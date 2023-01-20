info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Uzbekistan's rating to Ba3, outlook stable

20 Jan 2023

Singapore, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today upgraded the Government of Uzbekistan's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Ba3 from B1 as well as the senior unsecured MTN program ratings to (P)Ba3 from (P)B1, and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

The upgrade reflects Uzbekistan's demonstrated commitment to a comprehensive reform program in recent years that has been sustained throughout two significant, consecutive crises and which Moody's expects to continue. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and Russia / Ukraine military conflict, real GDP growth, fiscal and external metrics have remained strong, reflecting the economy's resilience and improved policy effectiveness in recent years. As fiscal and monetary tools continue to develop, Moody's expects continued improvements in institutions and governance.

The stable outlook reflects risks of rising debt levels beyond Moody's current expectations and geopolitical risks to growth. However fiscal risks are mitigated by the government's relatively low and affordable debt burden, and substantial assets held in the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development (FRD).

Concurrently, Moody's changed Uzbekistan's local and foreign currency country ceilings to Ba1 and Ba3 from Ba2 and B1, respectively. The two-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects the government's large footprint in the economy and weak policy predictability, balanced partially by moderate external vulnerability risk that reflects a persistent, though declining, current account deficit and moderate external debt stock that is on largely concessional terms. The two-notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling incorporates Uzbekistan's relatively weak monetary and fiscal policy frameworks, and a restricted capital account that may be prone to further transfer and convertibility restrictions in times of stress.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE TO Ba3

CONTINUED IMPLEMENTATION OF REFORM PROGRAMME TO SUPPORT ECONOMIC RESILIENCY

Moody's expects Uzbekistan to continue implementing structural reforms, in time leading to further improvement in governance and institutions and the full realization of the economy's growth potential. The government's commitment to the reform agenda, despite two consecutive crises, has had broad support, although social and political risks to further reform will persist. Nevertheless, Moody's expects the government will continue with more challenging reform, although the pace may moderate to manage social and political risks.

Uzbekistan has established a track record of effectively implementing a large part of its 2017-2021 reform agenda, significantly reducing the scope of state planning and introducing market-pricing mechanisms to a significant portion of the economy. Reforms to enhance property rights and accelerate the private sector's development were also implemented prior to the pandemic. Since, the government implemented further price liberalization, finalized labor market and debt laws, and introduced a public procurement law.

Moody's also expects additional progress on reforms currently in implementation (2022-2026 agenda), including large State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) IPOs and bank privatizations, which will lead to further improvements in productivity and competitiveness. These follow the privatization of smaller SOEs, and the unbundling of state gas and electricity companies. Corporate governance has also improved due to changes at the management board level of SOEs and state-owned banks.

Reforms have also translated into enhanced policy effectiveness in recent years, as illustrated by the authorities' response to the coronavirus pandemic and Russia / Ukraine military conflict.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) hiked its key policy rate by 300 basis points to 17% in March 2022 following the sharp decline of the soum against the US dollar and a rise in inflation. The refinancing rate was lowered to 15% in July 2022, and although headline inflation remains high, averaging around 12% from March 2022 to December 2022, Moody's expects it to fall this year and next. Meanwhile the soum has remained relatively stable despite the shock.

Monetary reforms include introducing a range of soum-denominated government securities to develop Uzbekistan's domestic capital markets. The government issued five and 10-year treasury bonds, as well as two-year inflation linked bonds in the market for the first time in 2022. Since February 2022, foreign and local retail investors are allowed to buy government securities in primary auctions. Moreover, the government plans to enhance open market operations to support the interbank repo and government securities market.

As for fiscal policy, the government established fiscal guardrails, such as a debt ceiling of 60% of GDP, annual borrowing limits, and the inclusion of more public-sector obligations on its balance sheet – enabling increased fiscal transparency and limiting the debt burden over time. As the economy opened, the government has run widening albeit still relatively small fiscal deficits in line with plans to expand social spending and invest in infrastructure to support the economic transition to a market-driven economy. Meanwhile, social security programs expanded during the pandemic have been made permanent in line with authorities' ambitious goals of reducing poverty by half by 2026 and reaching upper-middle-income status by 2030. In response to inflationary pressures exacerbated by the Russia / Ukraine military conflict, the government also implemented targeted measures including a zero customs duty rate for key imported food items, increasing wages and pensions, one-off cash transfers, but also delaying energy reforms.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects balanced upside and downside risks. Downside risks include rising debt levels beyond Moody's current expectations, though these risks are mitigated by the government's relatively low and affordable debt burden, and substantial assets held in the FRD, acting as the sovereign wealth fund. Geopolitical risks also present downside risks to growth.

