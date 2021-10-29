Moody's upgrades Unisys' CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Unisys Corporation's ("Unisys") Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD
from B2-PD, and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating
to SGL-1 from SGL-2. Concurrently, Moody's
upgraded the debt rating on the existing 6.875% $485
million notes due 2027 (2027 Notes) to B1 from B2. The outlook
is stable.
The upgrade reflects Unisys' good liquidity profile and improving
financial flexibility. The company has removed over $1.2
billion of pension liabilities from its balance sheet since 2020 and is
no longer required to make future cash contributions to its US pension
plan (however, changes in actuarial assumptions, pension asset
performance, or regulatory changes could trigger future cash contribution
requirements). Moody's expects that Unisys will use excess
cash flow for bolt-on acquisitions to bolster its service offerings,
primarily in the digital workspace services (DWS) segment, to accelerate
revenue growth over the next 12-18 months. Moody's
expectation for low-to-mid- single digit revenue
growth combined with Unisys' improved cost structure will result
in adjusted EBITDA margins to exceed 19% through 2022, an
improvement of approximately 300bps from FY 2020's 16.5%.
The competitive landscape within the DWS industry is expected to remain
in-flux from customers transitioning away from legacy digital workspace
services geared towards cost containment to solutions focusing on end
user productivity and experience. The adoption rate of user experience
solutions was accelerated by COVID and is expected to persist as employees
continue to work-from-home. Additionally, large
incumbents in the legacy DWS solutions space appear to be repositioning
themselves into more attractive cloud and cloud-adjacent markets.
Unisys' newfound financial flexibility will allow the company to
acquire new end user productivity solutions while partially offsetting
the high execution risks of consolidating underperforming or underappreciated
legacy end user solutions assets.
Unisys' future free cash flow (FCF) combined with a high current
cash balance of roughly $600 million (as of June 2021) should provide
for up to $200 million per annum to be used for M&A activity
without compromising the company's liquidity profile. Annual
FCF (excluding roughly $35 million international pension contributions
from cash flow) is expected to approach $100 million, or
roughly 6% of total Moody's adjusted debt (inclusive of $1.2
billion of pension liabilities as debt) over the next 12-18 months.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Unisys Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured Global Notes, Upgraded
to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Unisys Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 CFR reflects Unisys' moderately high LTM Q2 2021 debt/EBITDA
of 4.6x, small scale relative to larger competitors,
and the challenges of operating within the highly competitive information
technology (IT) services industry. Evolving technologies and customer
requirements require continued investment in solutions that can materially
influence the profitability of a contract over time. Unisys competes
against much larger organizations, such as Accenture and IBM's
Kyndryl, and from foreign, low-cost providers like
Infosys and Tata Consulting Services. The Company's $1.2
billion pension deficit liability continues to constrain the rating and
will impede meaningful deleveraging unless reduced. The US pension
plan is not expected to require future cash contributions; however,
changes in actuarial assumptions, pension asset performance,
or regulatory changes could trigger future cash contribution requirements.
Unisys' credit profile benefits from a degree of revenue predictability
due to the large base of recurring services revenue (60% of LTM
Q2 2021 total revenues) based on contracts of three years or more.
The diverse end markets that Unisys serve (Commercial, Financial
Institutions, and Public Sector) contributes to revenue stability
given the differing demand drivers of each of these separate end markets.
The stream of high margin, although highly volatile, software
license revenues from its Enterprise Computing Solutions segment significantly
improves Unisys's profit margin and cash flow during periods of increased
scheduled software license renewals.
Moody's expects Unisys' adjusted free cash flow (which is calculated
before pension payments) will exceed required international pension payments
over the near term and support inorganic revenue growth initiatives.
The company has removed roughly $80 million of annual costs and
capital expenditure spending from its cost structure since divesting the
US Federal in March 2020 and is better positioned to compete for larger,
more capital intensive contracts and improve its service portfolio through
internal investments and acquisition.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Unisys to maintain
its very good liquidity profile while improving its solutions offering
through increased investment and M&A. Moody's projects
debt/EBITDA will decline towards 4.4x (assuming pension liabilities
remain $1.2 billion) while FCF/debt approaches 6%
over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Unisys achieves organic revenue growth
in the high-single digit percentage range, sustains FCF/debt
above 10%, takes steps required to bring the US and international
pension plans to fully-funded status, and maintains a conservative
financial policy.
The ratings could be downgraded if Unisys is unable to grow revenue organically,
or if profitability or cash flow generation weakens such that FCF/debt
declines below 5% on a more than temporary basis.
The SGL-1 rating reflects Unisys' very good liquidity, underpinned
by its high cash balance of approximately $600 million as of June
2021 and the expectation for FCF generation to approach $100 million
over the next 12-18 months. External liquidity is supported
by a $145 million asset-based revolver due 2025, which
is secured by accounts receivable. Moody's expects that Unisys
will remain in compliance with the financial covenant on the ABL over
the next year. Fixed international pension contribution payments
are limited to roughly $35 million per year and annual interest
expense is approximately $35-40 million. Moody's
expects excess FCF will be used in conjunction with existing cash on hand
to fund acquisitions. Moody's projects the company will be
able to retain a cash balance in excess of $400 million while spending
up to $200 million annually on M&A.
The 2027 Notes are rated B1, in line with the CFR. The 2027
Notes benefit from upstream guarantees from certain domestic subsidiaries
and the cushion of unsecured liabilities. However, the 2027
Notes are effectively subordinated to the ABL revolver collateral,
which is comprised of eligible accounts receivable, and are structurally
subordinated to the foreign pensions, which reside at non-guarantor
legal entities. Additionally, the 2027 Notes' indenture
permits the issuance of first lien debt with priority in the collateral
waterfall. The current B1 debt instrument rating could be downgraded
should Unisys issue a new tranche of first lien debt.
Unisys faces moderately high social risks stemming from the data security
of its clients. Moody's considers Unisys' governance risk to be
highly negative due to its large unfunded pension obligation and the expectation
for elevated acquisitions over the next 12-18 months. Unisys's
environmental risk exposure is neutral-to-low, since
the company is not a direct source of pollution and does not have any
unusual exposure to environmental hazards.
Unisys Corporation, based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania,
provides information technology (IT) services and enterprise server hardware
worldwide. The company's service offerings include digital
workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise
computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity
solutions. Unisys competes against similar-sized peers as
well as much larger IT services and hardware vendors including IBM's
Kyndryl, Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and
a number of services providers located in India, including Infosys
and Tata Consultancy Services. Revenue for the twelve months ending
June 2021 was approximately $2.1 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
