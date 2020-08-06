Moody's upgrades UBI Banca's ratings following acquisition by Intesa Sanpaolo, concluding review

Ratings aligned with those on Intesa Sanpaolo; outlook on senior unsecured debt is negative
Paris, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded some of the ratings
and assessments of Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A.
("UBI Banca"), aligning them with the ratings and assessments of
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ("Intesa").
Moody's upgraded UBI Banca's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
to baa3 from ba2, the long-term deposit rating to Baa1 from
Baa2, and the long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from
Baa3. The outlook on UBI Banca's long-term deposit
ratings has been changed to stable from rating under review and the outlook
on the senior unsecured ratings has been changed to negative from rating
under review, to be in line with the outlooks on Intesa's
ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this press
release.
The ratings and assessments of Intesa are not affected by today's
rating action.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 20 February
2020 (see "Moody's affirms the ratings of Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER
Banca, and places UBI Banca's ratings on review for upgrade"
at https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_418652).
It follows the successful completion of the purchase and exchange offer
of UBI Banca's ordinary shares announced by Intesa on 17 February
2020, which resulted in Intesa holding just above 90% of
the shares of UBI Banca as of 5 August 2020.
The upgrade of UBI Banca's ratings and assessments to align them
with those of Intesa reflects Moody's expectation that the two banks
will be merged following the completion of the purchase offer and as publicly
stated by Intesa. As such UBI Banca will cease to exist as a separate
legal entity by early 2021.
Moody's expects Intesa to buy the remaining shares of UBI Banca
and delist its shares from the stock exchange and in the following months
perform the legal merger. At that point Moody's will withdraw
UBI Banca's ratings and assessments.
OUTLOOK
The outlook on UBI Banca's senior unsecured and issuer rating is
negative, in line with the outlook on Intesa's senior unsecured
and issuer ratings. Similarly, the outlook on UBI Banca's
deposit ratings is stable, in line with the stable outlook on Intesa's
deposit ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
UBI Banca's ratings and assessments could be upgraded or downgraded
following an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings and assessments of Intesa.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A.
..Upgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating
under Review
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3, outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded
to baa3 from ba2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
upgraded to baa3 from ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3, outlook changed to Negative from Rating
under Review
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa3
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba3
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
upgraded to Ba3(hyb) from B2(hyb)
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-2
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Baa2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-2(cr)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Rating
under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fabio Ianno
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
