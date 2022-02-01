Moody's upgrades Univision's CFR to B1; positive outlook

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Univision Communications, Inc.'s ("Univision") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD and the rating on the company's senior secured facilities and senior secured notes to B1 from B2. Moody's also affirmed the B1 rating on the company's $1,050 million term loan B and the $1,050 senior secured notes due 2029 previously held in an escrow account. The outlook is positive.

Today's rating actions follow the completion of Univison's acquisition of Grupo Telvisa, S.A.B's (Televisa, Baa2 stable) content business and concludes the ratings review that was initiated in April 2021 at the time of the announcement of the acquisition.

The upgrade reflects the enhanced scale of the combined group as well as its more prudent financial policy, as evidenced in its post-transaction financial metrics, in particular, leverage which is expected to be around 6x on a pro-forma basis at year end 2021 compared to Univision's standalone leverage of around 8.5x pre-transaction.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

RATING RATIONALE

The B1 rating reflects the company's enhanced scale and its strong position in the Spanish language media sector with access to the US, the number one Spanish speaking population by GDP and Mexico, the number one Spanish speaking country by population. The vertical integration of production capabilities will allow the company to better align its programming to its audience as well as its advertisers. The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that leverage (Moody's adjusted) will trend below 5.5x shortly after the transaction.

The B1 rating also reflects Univision's heavy dependence on advertising with more than 60% of revenue derived from TV advertising. The company's audience has however held strong and increased over the past two years. Hispanics also represent one of the fastest growing populations in the US, helping drive ad demand for Univision's programs.

The company plans to launch an over the top (OTT) platform purely focused on Spanish language populations. While the acquired content from Televisa is strong for linear TV, further investments will be needed in the future to meet demand on the OTT side of things. Moody's expects Univision to invest a large part of its generated cash flow to build the OTT content library over the next couple of years.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will reduce to below 5x in the coming 12-18 months as a result of a combination of both debt repayment and EBITDA growth.

The B1 ratings on the company's senior secured bank loans and senior secured notes reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the secured capital structure with only a springing financial covenant applicable to the revolver, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

The company has a good liquidity profile, supported by a large cash balance at close as well as strong free cash flow generation of more than $400 million in 2022. The company also retains access to the full amount under its $610 million revolving credit facility which is expected to remain undrawn. The revolver is subject to a springing maintenance covenant set at 8.5x net senior secured debt/EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to be tested if utilization exceeds 35% of total revolver capacity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further positive pressure on the ratings could develop should the company's subscription revenue from OTT grow such that Moody's adjusted leverage improve to around 4.5x on a sustainable basis and Moody's adjusted free cash flow to debt trend towards 10%.

Negative ratings pressure could develop should the company's Moody's adjusted leverage increase above 5.5x on a sustained basis or should the company's liquidity weaken.

Univision Communications Inc., headquartered in New York, is a leading Spanish-language media company in the U.S. operating in two segments, Media Networks and Radio. Univision's Media Networks segment includes television operations with 61 owned or operated broadcast stations; two leading broadcast networks (Univision Network and UniMas); 10 cable networks (including Galavision, TUDN -- previously Univision Deportes Network - and Univision tlnovelas), and digital operations (including a network of online and mobile apps as well as video, music and advertising services). The company also has rights to the substantial majority of LIGA MX teams and certain UEFA properties. Univision Radio includes the company's 58 owned or operated radio stations. In 2020, Univision reported $2.5 billion in revenue and $966 million in EBITDA (Management's Adjusted OIBDA).

Headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico, Televisa is a leading diversified media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company is also an important cable and leading direct-to-home (DTH) satellite operator in Mexico. Televisa's main operations include Content, which represented around 30% of segment net sales in 2020 and comprises Advertising, Network Subscriptions, and Licensing and Syndication. In 2020, Televisa reported net sales of around $4.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

