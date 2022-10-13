Moody's upgrades University of Connecticut's (CT) special obligation revenue bonds to Aa3 and affirms Aa3 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to University of Connecticut (UCONN), CT's proposed $50 million of Special Obligation Student Fee Revenue Bonds, 2022 Refunding Series A. Moody's has concurrently upgraded the university's outstanding student fee revenue bonds to Aa3 from A1, and affirmed its Aa3 issuer rating. The outlook remains stable. The university had total outstanding debt of about $1.9 billion in fiscal 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of UCONN's special obligation student fee revenue bonds to Aa3 from A1 is largely driven by the material strengthening in pledged revenue coverage of debt service. Favorable student demand will contribute to the maintenance of coverage levels at around 6x. The upgrade is also supported by the demonstrated evidence during the pandemic of active management of university finances to ensure the maintenance of strong capacity to cover obligations during periods of significant operational disruption. Further, while the pledged revenues under the indenture constitute a moderate share of the university's total revenue base, the board has the capacity to broaden the pledge. The university also maintains an internally restricted pool of funds, which when combined with repair and replacement funds, could alone cover annual debt service on special obligation bonds by about 2x.

The affirmation of UCONN's Aa3 issuer rating is supported by its excellent brand and strategic positioning, strong state financial support, and substantial wealth and scale. It maintains a regionally important role as a flagship land-grant university with favorable student demand, growing research activity, and comprehensive academic programming. Credit quality is aided by its strong ties to the State of Connecticut, which provides generous operating support and fully covers the debt service on about 86% of the university's debt obligations. Strong financial management and significant economies of scale will support a return to balanced operations following a moderate pandemic-driven deficit in fiscal 2021. Credit challenges include the very high adjusted and direct leverage, modest liquidity, and moderate financial reserve coverage of expenses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued favorable student demand, strong state financial support, and a return to balanced operations. It also reflects Moody's expectations of continued active management of pledged revenue to provide robust coverage of special obligation bond debt service at around 6x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of state's credit profile, along with an ongoing commitment to providing strong financial support to the university for operations and general obligation debt service

- Substantial growth in financial reserves providing for materially stronger coverage of both adjusted debt and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in state credit quality or sustained reductions in state financial support

- Material softening in coverage of pledged revenue relative to special obligation debt service - Meaningful erosion in the liquidity profile or downturn in operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The special obligation student fee revenue bonds are payable from a lien on pledged revenues, which include certain mandatory student fees and net revenues of the student housing, dining and parking facilities. Pledged revenue totaled $216 million in fiscal 2022, or about 15% of Moody's adjusted operating revenue. The university projects total pledged revenue of $244 million in fiscal 2023. Total revenue net of auxiliary expenses covered debt service on the student fee revenue bonds by 7.6x in fiscal 2022. The university is projecting coverage to remain around 6x for the foreseeable future. The university's board has the ability to broaden the pledge if needed to ensure maintenance of sufficient debt service coverage.

UCONN's general obligation bonds are secured by both the full faith and credit of the university as well as a lien on the state's debt service commitment as part of the UCONN 2000 Infrastructure Improvement Program. Under the master indenture, the state commits to annually appropriate sufficient funds from its general fund to fully cover debt service payments on bonds issued under this program. Payments by the state for debt service are deposited directly to the bond trustee on behalf of UCONN. The rating on the UCONN 2000 general obligation bonds is based on the state's Aa3 long-term senior general obligation rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed 2022 Refunding Series A bonds will be used to refund, for economic savings, the outstanding 2012 Refunding Series A bonds. With the refunding, there will be no extension to the original final maturity of the bonds. The 2022 Refunding Series A bonds have an expected final maturity in 2029.

PROFILE

University of Connecticut, established in 1881, is Connecticut's flagship research and land grant university with a total headcount enrollment of about 32,000 students. UCONN has its main campus in Storrs, four undergraduate regional campuses, the School of Law in Hartford, and the medical and dental schools at University of Connecticut Health Center's Farmington campus outside of Hartford. UCONN Health (UCHC) is a state-owned academic health center and organizational unit of the university with $1.5 billion of operating revenue. UCHC's financials are not consolidated within UCONN's audit and patient care revenue is not pledged to bondholders.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

