Moody's upgrades UBI Banca's ratings following acquisition by Intesa Sanpaolo, concluding review

Ratings aligned with those on Intesa Sanpaolo; outlook on senior unsecured debt is negative

Paris, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded some of the ratings and assessments of Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A. ("UBI Banca"), aligning them with the ratings and assessments of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ("Intesa").

Moody's upgraded UBI Banca's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa3 from ba2, the long-term deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2, and the long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from Baa3. The outlook on UBI Banca's long-term deposit ratings has been changed to stable from rating under review and the outlook on the senior unsecured ratings has been changed to negative from rating under review, to be in line with the outlooks on Intesa's ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this press release.

The ratings and assessments of Intesa are not affected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 20 February 2020 (see "Moody's affirms the ratings of Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca, and places UBI Banca's ratings on review for upgrade" at https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_418652). It follows the successful completion of the purchase and exchange offer of UBI Banca's ordinary shares announced by Intesa on 17 February 2020, which resulted in Intesa holding just above 90% of the shares of UBI Banca as of 5 August 2020.

The upgrade of UBI Banca's ratings and assessments to align them with those of Intesa reflects Moody's expectation that the two banks will be merged following the completion of the purchase offer and as publicly stated by Intesa. As such UBI Banca will cease to exist as a separate legal entity by early 2021.

Moody's expects Intesa to buy the remaining shares of UBI Banca and delist its shares from the stock exchange and in the following months perform the legal merger. At that point Moody's will withdraw UBI Banca's ratings and assessments.

The ratings and assessments of Intesa are not affected by today's rating action.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on UBI Banca's senior unsecured and issuer rating is negative, in line with the outlook on Intesa's senior unsecured and issuer ratings. Similarly, the outlook on UBI Banca's deposit ratings is stable, in line with the stable outlook on Intesa's deposit ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

UBI Banca's ratings and assessments could be upgraded or downgraded following an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings and assessments of Intesa.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Rating under Review

....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3, outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa3 from ba2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa3 from ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3, outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba3

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Ba3(hyb) from B2(hyb)

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Rating under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fabio Ianno

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

