Moody's upgrades UNFI to B1; new notes rated B3

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
the Corporate Family Rating and Probability of Default Rating of United
Natural Foods, Inc (UNFI or the company) to B1 and B1-PD
from B2 and B2-PD, respectively. Moody's also
assigned a B3 rating to the company's new proposed senior unsecured
notes. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the rating of
the company's senior secured term loan to B2 from B3. The company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The outlook is stable.
"UNFI's operating performance has been better than expected as the integration
of the Supervalu operations is nearing completion and the company has
lowered its debt burden while improving EBITDA thereby improving credit
metrics", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The
increase in sales volumes due to pantry loading during the coronavirus
pandemic has also been a tailwind for the company and we expect the demand
for specialty groceries will remain high even after consumer buying patterns
normalize", Chadha further stated.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)
Assignments:
..Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
UNFI's B1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its very good liquidity,
its formidable size in food distribution and its leadership position in
the fast growing natural, organic and specialty food business.
The acquisition of SUPERVALU diversified UNFI's customer base as well
as its product offerings and has improved profitability and growth through
leveraging fixed costs of the distribution operation and cost synergies.
Although still high, the transaction reduced UNFI's sales concentration
to Whole Foods from about 38% of total sales prior the acquisition
to below 20% on a combined basis. The company did have some
initial integration issues regarding consolidating distribution centers
that negatively impacted operating performance post acquisition,
however those issues have been resolved and Moody's expects further
improvement in profitability and credit metrics in the next 12-18
months. At the closing of the transaction UNFI's lease adjusted
leverage proforma for the divestiture of the retail operations and excluding
any synergies was over 6.0x on a combined basis. Moody's
expects lease adjusted leverage to be below 5.0x in the next 12
months. The company recently signed a 10 year supply contract with
Key Food to serve as the primary grocery wholesaler to Key Food with expected
sales to UNFI of approximately $10 billion over 10 years.
The added revenue growth will also result in increased profitability.
The distribution business is a low margin fixed cost business therefore
topline growth is important to grow profitability.
However, Moody's believes that the business environment will remain
highly competitive once buying patterns normalize especially for the independent
food retailers or small retail grocery chains. These customers
are being squeezed by larger, better capitalized traditional supermarkets
and alternative food retailers thereby pressuring their growth and profitability.
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that UNFI's operating
trends will remain positive, credit metrics will continue to improve,
liquidity will remain good and financial policies including but not limited
to acquisitions will be balanced.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained growth
in sales, and profitability and maintains good liquidity.
Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained
below 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense is sustained above 2.25
times.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates.
Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5
times or EBITA/interest is sustained below 1.75 times or if liquidity
deteriorates or if acquisition activity causes deterioration in cash flow
or credit metrics.
UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic, and specialty,
produce, and conventional grocery foods and non-food products,
and provider of support services in the United States and Canada.
The company has 55 distribution centers and over $26 billion in
revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Manoj Chadha
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653