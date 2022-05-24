info

Rating Action:

Moody’s upgrades UnipolSai’s IFS rating to Baa2 with a stable outlook

24 May 2022
﻿

Frankfurt am Main , May 24, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the Insurance Financial Strength Rating ("IFSR") of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai"), the main operating entity of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol Gruppo"), to Baa2 from Baa3 and Unipol Gruppo's long-term issuer rating to Ba1 from Ba2. At the same time Moody's upgraded all other outstanding debt ratings for both UnipolSai and Unipol Gruppo by one notch. The rating on UnipolSai's restricted Tier 1 notes has been upgraded to Ba2(hyb) from B1(hyb). The outlooks for all entities remain stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of UnipolSai's IFSR to Baa2 from Baa3 reflects the Group's improving and more resilient credit profile which has increased its resilience to a potential sovereign stress scenario.

Over recent years, Unipol Gruppo has simplified its group structure, including the disposal of its banking operations, allowing management to focus on its core insurance operations.

In terms of its business profile, Unipol Gruppo benefits from a strong market position and strong distribution via its tied agent network. The Group has also recently strengthened its access to the important bancassurance distribution channel, which will support further growth over 2022-2024 and beyond. In terms of the product risk, Unipol Gruppo has reduced life insurance risk by meaningfully shifting its book to more capital-efficient products with no or lower guaranteed rates; as a result the average guaranteed rate has decreased to 0.96% at the end of Q1 2022 from 1.63% at year-end 2016.

Further, the Group has strengthened its financial profile. The Group's profitability has improved meaningfully, thanks mainly to improving non-life earnings, relatively stable life earnings and lower distorting effects from the Group's stakes in banking operations. The new strategic plan for 2022-2024 sets ambitious earnings targets, particularly in terms of non-life underwriting results, where the Group intends to reduce the combined ratios to 93.9% (from 95.3% in 2021) and 85.9% (88.9%) in motor and non-motor business respectively. The Group's Solvency position has also improved, as reflected in the strong consolidated Group Solvency on the level of Unipol Gruppo (Q1 2022: 209%) and UnipolSai's consolidated Solvency II ratio (278%). The Group's Solvency is also less sensitive to negative market movements, in particular the impact of a widening in credit spreads on Italian sovereign bonds has reduced significantly. This is thanks to Unipol Gruppo having taken steps to reduce its exposure to Italian assets, including to Italian sovereign bonds, which stood at 2.4x of shareholders' equity at year-end 2021, down from 4.5x at year-end 2016.

As a result, Moody's believes Unipol Gruppo's resilience to stress scenarios, including domestic sovereign credit stress, has improved markedly. Nonetheless, there remain strong linkages between the Group's ratings and the Italian sovereign rating given Unipol Gruppo's concentration on its domestic market.

The upgrade of the rating on UnipolSai's restricted Tier 1 Notes reflects both the upgrade of UnipolSai's IFSR and Moody's expectation that the Group will operate with higher Solvency II ratios than previously expected. As part of its strategic plan for 2022-2024, the Group has increased its target range for the consolidated Group Solvency to 150-180%. Based on this, the Group's recent Solvency track record, and reduced sensitivities to negative market movements, Moody's expects that Unipol Gruppo will maintain its Group Solvency II ratio above mid-point of its newly defined target range of 150-180% on a sustainable basis.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings of UnipolSai and Unipol Gruppo is in line with the sovereign rating of Italy (Baa3, stable), which continues to constrain the ratings of Unipol Gruppo. Any movement in Italy's sovereign rating would likely lead to a corresponding movement in UnipolSai's and Unipol Gruppo's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An improvement in Italy's credit quality, as evidenced by an upgrade of its sovereign rating could result in an upgrade of UnipolSai's and Unipol Gruppo's ratings. Conversely, a deterioration in the credit quality of Italy, as evidenced by a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating, would likely result in a downgrade of the ratings. Downward pressure could also result from a significant weakening of the group's market position, materially and sustained lower earnings, in particular if this should be driven by lower property and casualty (P&C) underwriting performance, and lower capital adequacy.

As far as the restricted tier 1 notes are concerned, any change in UnipolSai's IFSR would likely result in a corresponding movement of the notes' rating. In addition, a sustained weakening of Unipol Gruppo's Group Solvency II ratio to levels below 160% would likely result in a downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

.. Upgrades:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba2(hyb) from Ba3(hyb)

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Ba2(hyb) from B1(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74857 and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at le at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74858 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Badorff
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main
Germany
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

