Moody's upgrades UK Power Networks to A3 from Baa1; stable outlook

London, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of Eastern Power Networks plc (EPN), London Power Networks plc (LPN) and South Eastern Power Networks plc (SPN), the three electricity distribution network operators (DNOs) owned by UK Power Networks Holdings Limited (UKPN). Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the P-2 short term issuer ratings of all three entities. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

This rating action follows the publication on 30 November 2022 by Ofgem, the energy regulator in Great Britain, of its regulatory determination for the forthcoming electricity distribution price control, RIIO-ED2, which runs from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2028.[1]

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating upgrade to A3 reflects the improved financial profile of UKPN's DNOs on a stand-alone basis as well as for the consolidated UKPN group, and Moody's expectation that this will continue throughout the RIIO-ED2 period. The rating action also takes into account the final regulatory determination for RIIO-ED2, which has improved the group's potential for operational outperformance compared with the draft stage, and the DNOs' strong track record in that area.

Aided by higher inflation, leverage, as measured by net debt to regulated asset value (RAV), reduced substantially, both at the operating companies as well as for the consolidated UKPN Holdings group over the last two financial years. Consolidated net debt to RAV of the group's three distribution networks fell from c. 69% at March 2021 to c. 61% at March 2022 and, Moody's estimates, will be around 57% at March 2023. The reduction in leverage has been more pronounced for the consolidated group – from 85.8% at March 2021 to 74.4% at March 2022 and to an estimated 68% at March 2023.

The inflation benefit has been amplified by (1) the RAV of electricity distribution networks being indexed to the structurally higher measure of inflation (the retail prices index, or RPI, as compared to the consumer prices index, adjusted for housing costs, or CPIH, for other sub-sectors) until the end of the current price control which runs from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2023; (2) the group having only a modest level of inflation-linked debt; and (3) stable dividend distributions throughout the current regulatory period. The decrease in leverage for the consolidated group has been more pronounced as (1) all debt outside the regulated distribution businesses is fixed rate; and (2) the absolute level of holding company debt has slightly reduced with the repayment of preference shares in the last financial year.

Moody's expects that the UKPN group will maintain financial leverage at the individual network companies close to the regulatory gearing assumptions of 60%, which -- considering the wider groups unregulated businesses and GBP774 million of shareholder loans at the holding company level -- will result in consolidated gearing of the UKPN group around 69-71% over RIIO-ED2. Overall, group gearing will likely improve slightly over the period, as the shareholder loans represent a declining portion of RAV (just under 10% currently).

Moody's understands that UKPN does not intend to utilise its increased financial flexibility in light of the broader macroeconomic environment and will therefore maintain leverage over RIIO-ED2 sustainably below historical levels. The change in financial strategy is a key governance consideration under Moody's approach for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. Accordingly, the rating agency has changed its governance issuer profile score to G-2 from G-3 for the three DNOs.

Higher allowed cash returns, driven by Ofgem's move to a structurally lower measure of inflation (CPIH) for indexing the RAV in RIIO-ED2, as well as a 55 basis points 'calibration' uplift to the index used for calculating the regulatory cost of debt allowance will likely support interest coverage despite higher funding costs going forward. In addition, LPN and SPN, but not EPN, will also benefit from a higher issuance cost allowance for more infrequent or smaller issuers. Average RIIO-ED2 returns, based on October 2022 cut off data for the final determination, will be 3.90% for EPN and 3.93% for LPN and SPN, compared with 3.04% in FY2022/23 (real, vanilla).

Moody's expects that continued strong operational performance will further boost operational cash flows and in turn interest coverage metrics. This reflects that (1) Ofgem viewed the UKPN group as leading on cost efficiency in its final determination for RIIO-ED2; and (2) the three DNOs have been consistently ranked top on comparable financial output delivery incentives (ODI-Fs), in particular customer satisfaction scores. The rating agency forecasts that all of UKPN's DNOs will maintain an average adjusted interest coverage ratio over RIIO-ED2 above 1.6x, the minimum guidance for the A3 rating.

UKPN's totex allowances for RIIO-ED2 are around 6% below the company's submission but almost 28% above annual average totex in RIIO-ED1. On modelled costs, Ofgem's final determination allowance was broadly aligned with the DNOs' submission (compared with c. 5% lower Ofgem modelled cost on average for the sector). This was primarily supported by Ofgem's favourable view of SPN's cost submission and to a lesser extent LPN's, which together received a business plan incentive reward of GBP25.5 million (in 2020/21 prices). This means that the UKPN group will be well placed to deliver operational outperformance and would retain 50% of any achieved outperformance.

In terms of potential financial incentives, the maximum available annual reward and penalty under the ODI-Fs applicable to the UKPN networks will be c. GBP76 million and c. GBP103 million respectively (both in 2020/21 prices), equivalent to 2.85% and -4.0% of return on regulatory equity. The highest powered ODI-F will continue to be network reliability, as measured under the interruptions and incentive scheme (IIS) which accounts for over half of all available incentive income. UKPN's networks have been among the strongest performers over RIIO-ED1 and earned the maximum, or close to, available incentive income. Whilst regulatory targets will be tougher in RIIO-ED2, and LPN as the frontier company on customer interruptions has more limited ability to further improve, Moody's believes that the UKPN group as a whole will have ability to continue outperformance on a number of service measures.

The A3 ratings of UKPN's DNOs also positively reflect their monopoly position as the licenced provider of electricity distribution services in their service areas (London (LPN), the east of England (EPN), and the south east of England (SPN), and the well-established and transparent regulatory regime in Great Britain, which underpin their very low business risk profile.

The ratings of all UKPN's DNOs remain constrained by the higher financial leverage of the consolidated UKPN group, albeit now also commensurate with the requirements for an A3 rating level.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook - reflects Moody's expectation that management will maintain a financial profile for all UKPN DNOs as well as the consolidated group in line with guidance for the current rating, supported by the DNOs' (and indeed the UKPN group's) continuing strong operational performance on both regulatory cost allowances and outputs carrying financial rewards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the rating upgrade and continuing additional leverage of the consolidated UKPN group, any further upward rating pressure is currently not anticipated.

Downward rating pressure would arise at UKPN's DNOs if either: (1) net debt/RAV rose above 68% at the licenced entities, or materially and persistently above 70% (including shareholder loans) for the consolidated UKPN group; or (2) adjusted interest coverage appeared likely to fall below 1.6x at the DNOs. A material shift in business risk with sizeable growth of higher risk unregulated activities within the wider UKPN group could also result in a rating downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Eastern Power Networks plc

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: London Power Networks plc

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: South Eastern Power Networks plc

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Eastern Power Networks plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: London Power Networks plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: South Eastern Power Networks plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eastern Power Networks plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: London Power Networks plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: South Eastern Power Networks plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in London, UKPN owns three of the 14 regulated electricity distribution networks in Great Britain and is the second largest electricity distribution network group by regulated asset value, GBP7.2 billion at 31 March 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2022-11/RIIO-ED2%20Final%20Determinations%20Overview%20document.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefanie Voelz

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