Moody's expects Uzbekistan's debt burden to stabilize below 45% of GDP within the next 3 years, lower than the Ba-rated median of 52% of GDP (2023-2025 average). Although Moody's expects increased social spending (more than +25% per year in 2021 and 2022) and postponed energy reforms will result in delayed fiscal consolidation, widening deficits are mitigated by improved revenue collection recently due to tax reforms, as illustrated by a 33.6% and 28.4% increase in VAT and personal income tax revenues, respectively, between 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, planned debt issuances in 2022 were delayed due to the unfavorable market environment – with the government drawing on assets instead, along with continued financing from international financial institutions. Yet FRD assets remain at $16.5 billion, with more than 50% in liquid assets that cover around 28% of general government debt in 2022.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing Russia / Ukraine military conflict, trade and remittance flows have outperformed expectations so far, with exports during January-November 2022 increasing by 12% compared with the same period in 2021, and remittances from Russia almost tripling over the same period. Concerns over mass return of migrant workers from Russia have not materialized. However, as the conflict evolves into a protracted war and sanctions on the Russian economy intensify, key risks remain, including unpredictable money flows, labor market pressures and repercussions on housing from Russian emigrants, and secondary sanctions risk. Inflation has increased and remains high, raising social risks. Yet the conflict also presents opportunities for Uzbek companies in logistics, trade and transportation, and tourism, as western companies exit the Russian market and Russians travel to the region. Moody's expects GDP growth to moderate to 5% in 2023, due to a slowdown in remittances and inflation weighing on domestic private consumption but rebound the following year as government-backed construction and public investment projects accelerate.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,585 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 7.4% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 10% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.6% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -7% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 56.3% (2021)

Economic resiliency: ba3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 17 January 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Uzbekistan, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: An analysis of this issuer, relative to its peers, indicates that a repositioning of its rating would be appropriate. ESG - Governance is a key driver of this rating action; Other views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if: 1) the current shock raises risks to macroeconomic stability, permanently weakening real GDP growth and worsening fiscal metrics beyond current expectations; 2) a return to persistently wide current account deficits without a commensurate increase in foreign investment threatens the external position; or 3) economic reforms deviate from their course or are hindered by, for example, domestic political/social risk, leading to a worsening of the government's fiscal position.

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if: 1) the further implementation of more challenging reforms transition the economy and financial sector to a more competitive state, without undermining the sovereign's fiscal position; and/or 2) greater mobilization of domestic sources of financing occurred through the development of deeper domestic, local currency funding bases to finance fiscal deficits and reduce reliance on foreign-currency public debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Uzbekistan's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), primarily reflecting weak governance and a relatively short track record of institutional reform, moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, in particular water scarcity, and social risks that balance favorable demographics with weak provision of social services.

Uzbekistan's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), driven by water scarcity as well as pollution and high soil salinity due to an arid climate, and occasionally high heat stress. This poses risks to long-term agricultural productivity and the emerging textile sector. As a major producer of natural gas, Uzbekistan is relatively less exposed than Central Asian peers to carbon transition risk due to efforts to diversify the economy into other export commodities including garments, agricultural products, and gold.

Uzbekistan's social risk exposure is moderately negative (S-3) balancing favorable demographics relative to peers with moderately weaker levels of provision of services, including education, housing, and health care, that are comparable to Central Asian peers. While there appears to be a significant commitment by the authorities to open government and providing a greater role for the media and civil society in addressing social issues, the significant changes to the state-dominated economy envisaged by the authorities' reform program combined with low household incomes may also put pressure on social stability.

The impact of governance to Uzbekistan's credit profile is highly negative (G-4), reflecting weak, albeit improving, institutions relative to peers. The government seeks to address the country's opaque, pervasive bureaucracy, ongoing issues with corruption, and the inconsistent enforcement of the law, which are largely by-products of the command economy model. Technical assistance from a wide range of development partners is likely to improve institutional capacity over time.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Camille Chautard
Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
71 Robinson Road #05-01/02
Singapore, 068895
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Gene Fang
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
71 Robinson Road #05-01/02
Singapore, 068895
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

