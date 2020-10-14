Moody's upgrades UNFI to B1; new notes rated B3

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating and Probability of Default Rating of United Natural Foods, Inc (UNFI or the company) to B1 and B1-PD from B2 and B2-PD, respectively. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's new proposed senior unsecured notes. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the rating of the company's senior secured term loan to B2 from B3. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

"UNFI's operating performance has been better than expected as the integration of the Supervalu operations is nearing completion and the company has lowered its debt burden while improving EBITDA thereby improving credit metrics", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The increase in sales volumes due to pantry loading during the coronavirus pandemic has also been a tailwind for the company and we expect the demand for specialty groceries will remain high even after consumer buying patterns normalize", Chadha further stated.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

UNFI's B1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its very good liquidity, its formidable size in food distribution and its leadership position in the fast growing natural, organic and specialty food business. The acquisition of SUPERVALU diversified UNFI's customer base as well as its product offerings and has improved profitability and growth through leveraging fixed costs of the distribution operation and cost synergies. Although still high, the transaction reduced UNFI's sales concentration to Whole Foods from about 38% of total sales prior the acquisition to below 20% on a combined basis. The company did have some initial integration issues regarding consolidating distribution centers that negatively impacted operating performance post acquisition, however those issues have been resolved and Moody's expects further improvement in profitability and credit metrics in the next 12-18 months. At the closing of the transaction UNFI's lease adjusted leverage proforma for the divestiture of the retail operations and excluding any synergies was over 6.0x on a combined basis. Moody's expects lease adjusted leverage to be below 5.0x in the next 12 months. The company recently signed a 10 year supply contract with Key Food to serve as the primary grocery wholesaler to Key Food with expected sales to UNFI of approximately $10 billion over 10 years. The added revenue growth will also result in increased profitability. The distribution business is a low margin fixed cost business therefore topline growth is important to grow profitability.

However, Moody's believes that the business environment will remain highly competitive once buying patterns normalize especially for the independent food retailers or small retail grocery chains. These customers are being squeezed by larger, better capitalized traditional supermarkets and alternative food retailers thereby pressuring their growth and profitability.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that UNFI's operating trends will remain positive, credit metrics will continue to improve, liquidity will remain good and financial policies including but not limited to acquisitions will be balanced.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained growth in sales, and profitability and maintains good liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense is sustained above 2.25 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5 times or EBITA/interest is sustained below 1.75 times or if liquidity deteriorates or if acquisition activity causes deterioration in cash flow or credit metrics.

UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic, and specialty, produce, and conventional grocery foods and non-food products, and provider of support services in the United States and Canada. The company has 55 distribution centers and over $26 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

