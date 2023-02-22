Moody's upgrades Uber's CFR to Ba3; outlook positive

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (Uber) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3, from B1, its senior secured term loan ratings to Ba2, from Ba3, and its senior unsecured debt ratings to B1, from B2. Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to Uber's $1.4 billion of proposed term loans maturing in 2030. The ratings outlook was changed to positive, from stable. Uber's Speculative Grade Rating of SGL-1, which reflects its very good liquidity, is unchanged.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Uber Technologies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Uber Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B2, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Uber Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "The upgrade of the CFR to Ba3 reflects Uber's substantial improvements in profitability and cash flow generation during 2022 that Moody's believes will be sustained." The positive ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Uber's further improvements in profitability will support more than $2 billion in free cash flow in 2023 (or approximately 20% of total lease adjusted debt in 2023), driven by high teens growth in Gross Bookings (GB) and incremental improvements in adjusted EBITDA margins. Governance considerations are a key driver of the ratings action. Uber's credit profile is positively influenced by management's track record of delivering strong improvements in EBITDA toward its goal of achieving $5 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2024. Moody's also expects Uber to maintain a conservative financial policy such that its EBITDA growth will lead to sustainable deleveraging and strengthening of its liquidity position.

Uber's adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company) increased to $665 million in 4Q '22, from $86 million a year ago, benefiting from post-pandemic recovery in the ridesharing business, a stable competitive environment across Uber's businesses, and operating efficiencies. Moody's believes that Uber's substantive reductions in operating costs in 2020, the sale and divestitures of its multiple cash-absorptive businesses, and Moody's expectation for strong GB growth provide a platform for sustained increases in profitability. Management has demonstrated its ability to execute its growth plans that is evidenced in the strong GB growth from new products. The improvements in profitability reflect Uber's ability to leverage cross-platform synergies and technology enhancements that are driving improvements in cost per trip, higher driver and consumer engagement, and competitive differentiation.

The Ba3 CFR reflects Uber's strong financial profile, including its $4.3 billion of cash and short-term investments at year-end 2022, and Moody's expectations for more than $2 billion in free cash flow in 2023. If the company continues to execute toward its growth and profitability targets, and regulatory and competitive conditions remain stable, Moody's expects Uber's free cash flow to increase to more than $3.5 billion in 2024. Uber benefits from the secular growth in demand for app-based transportation services across its global footprint. Its credit profile also reflects the substantial operating scale of its online commerce platform (Moody's expects approximately $135 billion of GB in 2023); high business and geographic revenue diversity; and, its leading category positions in several key ridesharing and food delivery markets globally. Uber's credit profile is additionally supported by its $5.2 billion of minority equity interests in multiple online transportation businesses.

At the same time, Uber faces intense competition in all of its service lines. Its businesses are vulnerable to swings in profitability due to the low switching costs for independent drivers as well as consumers, and from aggressive competitors when they target market share gains. Uber's credit profile is constrained by its high regulatory and litigation risks. The company had $1.6 billion of aggregate liabilities at year-end 2022 (down from $2.2 billion a year ago) related to legal and regulatory matters and certain non-income tax disputes. However, Moody's believes that Uber's strengthening financial profile, its improving relations with regulators globally, and demonstrated ability to grow profitability after adapting its businesses to regulatory requirements in multiple jurisdictions reflect the company's ability to manage regulatory risks. The resolution of the UK tax disputes and arbitration claims by more than 150,000 drivers in the US has removed an overhang on its credit profile. Moody's believes that Uber's operating scale, business diversity and strong liquidity provide good cushion against uncertainties from the core issue of classification of drivers in its businesses in various jurisdictions.

Moody's expects Uber's financial policies to evolve as it generates substantial free cash flow. Uber's strong prospective free cash flow and the increasing float of its common stock as a result of its large stock-based compensation expense ($1.9 billion 4Q '22 annualized) increase the risk that the company could initiate share repurchases in the intermediate term to offset the growth in outstanding shares. The Ba3 CFR and the positive outlook incorporate Moody's expectation that Uber's EBITDA growth will lead to sustained deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months and the company will balance its capital allocation between debt investors, acquisitions and shareholder returns.

Moody's rates Uber's senior secured term loans Ba2, or one notch higher than the CFR, which reflects a security interest in certain of Uber's intellectual property and the pledge of 64% of stock from Uber Singapore Technology Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Uber, under which Uber's minority equity interests in Yandex and Didi are held.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Uber's very good liquidity primarily comprising $4.3 billion of unrestricted cash and more than $2 billion of free cash flow in 2023. Uber has access to about $2 billion of funds under its $2.3 billion of revolving credit facility (not rated by Moody's). In addition, Uber holds minority equity interests in multiple on-demand transportation businesses globally that have substantial value.

ESG considerations have a moderate negative (CIS-3) impact on Uber's credit profile, reflecting the company's moderately negative exposure to social, environmental and governance factors.

Uber's credit profile benefits from growing consumer adoption of on-demand apps for transportation services. Uber's transportation platforms also provide millions of independent drivers with the opportunity to supplement incomes. But these positive societal and demographic trends are more than offset by the high social risks from regulatory uncertainties in the long-term, litigation risks, and potential for reputation harm from Uber's reliance on independent contractors in the majority of its businesses. Uber's classification of drivers as independent contractors and/or whether statutory pay, benefits and taxes apply in such relationships continues to be challenged in several jurisdictions.

Environmental considerations have moderately negative risks for Uber. The company's on-demand transportation platforms facilitate a large number of Mobility and Delivery trips, and a growing number of freight shipments, primarily through fossil-fuel powered vehicles that are owned by third parties. The company has committed to zero emissions in its Mobility business by 2030 in the US and Europe, and in the remaining regions by 2040. As regulatory policies increasingly target carbon reduction goals, there is potential for negative credit impact in the long-term from higher costs to the company for providing its transportation services, increase in investments, or reduced supply of vehicles and drivers.

Governance considerations reflect Uber's use of debt to partially fund operating losses and acquisitions in prior periods. The risks are tempered by Uber's very good liquidity and management's track record of substantially improving profitability over the last 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects that Uber's EBITDA increases will support further strengthening of its credit profile and lead to deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Uber's ratings if the company maintains good organic revenue growth, it remains on a path toward generating $3.5 billion of free cash flow, and Moody's expects the company to maintain balanced financial policies that will lead to sustained deleveraging. In addition, a rating upgrade will also be influenced by Moody's assessment of Uber's financial strength relative to its legal and regulatory risks.

Moody's could downgrade Uber's ratings if competitive challenges, shareholder-friendly financial policies, elevated regulatory risks or adverse outcome from legal proceedings erode Uber's liquidity and Moody's expects that Uber is unlikely to sustain free cash flow of 10% of total debt (Moody's adjusted).

Uber Technologies, Inc., through its proprietary technology applications facilitates transportation services by connecting consumers with drivers in its Mobility and Delivery segments, and shippers with carriers in its Freight segment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

