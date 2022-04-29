Moody's upgrades University of Colorado Hospital Authority's revenue bonds to Aa2; outlook has been revised to stable

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded University of Colorado Hospital Authority's revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa3, the long-term variable rate demand bond ratings to Aa2 from Aa3, and affirmed the short-term variable rate demand bond ratings at VMIG 1. Total debt outstanding, including unrated debt, is $1.4 billion. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive at the new rating level.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of University of Colorado Hospital Authority's bonds (UCHA) is based on the credit profile of University of Colorado Health (UCHealth), which was formed in 2012 pursuant to a joint operating agreement between UCHA and Poudre Valley Health Care (PVHC), and which is responsible for overseeing the operations of UCHA and PVHC. The obligated group consists of UCH, UCHA, PVHC, all 12 hospitals in the system, and other certain component units.

The upgrade to Aa2 reflects UCHealth's excellent credit profile, consisting of: a reputation for clinical excellence and very high acuity offerings, particularly at the flagship academic medical center (which is the only AMC in the state); a growing and extensive footprint throughout the state consisting of 12 hospitals and multiple outpatient sites; a large and diverse revenue base; good integration with the University of Colorado's (Aa1 stable) School of Medicine; and extensive physician relationships. It is our expectation that UCHealth's exceptional liquidity and debt measures will remain strong, and that operations will remain at levels sufficient to support UCHealth's ambitious capital plan and provide strong coverage of UCHealth's debt service obligations. UCHealth's main challenges include: high levels of capital spending, including a new tower at the flagship campus; a high rate of organizational growth which may challenge system resources; material competition in most markets; certain operational headwinds which are weakening operating margins; and weaker performance at certain newer facilities during their initial phase.

The VMIG 1 short term underlying rating on debt supported by UCHealth's self-liquidity is a function of UCHealth's ample liquidity coverage, and the presence of appropriate procedures in support of the administrative aspects of the program.

The VMIG 1 short term enhanced rating on debt supported by standby bond purchase agreements reflects the agreements with - and the credit quality of - the corresponding banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that liquidity and debt measures will remain strong, and that operating performance will remain at levels sufficient to support capital spending and provide very strong coverage of debt service obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued enterprise expansion and further geographic diversification

- Maintenance of operating performance at strong levels; improvement of payer mix- Maintenance of exceptional liquidity and debt measures- Short Term Self Liquidity: not applicable- Short Term SBPA: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in operating performance to levels insufficient to provide strong coverage of debt service obligations

- A significant increase in debt to levels not consistent with the rating category - Acquisition that is materially dilutive- Short Term Self Liquidity: decline in coverage levels or in organization's ability to manage the program- Short Term SBPA: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group, which includes UCHA, PVHS, and most operating entities. Bonds are also supported by a pledge of revenues from Memorial Hospital Colorado Springs. Neither the State of Colorado nor the University of Colorado are obligated on the bonds.

PROFILE

The University of Colorado Health (UCHealth) is a nonprofit health system formed in 2012 by Poudre Valley Health System (PVHS, a nonprofit integrated delivery system formally headquartered in Fort Collins) and the University of Colorado Health Authority (UCHA, which is a political subdivision of the State of Colorado (Aa1 issuer rating) and serves as the teaching hospital for University of Colorado (Aa1 stable)). Shortly after formation, UCHealth entered into a long-term lease with the City of Colorado Springs to operate Memorial Health System. Subsequently, UCHealth built and acquired other various hospitals throughout the state of Colorado, and currently operates a total of 12 hospitals, predominately in the front range region. Altogether, UCHealth staffs over 1,900 beds, maintains over 150 outpatient care sites, and employs over 650 physicians.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

