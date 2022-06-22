Moody's upgrades Ulster Bank Ireland's long-term deposit and issuer ratings to A1 with stable outlook

Ratings and assessments are now aligned to those of NatWest Bank

London, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the long-term deposit ratings and issuer rating of Ulster Bank Ireland DAC (UBI DAC) to A1 with stable outlook from A3 ratings under review, and Baa1 ratings under review, respectively. All the ratings and assessments of UBI DAC are now aligned to those of sister companies National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest Bank, A1 stable, a3) and The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS, A1 stable, a3), which were affirmed today.

Today's action on UBI DAC concludes the review initiated on 14 July 2021.

A list of affected credit ratings is available at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that the analysis of NatWest Bank is now primarily based on the rating agency's forward-looking view of the consolidated financials of NatWest Holdings Limited, which fully owns NatWest Bank, RBS and UBI DAC, while the ratings and assessments of RBS and UBI DAC are aligned to those of NatWest Bank, considering them as highly integrated entities under Moody's methodological framework.

The a3 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of RBS and UBI DAC are aligned to that of NatWest Bank; Moody's approach reflects the progressive but rapid reduction of UBI DAC's balance sheet, the contingent liquidity agreement between NatWest Bank and UBI DAC, the high operational integration between NatWest Bank and RBS, and the intragroup capital and liquidity support mechanisms between NatWest Bank and RBS.

Moody's expects that, in case of failure, NatWest Bank, RBS and UBI DAC will be resolved and potentially supported by the UK government as a single unit. For this reason, Moody's Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis takes into account the consolidated financials of NatWest Holdings Limited for NatWest Bank, RBS and UBI DAC, and the rating agency's government support assumptions are the same for the three entities.

The affirmation of the A1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings of NatWest Bank reflects NatWest Holdings Limited's good capital and stable retail funding, very low and low loss given failure respectively under Moody's LGF analysis, and the rating agency's assessment of a moderate probability of support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 stable).

The affirmation of the A1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings of RBS reflects the high operational integration with NatWest Bank.

The upgrade of UBI DAC's long-term deposit and issuer ratings to levels in line with NatWest Bank's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's balance sheet will materially shrink in the next 12-18 months, in line with UBI DAC's announced intention to exit the Irish market and the related actions it plans to take in relation to the bank's loan book and deposits. During the phased withdrawal, Moody's expects strong support for UBI DAC coming from its sister companies NatWest Bank and RBS; Moody's expectations are also supported by the increase of UBI DAC's contingent liquidity agreement with NatWest Bank to EUR9.5 billion from EUR1 billion in February 2022[1].

In February 2021, UBI DAC's ultimate parent NatWest Group plc (NatWest Group, Baa1 positive, baa1) announced its intention to begin a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland. Since then, the group has stopped new activities in Ireland and has reached binding agreements to sell around 90%[2] of UBI DAC's loans to customers to other banks operating in the country. Moody's expects the majority of the agreed transactions to close by Q2 2023, pending regulatory approvals where still needed.

In April 2022, UBI DAC started to require its depositors to move their accounts to other banks within six months of the communication. Moody's expects UBI DAC's stock of customer deposit to materially drop in the next 12-18 months.

The remainder of UBI DAC's balance sheet is largely composed of liquid assets and intragroup assets and liabilities, while the entire equity of UBI DAC is indirectly owned by NatWest Group.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on the A1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings of NatWest Bank, RBS and UBI DAC is stable. The outlook reflects Moody's expectation that asset quality, despite some downside risks, and liquidity will remain stable at a relatively good level in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The A1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings of NatWest Bank, RBS and UBI DAC could be upgraded if there is a significant increase in the stock of more junior bail-in-able liabilities. The long-term deposit ratings could also be upgraded if the standalone Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) are upgraded. The a3 BCAs could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement in asset quality and profitability, provided that capital remains stable and the UK's macroeconomic environment continues to recover.

The A1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings of NatWest Bank, RBS and UBI DAC could be downgraded if there is a significant decline in the stock of bail-in-able liabilities. The issuer ratings could also be downgraded if the BCAs are downgraded. The a3 BCAs could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in the operating conditions in the UK, a spike in problem loans, a reduction in capital or liquidity, or if profitability fails to improve.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: National Westminster Bank Plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed Baa3(hyb)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Aa3 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A1 from A3, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Aa3(cr) from A2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to A1 from Baa1, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Short-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to a3 from ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to a3 from baa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

