating environments through its flexible fleet base, capacity management and cost discipline; growing transit passengers and strong cargo revenues; and supportive shareholder base with strong relationship with Turkish banks.

Conversely, the CFR remains constrained by Turkish Airlines' credit linkages and exposure to the Turkey sovereign and operating environment; its exposure to an inherently cyclical industry; sensitivity to global and domestic economic weakness, foreign-currency volatility; and geopolitical risks.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's liquidity analysis assesses a company's ability to meet its funding requirements over the next 12-18 months under a scenario of not having access to new funding unless it is committed and does not assume the rollover of existing loans. Under this approach, Turkish Airlines' liquidity is adequate despite the absence of undrawn long-term committed facilities.

As of 30 September 2022, the airline had about $3.6 billion of cash balances and $0.8 billion in time deposits relative to short term debt of $976 million and current portion of long term debt and leases of $2.8 billion. Of this $3.7 billion total, $0.9 billion is with the Export Credit Bank of Turkey (Turk Exim), a government-owned development bank mandated to support the Turkish economy as part of the government's export-led growth policy. While these loans are short-term in nature, we believe that the likelihood of loan rollovers by Turk Exim is very high.

Turkish Airlines does not have any significant undrawn long-term committed facilities that can provide a solid liquidity buffer to the company. The airline has strong relationships with local banks, including state owned banks, and we understand that the company has access to about $4 billion of available uncommitted credit lines. In Moody's view, the company has started to reduce its reliance on short-term loans and increased the cash levels which has improved its liquidity profile. However, large short term debt maturities create greater uncertainty in the currently volatile macroeconomic environment. Our liquidity assessment does not incorporate Turkish Airlines' access to uncommitted credit lines, which if included in our assessment, would indicate a stronger liquidity profile.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook mirrors that on the Government of Turkiye's rating and reflects Turkish Airlines' exposure to the country's political, legal, fiscal and regulatory environment. Additionally, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for improving operating performance and financial results over the next 12 to 18 months as passenger demand continues to grow while maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of Turkish Airlines could be upgraded if Turkiye's government bond rating is upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration in the company's operating and financial performance including maintaining an adequate liquidity profile and with (1) RCF/Debt remaining above 20% and (2) Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA remaining below 6.0x.

Turkish Airlines' ratings could be downgraded in case of a further downgrade of Turkiye's sovereign rating and a lowering of the foreign-currency bond ceiling. In addition, downward rating pressure could arise if there are signs of a deterioration in liquidity or if any government imposed measures were to have an adverse impact on corporate credit quality.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier of the Republic of Turkey and is a member of the Star Alliance network since April 2008. Through the Istanbul Airport acting as the airline's primary hub since early 2019, the airline operates scheduled services to 341 international and domestic destinations across 129 countries globally. It has a fleet of 260 narrow-body, 109 wide-body and 21 cargo planes.

The airline is 49.12% owned by the Government of Turkiye through the Turkey Wealth Fund while the balance is public on Borsa Istanbul stock exchange. For the last 12 months ended 30 September 2022, the company reported revenues of $17 billion and a Moody's adjusted operating profit of $2.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Iker Ballestero Barrutia

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited

Regulated by the DFSA

Gate Precinct 3, Level 3

P.O. Box 506845

DIFC - Dubai,

UAE

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited

Regulated by the DFSA

Gate Precinct 3, Level 3

P.O. Box 506845

DIFC - Dubai,

UAE

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

