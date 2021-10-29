Moody's upgrades Unisys' CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Unisys Corporation's ("Unisys") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the debt rating on the existing 6.875% $485 million notes due 2027 (2027 Notes) to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Unisys' good liquidity profile and improving financial flexibility. The company has removed over $1.2 billion of pension liabilities from its balance sheet since 2020 and is no longer required to make future cash contributions to its US pension plan (however, changes in actuarial assumptions, pension asset performance, or regulatory changes could trigger future cash contribution requirements). Moody's expects that Unisys will use excess cash flow for bolt-on acquisitions to bolster its service offerings, primarily in the digital workspace services (DWS) segment, to accelerate revenue growth over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expectation for low-to-mid- single digit revenue growth combined with Unisys' improved cost structure will result in adjusted EBITDA margins to exceed 19% through 2022, an improvement of approximately 300bps from FY 2020's 16.5%.

The competitive landscape within the DWS industry is expected to remain in-flux from customers transitioning away from legacy digital workspace services geared towards cost containment to solutions focusing on end user productivity and experience. The adoption rate of user experience solutions was accelerated by COVID and is expected to persist as employees continue to work-from-home. Additionally, large incumbents in the legacy DWS solutions space appear to be repositioning themselves into more attractive cloud and cloud-adjacent markets. Unisys' newfound financial flexibility will allow the company to acquire new end user productivity solutions while partially offsetting the high execution risks of consolidating underperforming or underappreciated legacy end user solutions assets.

Unisys' future free cash flow (FCF) combined with a high current cash balance of roughly $600 million (as of June 2021) should provide for up to $200 million per annum to be used for M&A activity without compromising the company's liquidity profile. Annual FCF (excluding roughly $35 million international pension contributions from cash flow) is expected to approach $100 million, or roughly 6% of total Moody's adjusted debt (inclusive of $1.2 billion of pension liabilities as debt) over the next 12-18 months.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Unisys Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Unisys' moderately high LTM Q2 2021 debt/EBITDA of 4.6x, small scale relative to larger competitors, and the challenges of operating within the highly competitive information technology (IT) services industry. Evolving technologies and customer requirements require continued investment in solutions that can materially influence the profitability of a contract over time. Unisys competes against much larger organizations, such as Accenture and IBM's Kyndryl, and from foreign, low-cost providers like Infosys and Tata Consulting Services. The Company's $1.2 billion pension deficit liability continues to constrain the rating and will impede meaningful deleveraging unless reduced. The US pension plan is not expected to require future cash contributions; however, changes in actuarial assumptions, pension asset performance, or regulatory changes could trigger future cash contribution requirements.

Unisys' credit profile benefits from a degree of revenue predictability due to the large base of recurring services revenue (60% of LTM Q2 2021 total revenues) based on contracts of three years or more. The diverse end markets that Unisys serve (Commercial, Financial Institutions, and Public Sector) contributes to revenue stability given the differing demand drivers of each of these separate end markets. The stream of high margin, although highly volatile, software license revenues from its Enterprise Computing Solutions segment significantly improves Unisys's profit margin and cash flow during periods of increased scheduled software license renewals.

Moody's expects Unisys' adjusted free cash flow (which is calculated before pension payments) will exceed required international pension payments over the near term and support inorganic revenue growth initiatives. The company has removed roughly $80 million of annual costs and capital expenditure spending from its cost structure since divesting the US Federal in March 2020 and is better positioned to compete for larger, more capital intensive contracts and improve its service portfolio through internal investments and acquisition.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Unisys to maintain its very good liquidity profile while improving its solutions offering through increased investment and M&A. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA will decline towards 4.4x (assuming pension liabilities remain $1.2 billion) while FCF/debt approaches 6% over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Unisys achieves organic revenue growth in the high-single digit percentage range, sustains FCF/debt above 10%, takes steps required to bring the US and international pension plans to fully-funded status, and maintains a conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if Unisys is unable to grow revenue organically, or if profitability or cash flow generation weakens such that FCF/debt declines below 5% on a more than temporary basis.

The SGL-1 rating reflects Unisys' very good liquidity, underpinned by its high cash balance of approximately $600 million as of June 2021 and the expectation for FCF generation to approach $100 million over the next 12-18 months. External liquidity is supported by a $145 million asset-based revolver due 2025, which is secured by accounts receivable. Moody's expects that Unisys will remain in compliance with the financial covenant on the ABL over the next year. Fixed international pension contribution payments are limited to roughly $35 million per year and annual interest expense is approximately $35-40 million. Moody's expects excess FCF will be used in conjunction with existing cash on hand to fund acquisitions. Moody's projects the company will be able to retain a cash balance in excess of $400 million while spending up to $200 million annually on M&A.

The 2027 Notes are rated B1, in line with the CFR. The 2027 Notes benefit from upstream guarantees from certain domestic subsidiaries and the cushion of unsecured liabilities. However, the 2027 Notes are effectively subordinated to the ABL revolver collateral, which is comprised of eligible accounts receivable, and are structurally subordinated to the foreign pensions, which reside at non-guarantor legal entities. Additionally, the 2027 Notes' indenture permits the issuance of first lien debt with priority in the collateral waterfall. The current B1 debt instrument rating could be downgraded should Unisys issue a new tranche of first lien debt.

Unisys faces moderately high social risks stemming from the data security of its clients. Moody's considers Unisys' governance risk to be highly negative due to its large unfunded pension obligation and the expectation for elevated acquisitions over the next 12-18 months. Unisys's environmental risk exposure is neutral-to-low, since the company is not a direct source of pollution and does not have any unusual exposure to environmental hazards.

Unisys Corporation, based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, provides information technology (IT) services and enterprise server hardware worldwide. The company's service offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. Unisys competes against similar-sized peers as well as much larger IT services and hardware vendors including IBM's Kyndryl, Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and a number of services providers located in India, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. Revenue for the twelve months ending June 2021 was approximately $2.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at

http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

