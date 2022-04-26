Moody's upgrades United PF's CFR to B3; Outlook Stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded United PF Holdings, LLC's ("United PF") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings for the company's first lien senior secured credit facilities (revolver and term loan) to B2 from B3, and upgraded the rating for its second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

The CFR upgrade to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance including membership trends will continue to recover in 2022 as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic subsides. At year-end 2021, the total active dues paying member count is trending at a high 90% of the pre-coronavirus level, and in the low 90% of the pre-coronavirus range for mature clubs (opened in 2018 and prior), which shows the resiliency of Planet Fitness' high-value low-price point concept during the pandemic. United PF's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage was in the mid 9x for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Moody's expects leverage will decline to below 8x over the next 12 to 18 months because of the continued projected revenue and EBITDA recovery. Moody's also expects United PF to maintain adequate liquidity over the next year with an approximate $81 million cash balance at calendar year end 2021 and access to an undrawn $40 million revolver due 2024 ($38 million net of letters of credit). Due to an increase in planned growth capex in FY22 for 18 new club openings, Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in the range of $30 million for FY22. However, this will be funded with its ample cash and Moody's expects the company will end 2022 with about $40 to $50 million cash (after mandatory amortization for first lien term loan) and an undrawn revolver.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: United PF Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Existing Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facilities (revolver and term loans), upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

…. Existing Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, upgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: United PF Holdings, LLC

.... Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

United PF's B3 CFR broadly reflects its very high leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt/EBITDA in the mid 9x for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline below 8x over the next 12 to 18 months because of a continued membership and earnings recovery at existing clubs and earnings growth from newly opened clubs. The rating is also constrained by the company's small scale in terms of revenue as well as the high business risk of the fragmented and competitive fitness club industry given its low barriers to entry, exposure to cyclical shifts in discretionary consumer spending, and high attrition rates. In addition, the rating reflects the event and financial policy risk due to private equity ownership. United PF's capital spending is high and restricts free cash flow to meet the new club opening and equipment purchase obligations under its agreements with Planet Fitness. However, the ratings are supported by the company's franchise relationship with Planet Fitness, which has a well-recognized national brand name. United PF is the largest franchise operator within the Planet Fitness system. The rating also benefits from longer term favorable demographic trends such as the increased focus on health and fitness. Given the company is a budget operator, Moody's believes its business would fare better during a recession than higher-priced facilities given its low price point as well as people trading down from more expensive gyms.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Fitness clubs have sensitive customer data including information related to health, workout schedules, and credit cards. Protecting data security is thus important to attracting and retaining customers and increases operating costs. Rising labor costs are credit negative issue that could raise operating costs and weaken service levels by limiting club staffing. Demographic and societal trends toward health and wellness are positive social factors supporting demand growth, but growing competition from technology-oriented workouts is likely to weaken membership for facilities-based fitness providers unless they invest to broaden their service offerings.

Governance concerns reflect private equity ownership. Given this, Moody's expects an aggressive financial and acquisition strategy that tends to favor shareholders. United PF's board of directors consists of the management team and representatives from its sponsor. Financial disclosures are also more limited than for public companies.

Moody's views environmental risks as low, but the company must meet environmental regulations when locating and constructing new clubs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to below 8x over the next 12 to 18 months because memberships and earnings continue to recover. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next year including an approximate $81 million cash balance at year end 2021, access to an undrawn $40 million revolver and no meaningful maturities until the revolver expires in 2024. The existing liquidity should help fund the negative free cash flow expected for FY22 due to planned growth capex and Moody's expects the company will end 2022 with about $40 million to $50 million of cash.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained comparable club revenue growth while executing on its growth strategy, along with consistent positive free cash flow generation. An upgrade would also require operating performance and financial policies that support debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x with at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance does not improve as expected, there is renewed decline in membership levels, or rising labor or other operating costs weaken the EBITDA margin. A downgrade could also occur if liquidity deteriorates or the company is unable to reduce and sustain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 8x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, United PF is the US's largest Planet Fitness franchisee. As of December 31, 2021, United PF owns and operates 175 Planet Fitness clubs serving about 1.05 million members in 14 different states. FY2021 actual revenue was about $242 million. The company was acquired for $1.2 billion by American Securities LLC in December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna O'Brien

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

