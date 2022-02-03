Moody's upgrades University of Miami's (FL) ratings to A2 from A3; outlook stable

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the University of Miami, FL's issuer rating and revenue bond ratings to A2 from A3. Revenue bonds include those issued through the Miami-Dade County Educational Facilities Authority, FL. The university had $1.4 billion of debt at fiscal year end 2021 (ending May 31). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A2 from A3 incorporates the marked gains in patient care revenue and net student charges supporting improved operating performance and liquidity. Management credibility and track record, under our ESG classification, is a key driver of the action including sustained traction under an intentional patient care revenue growth strategy combined with operating discipline. Operating discipline and very good financial policy will support sound debt service coverage and gradual growth in unrestricted liquidity even as the university undertakes substantial facility investments. The university's expanding national reputation, favorable donor support prospects, and increasing total cash and investments which reached $2.7 billion in fiscal 2021 also bolster credit quality. These credit strengths are tempered by growing patient care revenue exposure in a highly competitive market and still relatively weak unrestricted liquidity. Future borrowing plans and liabilities associated with a defined benefit pension plan also weigh on credit quality.

The upgrade of the revenue bond rating incorporates the upgrade of the issuer rating and the general obligation nature of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the university's operating discipline and revenue growth will support EBIDA margins above 10% and gradual improvement in unrestricted liquidity. The outlook is predicated on maintaining core revenue strengths in student and patient care revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial increase in unrestricted liquidity with total cash and investments to operating expenses moving in line with peers

-Sustained growth in donor support and manageable reliance on incremental debt to fund capital expenditure

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in operating performance including operating performance of healthcare enterprise

-Reduction in unrestricted liquidity

-Weakened market position in healthcare operations

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the university.

PROFILE

The University of Miami is a private comprehensive research university located in South Florida. In fall 2021, the university had over 18,000 full-time equivalent students. In fiscal 2021 the university generated nearly $4.1 billion of operating revenue. The university has significant healthcare exposure through the ownership of three hospitals and a large faculty practice plan.

