Moody's upgrades Univision's CFR to B1; positive outlook

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded
Univision Communications, Inc.'s ("Univision")
corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default
rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD and the rating on the company's
senior secured facilities and senior secured notes to B1 from B2.
Moody's also affirmed the B1 rating on the company's $1,050
million term loan B and the $1,050 senior secured notes due
2029 previously held in an escrow account. The outlook is positive.
Today's rating actions follow the completion of Univison's
acquisition of Grupo Telvisa, S.A.B's (Televisa,
Baa2 stable) content business and concludes the ratings review that was
initiated in April 2021 at the time of the announcement of the acquisition.
The upgrade reflects the enhanced scale of the combined group as well
as its more prudent financial policy, as evidenced in its post-transaction
financial metrics, in particular, leverage which is expected
to be around 6x on a pro-forma basis at year end 2021 compared
to Univision's standalone leverage of around 8.5x pre-transaction.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed
B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Rating Under Review
RATING RATIONALE
The B1 rating reflects the company's enhanced scale and its strong
position in the Spanish language media sector with access to the US,
the number one Spanish speaking population by GDP and Mexico, the
number one Spanish speaking country by population. The vertical
integration of production capabilities will allow the company to better
align its programming to its audience as well as its advertisers.
The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that leverage (Moody's
adjusted) will trend below 5.5x shortly after the transaction.
The B1 rating also reflects Univision's heavy dependence on advertising
with more than 60% of revenue derived from TV advertising.
The company's audience has however held strong and increased over
the past two years. Hispanics also represent one of the fastest
growing populations in the US, helping drive ad demand for Univision's
programs.
The company plans to launch an over the top (OTT) platform purely focused
on Spanish language populations. While the acquired content from
Televisa is strong for linear TV, further investments will be needed
in the future to meet demand on the OTT side of things. Moody's
expects Univision to invest a large part of its generated cash flow to
build the OTT content library over the next couple of years.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
leverage will reduce to below 5x in the coming 12-18 months as
a result of a combination of both debt repayment and EBITDA growth.
The B1 ratings on the company's senior secured bank loans and senior
secured notes reflect the probability of default of the company,
as reflected in the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given
the secured capital structure with only a springing financial covenant
applicable to the revolver, and the particular instruments' rankings
in the capital structure.
The company has a good liquidity profile, supported by a large cash
balance at close as well as strong free cash flow generation of more than
$400 million in 2022. The company also retains access to
the full amount under its $610 million revolving credit facility
which is expected to remain undrawn. The revolver is subject to
a springing maintenance covenant set at 8.5x net senior secured
debt/EBITDA (as defined in the credit agreement) to be tested if utilization
exceeds 35% of total revolver capacity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Further positive pressure on the ratings could develop should the company's
subscription revenue from OTT grow such that Moody's adjusted leverage
improve to around 4.5x on a sustainable basis and Moody's adjusted
free cash flow to debt trend towards 10%.
Negative ratings pressure could develop should the company's Moody's adjusted
leverage increase above 5.5x on a sustained basis or should the
company's liquidity weaken.
Univision Communications Inc., headquartered in New York,
is a leading Spanish-language media company in the U.S.
operating in two segments, Media Networks and Radio. Univision's
Media Networks segment includes television operations with 61 owned or
operated broadcast stations; two leading broadcast networks (Univision
Network and UniMas); 10 cable networks (including Galavision,
TUDN -- previously Univision Deportes Network - and
Univision tlnovelas), and digital operations (including a network
of online and mobile apps as well as video, music and advertising
services). The company also has rights to the substantial majority
of LIGA MX teams and certain UEFA properties. Univision Radio includes
the company's 58 owned or operated radio stations. In 2020,
Univision reported $2.5 billion in revenue and $966
million in EBITDA (Management's Adjusted OIBDA).
Headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico, Televisa is a leading
diversified media company in the Spanish-speaking world.
The company is also an important cable and leading direct-to-home
(DTH) satellite operator in Mexico. Televisa's main operations
include Content, which represented around 30% of segment
net sales in 2020 and comprises Advertising, Network Subscriptions,
and Licensing and Syndication. In 2020, Televisa reported
net sales of around $4.5 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
